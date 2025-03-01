Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Stylist Was Never Heard From Again”: Blake Lively’s Resurfaced Red Carpet Tantrum Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

“The Stylist Was Never Heard From Again”: Blake Lively’s Resurfaced Red Carpet Tantrum Goes Viral

A ‘playful’ temper tantrum by Blake Lively on the red carpet back in 2016 is going viral amidst her recent, highly publicized It Ends With Us scandal.

In a video obtained by TikTok user @thedivawhisperer, the resurfaced clip showed the Gossip Girl star stepping out with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the AMfar gala in New York City before turning to a group of photographers.

Highlights
  • Blake Lively's 2016 red carpet tantrum resurfaces amidst legal drama with Justin Baldoni.
  • Lively 'playfully' threatened photographers over a styling clip mistake.
  • Photos and videos of the incident were reportedly removed from the media.

“I want all your names… I’m gonna kill you!” she exclaimed.

The short outburst had been due to a fashion mistake, after Lively accidentally stepped out with a styling clip still stuck in her hair.

    A resurfaced clip of Blake Lively’s ‘playful’ temper tantrum has fans talking once more

    Blake Lively posing on the red carpet in a shimmering dress, creating buzz with her dynamic expression.

    Image credits: Michael Stewart / Getty

    And while the video on TikTok shows the article that had originally documented what happened, it seems the story has since been “quickly yanked down,” as well as the initial video captured.

    As Daily Mail reports, the article is still available for viewing but any photos of Lively, as well as the clip, have been removed.

    The content creator offered her two cents, saying, “This shows how much power they were used to having over the press because they were like the ‘it’ couple for such a long time,” adding that not many people are able to shut down the media the way Lively did when she requested all the photos be deleted.

    Blake Lively smiling in a sparkling dress on the red carpet, talking to a man in a suit, creating buzz.

    Image credits: Michael Stewart / Getty

    A few of the comments also noted that the mistake had been barely noticeable, had the 37-year-old not announced it.

    “That stylist had to be stressed,” said one person.

    “The craziest thing is nobody would’ve ever known the clip wasn’t meant to be there if she wouldn’t have said anything,” another pointed out.

    A third offered, “I did PR, getting those removed is nearly impossible you have to really threaten them and call reporters bosses to get this to happen.”

    The actress had suffered a hairstyling mistake

    Blake Lively in a white lace dress, gesturing on the red carpet, sparking buzz.

    Image credits: thedivawhisperer

    All this past drama has been looped back into the conversation due to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s very public legal battle against one another, a case that has also dragged Ryan Reynolds and even Taylor Swift to get involved in.

    Things first started to heat up in late December 2024 after months of speculation that the It Ends With Us cast was harboring some tense feelings towards one another.

    Blake Lively in a detailed lace dress, smiling and touching her hair against a dark background on the red carpet.

    Image credits: thedivawhisperer

    @thedivawhisperer#blakelively#ryanreynolds#itendswithus#drama#hollywood#redcarpet♬ original sound – Carlo De Santis

    On December 20, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, who starred in and directed the film, of exhibiting “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set that later led to a “hostile work environment,” according to People.

    She also claimed that Baldoni, as well as his producer partner Heath’s behavior and the alleged smear campaign after the movie’s wrap had caused her “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety,” while trying to tarnish her reputation.

    Just a day later, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency partly due to the complaint and after The New York Times published an investigative story on the entire situation.

    Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are very much in the center of attention amidst their legal battle against Justin Baldoni

    Blake Lively in a white dress, on the red carpet with a smile, sparking buzz.

    Image credits: Kevin Tachman / Getty

    Two people seated closely on a rooftop at night, city skyline in the background, sparking buzz.

    Image credits: Netflix

    On the last day of 2024, the 41-year-old sued the publication for $250 million, saying that the outlet had “cherry-picked” and placed the communications out of context to deliberately mislead the narrative. 

    Baldoni then filed a lawsuit of his own against Lively and Reynolds. He accused the actress that she had never read the book prior to the movie being filmed and made “wrongheaded creative decisions,” accurately representing her “lack of understanding.”

    Additionally, Lively had allegedly inserted “herself into the production process in intrusive ways,” according to Baldoni.

    I'm sorry, I can't identify the person in the image.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Since then, a judge has warned both parties to rein in the publicity of the entire legal battle during their pre-trial meeting.

    A trial date has been set for March 2026.

    “I know she’s insufferable,” one comment claimed

    Comment about Blake Lively's behavior referencing sarcasm, with 330 likes displayed next to a heart symbol.

    Comment about PR challenges in news removal, sparking buzz on red carpet temper tantrum.

    Comment discussing family background amid Blake Lively red carpet buzz.

    Comment referencing a stylist related to Blake Lively’s red carpet incident.

    Comment praising celebrity amid resurfaced red carpet buzz.

    Comment discussing a smile related to Blake Lively's red carpet incident, with eight likes visible.

    Comment about Blake Lively’s red carpet moment, with user Christina saying it's cute, receives 4414 likes.

    Comment saying "I remember SO MANY people back then saying, 'relationship goals!!'" with 93 likes.

    Comment mentioning a hair clip amid buzz about red carpet temper tantrum.

    Comment reacting to Blake Lively's red carpet incident, expressing disdain towards unknown individuals.

    Pepe Retana's comment on Blake Lively's red carpet event, "it end with our careers," with 338 likes.

    Comment by Eliza_beth about Blake Lively's red carpet behavior resurfaces online.

    Comment about hair and makeup, mentioning a stylist's worst nightmare, related to a red carpet event.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    25 minutes ago

    Here we go again. Famous person falls foul of the rent-a-rage mob; let the mining of her past commence. LOOK AT WHAT SHE DID NINE YEARS AGO!!! BURN THE WITCH!!!

