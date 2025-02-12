Mooseylips: 22 Hilariously Absurd Comics Inspired By Everyday Life

Mooseylips: 22 Hilariously Absurd Comics Inspired By Everyday LifeInterview With Artist
Some of you may be hearing the name "Mooseylips" for the first time, while others—true comic enthusiasts—probably already know this one-of-a-kind artist quite well. His work is a whirlwind of absurdity, filled with bizarre characters and humor that defies all logic—and that’s precisely what makes Mooseylips comics so brilliant.
The artist describes his creative process as a fusion of Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss, sprinkled with a few hours of social media and a dash of pure chaos. Mooseylips comics feel as though they’ve sprung from some kind of a parallel universe, where nonsense rules and laughter is absolutely unstoppable.
If you appreciate boundless humor and a truly unique art style, take a glimpse into more of Mooseylips comics on our previous article. After all, a little madness in your daily feed is always a good idea!
In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared that when it comes to choosing topics for the cartoons, they naturally come to him.
“I daydream a lot and topics just come to me. I try to stick to the absurd, because it’s less likely to have been done before,” Mooseylips explained.
“I try to avoid political or polarizing topics, but that’s not to say I don’t touch politics at all. I keep those kinds of topics brief and infrequent,” he added.
Asked if there’s any other comic artist or writer Mooseylips would like to collaborate with, he shared that would love to do a children’s book with Shel Silverstein or Dr. Seuss.
“Pendleton Ward would be a cool one (he’s the guy who did Adventure Time). I’ve chatted with Derek Drymon, the creative director of Spongebob, during its heyday, and he’s really cool. Would love to collab with him as well,” Mooseylips said.
“If anyone’s reading this, is into weird cartoons and crazy characters, and wants to collab, you have my @.“
While we were wondering what the artist’s creative process looks like, Mooseylips said that the best kind of day to get creative work done for him is a cold, rainy, or snowy one.
"Nothing going on outside, no energy... just a good day to get a pistachio cream cold brew (I drink cold brew even when it’s winter) and find a table by a window and daydream," the artist said.
"I don’t like to wear headphones while working, so I like spots with good ambient noise or coffee shops that are playing their own music. That’s really my whole process. Coffee, ambience, and window. That’s all I need," he added.
Asked if there’s any story based on a deeply personal experience, Mooseylips shared with us that he was working on a book at one point where he talked about the process and the history between pages of comics and artwork.
“It touched on dropping out of medical school to pursue graphic design, which was an incredibly tough transition. I’m broke as hell and the doctor’s salary would have been nice, but I really enjoy my life the way it is,” the artist recalled.
Mooseylips noted that he would have been miserable in medicine and that he thinks he has a lot more potential in the creative field.
“I’m always happy to share my perspective in the hopes that it will inspire people who may be going through a similar experience. Pursue your dreams, kids. I’m serious,” the artist said.
“Oh and that book will come out eventually- I think I’m just waiting to pick up more steam as a comic artist before releasing anything that reads like a memoir,” he added.
While many people know Mooseylips through his drawings, not everyone knows that the artist has also branched out into writing and animation.
“I don’t have the attention span for anything long-form, so all my writing has been abandoned and my animations are limited to a couple seconds each,” Mooseylips explained.
“I’ve done animation and video editing for commercial clients too, but they’re usually under 2 minutes. 4-panel comics are really the way to go. Long enough that they can get a point across, but short enough that you can crank one out in an hour or 2,” he added.
And lastly, the artist highlighted something that he thinks is really important.
"What I’m dying to say is if you’re a creative, REACH OUT TO OTHER CREATIVES on social media. That can mean commenting consistently until you’re familiar with each other, sliding into DMs, or asking about collabs," Mooseylips said.
"There is an unlimited supply of creatives, so if one doesn’t want to chat with you, others will. I’ve built up a really fantastic group of friends on Instagram who I chat with every day despite never having met any of them in person," he added.
Mooseylips shared that having such network of people with similar interests is really the best way to stay motivated and push yourself further as a creative.
"And of course, my door is always open!" the artist noted.