Mooseylips: 22 Hilariously Absurd Comics Inspired By Everyday Life

Some of you may be hearing the name "Mooseylips" for the first time, while others—true comic enthusiasts—probably already know this one-of-a-kind artist quite well. His work is a whirlwind of absurdity, filled with bizarre characters and humor that defies all logic—and that’s precisely what makes Mooseylips comics so brilliant.

The artist describes his creative process as a fusion of Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss, sprinkled with a few hours of social media and a dash of pure chaos. Mooseylips comics feel as though they’ve sprung from some kind of a parallel universe, where nonsense rules and laughter is absolutely unstoppable.

If you appreciate boundless humor and a truly unique art style, take a glimpse into more of Mooseylips comics on our previous article. After all, a little madness in your daily feed is always a good idea!

#1

Comic strip by Mooseylips depicting a humorous scene with an office worker and a monkey in a tree.

mooseylips Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared that when it comes to choosing topics for the cartoons, they naturally come to him. 

“I daydream a lot and topics just come to me. I try to stick to the absurd, because it’s less likely to have been done before,” Mooseylips explained.

“I try to avoid political or polarizing topics, but that’s not to say I don’t touch politics at all. I keep those kinds of topics brief and infrequent,” he added.
    #2

    Mooseylips comic with a dog peeking from under a bedsheet, featuring humorous text about learning bedsheet stealing tricks.

    mooseylips Report

    #3

    Mooseylips comic strip showing a character blowing on a flower, creating a humorous twist.

    mooseylips Report

    Asked if there’s any other comic artist or writer Mooseylips would like to collaborate with, he shared that would love to do a children’s book with Shel Silverstein or Dr. Seuss. 

    “Pendleton Ward would be a cool one (he’s the guy who did Adventure Time). I’ve chatted with Derek Drymon, the creative director of Spongebob, during its heyday, and he’s really cool. Would love to collab with him as well,” Mooseylips said.

    “If anyone’s reading this, is into weird cartoons and crazy characters, and wants to collab, you have my @.“
    #4

    Comic strip by Mooseylips, featuring absurd events with a dinosaur and a meteor, ending with "It didn't work."

    mooseylips Report

    #5

    Comic by Mooseylips shows a sketch of a hand with a can tab on its finger, adding humor to everyday life.

    mooseylips Report

    While we were wondering what the artist’s creative process looks like, Mooseylips said that the best kind of day to get creative work done for him is a cold, rainy, or snowy one.

    "Nothing going on outside, no energy... just a good day to get a pistachio cream cold brew (I drink cold brew even when it’s winter) and find a table by a window and daydream," the artist said.

    "I don’t like to wear headphones while working, so I like spots with good ambient noise or coffee shops that are playing their own music. That’s really my whole process. Coffee, ambience, and window. That’s all I need," he added.

    #6

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a humorous scenario with a man and robot discussing being charged with battery and a surprise Terminator.

    mooseylips Report

    #7

    Comic by Mooseylips with a doctor humorously discussing a blood sample's taste and flavor notes with a patient.

    mooseylips Report

    Asked if there’s any story based on a deeply personal experience, Mooseylips shared with us that he was working on a book at one point where he talked about the process and the history between pages of comics and artwork. 

    “It touched on dropping out of medical school to pursue graphic design, which was an incredibly tough transition. I’m broke as hell and the doctor’s salary would have been nice, but I really enjoy my life the way it is,” the artist recalled.
    #8

    A comedic cat, labeled "Haikougar," speaks to a crowd in a witty Mooseylips comic strip.

    mooseylips Report

    #9

    Mooseylips comic showing a character complaining about the sun's lack of warmth, ending with a humorous fiery office scene.

    mooseylips Report

    Mooseylips noted that he would have been miserable in medicine and that he thinks he has a lot more potential in the creative field. 

    “I’m always happy to share my perspective in the hopes that it will inspire people who may be going through a similar experience. Pursue your dreams, kids. I’m serious,” the artist said.

    “Oh and that book will come out eventually- I think I’m just waiting to pick up more steam as a comic artist before releasing anything that reads like a memoir,” he added.
    #10

    Cartoon character humorously overwhelmed by repetitive music in a Mooseylips comic.

    mooseylips Report

    #11

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a person asking a farting dog to sleep on the floor.

    mooseylips Report

    While many people know Mooseylips through his drawings, not everyone knows that the artist has also branched out into writing and animation. 

    “I don’t have the attention span for anything long-form, so all my writing has been abandoned and my animations are limited to a couple seconds each,” Mooseylips explained.

    “I’ve done animation and video editing for commercial clients too, but they’re usually under 2 minutes. 4-panel comics are really the way to go. Long enough that they can get a point across, but short enough that you can crank one out in an hour or 2,” he added.
    #12

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a humorous exchange about holding a baby and poop on a jersey for good luck.

    mooseylips Report

    #13

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a character questioning Link about delays, with Link holding various items.

    mooseylips Report

    And lastly, the artist highlighted something that he thinks is really important.

    "What I’m dying to say is if you’re a creative, REACH OUT TO OTHER CREATIVES on social media. That can mean commenting consistently until you’re familiar with each other, sliding into DMs, or asking about collabs," Mooseylips said.

    "There is an unlimited supply of creatives, so if one doesn’t want to chat with you, others will. I’ve built up a really fantastic group of friends on Instagram who I chat with every day despite never having met any of them in person," he added.

    Mooseylips shared that having such network of people with similar interests is really the best way to stay motivated and push yourself further as a creative.

    "And of course, my door is always open!" the artist noted.
    #14

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a humorous interaction between a person and a small creature.

    mooseylips Report

    #15

    Comic strip by Mooseylips featuring a parody of "The Office" with characters reacting humorously to the Eye of Sauron.

    mooseylips Report

    #16

    Comic by Mooseylips featuring a person scared in a corner, a face at the window, and a humorous Christmas theme.

    mooseylips Report

    #17

    Absurd comic by Mooseylips with characters discussing goat costs and unusual tipping options for services.

    mooseylips Report

    #18

    A character standing still in four panels with a humorous comment by Mooseylips about the comic strip concept.

    mooseylips Report

    #19

    Comic by Mooseylips shows a cowboy regretting riding off into the sunset instead of sunrise.

    mooseylips Report

    #20

    Comic strip by Mooseylips with characters discussing a tragedy and ending with humorous absurdity.

    mooseylips Report

    #21

    Mooseylips: 22 Hilariously Absurd Comics Inspired By Everyday Life

    mooseylips Report

    #22

    Comic strip by Mooseylips, featuring a pun on "IllEagle" with a cartoon character affected by writer's block.

    mooseylips Report

