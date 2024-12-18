ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Nizar, a visual designer based in Tetouan, Morocco. Over the past years, I’ve been crafting digital artworks that reimagine classical masterpieces through the lens of today’s culture.

I specialize in digital collage, using Photoshop to breathe new life into traditional art. My process involves blending iconic classical works with contemporary references—drawing from pop culture phenomena like memes, blockbuster movies, global events (such as the Covid-19 pandemic), beloved food chains, and recognizable brands.

For me, this approach is about creating playful yet thought-provoking connections between the past and the present. By juxtaposing timeless art with elements of modern culture, I aim to tell new stories, challenge perspectives, and celebrate how art evolves with the times.

More info: Instagram