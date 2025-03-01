“The Stylist Was Never Heard From Again”: Blake Lively’s Resurfaced Red Carpet Tantrum Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘playful’ temper tantrum by Blake Lively on the red carpet back in 2016 is going viral amidst her recent, highly publicized It Ends With Us scandal.

In a video obtained by TikTok user @thedivawhisperer, the resurfaced clip showed the Gossip Girl star stepping out with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the AMfar gala in New York City before turning to a group of photographers.

Highlights Blake Lively's 2016 red carpet tantrum resurfaces amidst legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Lively 'playfully' threatened photographers over a styling clip mistake.

Photos and videos of the incident were reportedly removed from the media.

“I want all your names… I’m gonna kill you!” she exclaimed.

The short outburst had been due to a fashion mistake, after Lively accidentally stepped out with a styling clip still stuck in her hair.

A resurfaced clip of Blake Lively’s ‘playful’ temper tantrum has fans talking once more

Image credits: Michael Stewart / Getty

And while the video on TikTok shows the article that had originally documented what happened, it seems the story has since been “quickly yanked down,” as well as the initial video captured.

As Daily Mail reports, the article is still available for viewing but any photos of Lively, as well as the clip, have been removed.

The content creator offered her two cents, saying, “This shows how much power they were used to having over the press because they were like the ‘it’ couple for such a long time,” adding that not many people are able to shut down the media the way Lively did when she requested all the photos be deleted.

Image credits: Michael Stewart / Getty

A few of the comments also noted that the mistake had been barely noticeable, had the 37-year-old not announced it.

“That stylist had to be stressed,” said one person.

“The craziest thing is nobody would’ve ever known the clip wasn’t meant to be there if she wouldn’t have said anything,” another pointed out.

A third offered, “I did PR, getting those removed is nearly impossible you have to really threaten them and call reporters bosses to get this to happen.”

The actress had suffered a hairstyling mistake

Image credits: thedivawhisperer

All this past drama has been looped back into the conversation due to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s very public legal battle against one another, a case that has also dragged Ryan Reynolds and even Taylor Swift to get involved in.

Things first started to heat up in late December 2024 after months of speculation that the It Ends With Us cast was harboring some tense feelings towards one another.

Image credits: thedivawhisperer

On December 20, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, who starred in and directed the film, of exhibiting “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set that later led to a “hostile work environment,” according to People.

She also claimed that Baldoni, as well as his producer partner Heath’s behavior and the alleged smear campaign after the movie’s wrap had caused her “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety,” while trying to tarnish her reputation.

Just a day later, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency partly due to the complaint and after The New York Times published an investigative story on the entire situation.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are very much in the center of attention amidst their legal battle against Justin Baldoni

Image credits: Kevin Tachman / Getty

Image credits: Netflix

On the last day of 2024, the 41-year-old sued the publication for $250 million, saying that the outlet had “cherry-picked” and placed the communications out of context to deliberately mislead the narrative.

Baldoni then filed a lawsuit of his own against Lively and Reynolds. He accused the actress that she had never read the book prior to the movie being filmed and made “wrongheaded creative decisions,” accurately representing her “lack of understanding.”

Additionally, Lively had allegedly inserted “herself into the production process in intrusive ways,” according to Baldoni.

Image credits: Netflix

Since then, a judge has warned both parties to rein in the publicity of the entire legal battle during their pre-trial meeting.

A trial date has been set for March 2026.

“I know she’s insufferable,” one comment claimed

