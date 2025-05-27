Adorable 6-Legged Kitten Thrives After Life-Changing Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, Bitsy might seem like any other sweet, curious cat, but a closer look reveals a truly one-of-a-kind story. Born with six legs and two pelvises, she’s the kind of cat you don’t easily forget.

When rescuers first met her, they were stunned. Bitsy wasn’t just unique in how she looked, she was bursting with love, personality, and a quiet determination that made it clear: this little cat was ready for a big life.

This is Bitsy, a cat born with a very rare condition

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

While in the womb, she absorbed a littermate, which caused her to have two extra legs and a second pelvis as she grew

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

This condition made life uncomfortable until “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” in Edmonton, Alberta stepped in to help

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

At Windermere Veterinary Hospital, vets took X-rays and decided surgery was the best way to help Bitsy live more comfortably

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

Thanks to generous donors, Bitsy underwent a complex surgery to remove the extra limbs and pelvis

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

Just days after surgery, she was already bouncing back—using her litter box and drinking water all on her own

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

“Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” told Bored Panda that immediately after her surgery, Bitsy was heavily sedated and on strong pain medication, making even basic tasks like eating, drinking, and using the litter box a challenge. But she quickly proved to be a fighter. “She was already getting into the litter box and drinking water on her own the very next day. With lots of supportive care from her foster mom, she bounced back quickly. Within just a few days, she was eating, purring, and behaving like a completely normal cat again.”

“She’s a totally different kitty now!”

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

According to “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue”, the pain has vanished from Bitsy’s face, and her eyes now shine with happiness. “She’s become incredibly social, friendly, and adventurous — always eager to explore the house and interact with the other pets. The days of hiding under furniture at every little noise are long gone, and we absolutely love seeing her blossom into such a confident and curious cat.”

This brave cat is a reminder that even the most unusual beginnings can lead to a happy new chapter, especially with love and care

Image credits: furgetmenotyeg

Bitsy’s foster family has formed a strong bond with her and decided to officially adopt her. “Bitsy has found her forever home, and she’s exactly where she belongs.”

Bitsy’s story has touched the hearts of many on social media

Since it was a major surgery involving a large incision, Bitsy’s veterinarians are still keeping a close eye on her. The good news, however, is that her stitches have already been removed, and “Furget Me Not Animal Rescue” is hopeful she’ll make a full recovery in the coming weeks. “She’s doing so well!”

You can follow Bitsy’s journey and support her recovery here!