Adorable 6-Legged Kitten Thrives After Life-Changing Surgery
Adorable kitten born with 6 legs standing indoors near carpeted stairs after life-changing surgery and recovery.
Animals, Cats
Animals, Cats

Adorable 6-Legged Kitten Thrives After Life-Changing Surgery

Interview
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
At first glance, Bitsy might seem like any other sweet, curious cat, but a closer look reveals a truly one-of-a-kind story. Born with six legs and two pelvises, she’s the kind of cat you don’t easily forget.

When rescuers first met her, they were stunned. Bitsy wasn’t just unique in how she looked, she was bursting with love, personality, and a quiet determination that made it clear: this little cat was ready for a big life.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | gofundme.com

RELATED:

    This is Bitsy, a cat born with a very rare condition

    Tabby kitten with six legs lying on a blue mat with paw prints, thriving after life-changing surgery shown in indoor setting.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    While in the womb, she absorbed a littermate, which caused her to have two extra legs and a second pelvis as she grew

    A six-legged kitten being held, showing all six legs after life-changing surgery and now thriving.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    This condition made life uncomfortable until “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” in Edmonton, Alberta stepped in to help

    Adorable kitten with six legs resting inside a cozy furry cat bed, thriving after life-changing surgery

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    At Windermere Veterinary Hospital, vets took X-rays and decided surgery was the best way to help Bitsy live more comfortably

    X-ray image showing the skeletal structure of a kitten born with six legs before undergoing life-changing surgery.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    X-ray of an adorable kitten born with 6 legs showing skeletal structure before life-changing surgery.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    Kitten born with 6 legs lying on a towel with medical tubes attached during recovery from surgery.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    Thanks to generous donors, Bitsy underwent a complex surgery to remove the extra limbs and pelvis

    Veterinarian performing life-changing surgery on an adorable six-legged kitten in a sterile surgical room.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    Just days after surgery, she was already bouncing back—using her litter box and drinking water all on her own

    Adorable kitten with six legs after life-changing surgery standing on wooden floor near carpeted stairs.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” told Bored Panda that immediately after her surgery, Bitsy was heavily sedated and on strong pain medication, making even basic tasks like eating, drinking, and using the litter box a challenge. But she quickly proved to be a fighter. “She was already getting into the litter box and drinking water on her own the very next day. With lots of supportive care from her foster mom, she bounced back quickly. Within just a few days, she was eating, purring, and behaving like a completely normal cat again.”

    “She’s a totally different kitty now!”

    Kitten with six legs resting on a pink blanket, showing signs of thriving after life-changing surgery.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    According to “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue”, the pain has vanished from Bitsy’s face, and her eyes now shine with happiness. “She’s become incredibly social, friendly, and adventurous — always eager to explore the house and interact with the other pets. The days of hiding under furniture at every little noise are long gone, and we absolutely love seeing her blossom into such a confident and curious cat.”

    This brave cat is a reminder that even the most unusual beginnings can lead to a happy new chapter, especially with love and care

    Adorable kitten with six legs resting on wooden floor after successful life-changing surgery and recovery.

    Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

    Bitsy’s foster family has formed a strong bond with her and decided to officially adopt her. “Bitsy has found her forever home, and she’s exactly where she belongs.”

    Bitsy’s story has touched the hearts of many on social media

    Adorable six-legged kitten resting comfortably, thriving after life-changing surgery with a calm and content expression.

    Adorable six-legged kitten resting comfortably after successful life-changing surgery and thriving in a loving home.

    User comment praising a doctor after life-changing surgery for an adorable six-legged kitten thriving now.

    Comment on social media post expressing love for adorable six-legged kitten thriving after surgery.

    Adorable six-legged kitten resting comfortably after successful life-changing surgery, looking healthy and thriving.

    Since it was a major surgery involving a large incision, Bitsy’s veterinarians are still keeping a close eye on her. The good news, however, is that her stitches have already been removed, and “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” is hopeful she’ll make a full recovery in the coming weeks. “She’s doing so well!”

    You can follow Bitsy's journey and support her recovery here!

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
