ADVERTISEMENT

Mooseylips is a comic artist known for his surreal four-panel strips that embrace absurdity, randomness, and humor that doesn’t always need to make sense. His process is spontaneous—sketching unusual ideas as they come, then layering in dialogue once the visuals feel "perfectly odd."

As he explained to Bored Panda, "I daydream a lot and topics just come to me. I try to stick to the absurd, because it’s less likely to have been done before," while also noting he avoids political themes except for the occasional brief reference. Drawing inspiration from creators like "Shel Silverstein," "Dr. Seuss," and even "Pendleton Ward" of "Adventure Time," Mooseylips has built a style that celebrates weirdness, offering readers comics that are as unpredictable as they are funny.

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com