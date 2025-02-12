Mooseylips: 22 Hilariously Absurd Comics Inspired By Everyday Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of you may be hearing the name "Mooseylips" for the first time, while others—true comic enthusiasts—probably already know this one-of-a-kind artist quite well. His work is a whirlwind of absurdity, filled with bizarre characters and humor that defies all logic—and that’s precisely what makes Mooseylips comics so brilliant.

The artist describes his creative process as a fusion of Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss, sprinkled with a few hours of social media and a dash of pure chaos. Mooseylips comics feel as though they’ve sprung from some kind of a parallel universe, where nonsense rules and laughter is absolutely unstoppable.

If you appreciate boundless humor and a truly unique art style, take a glimpse into more of Mooseylips comics on our previous article. After all, a little madness in your daily feed is always a good idea!

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com