ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Nizar, a visual designer based in Tetouan, Morocco. Over the past years, I’ve been crafting digital artworks that reimagine classical masterpieces through the lens of today’s culture.

I specialize in digital collage, using Photoshop to breathe new life into traditional art. My process involves blending iconic classical works with contemporary references—drawing from pop culture phenomena like memes, blockbuster movies, global events (such as the Covid-19 pandemic), beloved food chains, and recognizable brands.

For me, this approach is about creating playful yet thought-provoking connections between the past and the present. By juxtaposing timeless art with elements of modern culture, I aim to tell new stories, challenge perspectives, and celebrate how art evolves with the times.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Nizar Aknni
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Blending Timeless Art With Modern Vibes: My Journey As A Collage Artist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Nizar Aknni
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!