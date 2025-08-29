ADVERTISEMENT

Mooseylips is a comic artist known for his surreal four-panel strips that embrace absurdity, randomness, and humor that doesn’t always need to make sense. His process is spontaneous—sketching unusual ideas as they come, then layering in dialogue once the visuals feel "perfectly odd."

As he explained to Bored Panda, "I daydream a lot and topics just come to me. I try to stick to the absurd, because it’s less likely to have been done before," while also noting he avoids political themes except for the occasional brief reference. Drawing inspiration from creators like "Shel Silverstein," "Dr. Seuss," and even "Pendleton Ward" of "Adventure Time," Mooseylips has built a style that celebrates weirdness, offering readers comics that are as unpredictable as they are funny.

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com

#1

Absurd comic by Mooseylips shows a character humorously misunderstanding sleep deprivation as sleep depravity in four panels.

mooseylips Report

    #2

    Comic panel featuring a cat called Haikougar about to speak, showcasing absurd humor in Mooseylips' weird comics style.

    mooseylips Report

    #3

    Absurd comic panel by Mooseylips shows a man presenting a giant gemstone to a surprised woman with weird and absurd humor.

    mooseylips Report

    #4

    Absurd humor comic by Mooseylips featuring a construction contractor pun with a snake and quirky dialogue.

    mooseylips Report

    #5

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips shows two characters humorously discussing green flags and a hairy shower in weird humor style.

    mooseylips Report

    #6

    Comic panels showing a man and an AI robot with a TV head playing piano, featuring absurd humor in a black and white style.

    mooseylips Report

    #7

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips showing a bizarre fish-like creature watching TV with weird and absurd humor style.

    mooseylips Report

    #8

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips showing a dog muttering when pre-irritated but not yet ready to bark in two panels.

    mooseylips Report

    #9

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips showing a quirky creature and unusual ear with lips in a weird and funny comic style.

    mooseylips Report

    #10

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips showing a tiny grandma with a walker and a caption about small eyes.

    mooseylips Report

    #11

    Absurd comic strip by Mooseylips featuring a quirky character and humor reflecting weird and absurd 90s nostalgia.

    mooseylips Report

    #12

    Black and white comic panels featuring absurd humor with a man on a phone and a pedestrian jumping on a car hood.

    mooseylips Report

    #13

    Black and white comic panels depicting a professor turning into a werewolf with absurd and weird humor style.

    mooseylips Report

    #14

    Hand-drawn absurd comics by Mooseylips with quirky characters interacting with a lighter flame on burnt paper.

    mooseylips Report

    #15

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips showing a businessman tugging a long-haired dachshund that stays still with weird humor.

    mooseylips Report

    #16

    Black-and-white absurd comic panels depicting a character yelling and riding a large sloth with weird humor.

    mooseylips Report

    #17

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips depicting humor with employee-owned Starbucks store name parodies in a weird and funny style.

    mooseylips Report

    #18

    Absurd humor comic showing characters joking about stress, crack, and business in a quirky black-and-white cartoon style.

    mooseylips Report

    #19

    Absurd comic strip with a bear and bee debating honeycomb taxes in a weird and hilarious cartoon style.

    mooseylips Report

    #20

    Absurd comic strip by Mooseylips featuring quirky dog characters with weird humor about spending $1000 on soft serve.

    mooseylips Report

    #21

    Absurd comic panels by Mooseylips featuring weird humor with ghosts and unexpected twists in a haunted house setting.

    mooseylips Report

    #22

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips showing a person upside down with keys Q, W, O, P and text about not knowing what to do with hands.

    mooseylips Report

    #23

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips showing quirky cartoon characters promoting a new subreddit focused on weird and absurd humor.

    mooseylips Report

    #24

    Comic strip by Mooseylips featuring absurd humor with two characters discussing cringe dad shirts and brat era attitude.

    mooseylips Report

    #25

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips show a messy junk drawer transformed humorously into an organized space with canned corn.

    mooseylips Report

    #26

    Absurd comic panels by Mooseylips with weird and hilarious humor featuring a debate over a bird and a plane.

    mooseylips Report

    #27

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips showing a bearded character with a halo shrugging about the White Sox situation.

    mooseylips Report

    #28

    Absurd comics by Mooseylips feature quirky beard boys and weird humor in a four-panel black and white comic strip.

    mooseylips Report

    #29

    Absurd comic combining 3D sculpture with drawing, featuring humor about being too handsome to be two dimensional.

    mooseylips Report

