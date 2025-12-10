Entitled Waitress Forgets Her Manners While Dining Out, Staff Serve Her A Perfect Dish Of Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

You get rude customers and you get rude waitstaff. But what happens when the rude customer is a waitress? She should know better, right? Or so we’d like to think…

A former waitress has shared how she witnessed her junior colleague being bullied by a table of six. Not only was the entitled “ring leader” making ridiculous demands, but she also claimed there were multiple birthdays that night and wanted free cakes. Let’s call her Karen for now… When it emerged that Karen was a waitress and trainer at a sister restaurant, the staff clubbed together to teach her a very loud lesson she’s unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Text excerpt about a reliable waitress helping train new waiters and supporting staff at a restaurant.

Text of a message describing confusion over menu items as part of an entitled waitress story involving staff serving a revenge dish.

Text excerpt showing a story about an entitled waitress and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge in a dining setting.

Text excerpt describing an entitled waitress repeatedly demanding more while dining out, leading to staff’s perfect dish of revenge.

Text on a white background describing a waitress preparing staff for a possible no tip while managing her entitled behavior.

Text from a person expressing anger over a situation involving an entitled waitress and a plan to seek revenge.

Text excerpt describing supportive restaurant managers and employee discounts during a special birthday celebration.

Text excerpt about restaurant staff addressing an entitled waitress’s rude behavior with a perfect dish of revenge.

Text excerpt describing a staff member handling employee discounts and a boss-to-boss phone call scenario.

Text on a white background describing a plan involving restaurant employees to serve a perfect dish of revenge.

Text excerpt showing a frustrated customer telling a server they were ready to drop cakes in a dining setting.

Text excerpt describing a group reacting to a loud audio onslaught while singing a restaurant’s happy birthday song.

Text excerpt describing a boss calling a restaurant manager to report an entitled waitress’s behavior and deny her discounts.

Text excerpt describing a waitress losing her job after being confronted by management in a small restaurant.

Image credits: LittleBityPrettyOne

Netizens were captivated and wanted more details

Online discussion about entitled waitress forgetting her manners while dining out and staff serving revenge dish.

Online conversation showing comments about a waitress who forgot her manners and staff served perfect revenge.

Alt text: Online forum conversation highlighting an entitled waitress forgetting manners and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Online discussion about entitled waitress forgetting manners while dining out and staff serving her a perfect dish of revenge.

Comment exchange about staff-only area sign and customer behavior in a dining setting involving entitled waitress and revenge theme.

Online discussion about entitled waitress forgetting manners and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

You can be loud in your revenge or you can quietly ask a rude customer to leave… here’s how

The customer is not always right. Let’s start there…

“When did it become ingrained in our collective psyche that we should take [mistreatment] from complete strangers? Why is it that managers, owners, and staff are too petrified to stand up for themselves? Amidst all the fear, doubt, and desperation, have we lost our sense of self-worth?” writes Seth Gerber, a managing partner of the MIDA restaurant group in Boston.

Gerber, who is a restaurant consultant and teaches hospitality courses at Boston University, adds that it’s time for restaurant staff to say “enough is enough” to those who conflate service with servitude.

“When pushed too far, we should reach deep into our recipe book for an old classic: by combining a little dash of poise, two splashes of vigor, and a twist of charm, we can and should occasionally say… [insert your version of get lost here],” Gerber advises.

But he doesn’t mean you should literally flip the bird at an entitled customer. Rather, the expert stresses that maintaining and setting clear boundaries is key. We cannot change how other people behave in restaurants, Gerber argues. “Focusing our efforts here is a frustrating and demoralizing waste of time. Instead, we should channel our energy into improving how we manage ourselves and the difficult situations we encounter.”

He says that restaurants often make the mistake of trying to be everything to everyone, appeasing the customer at all costs. But he cautions that successful marketing doesn’t mean finding as many customers as you can.

“It is about having a laser-focused quality product that is built to attract as many of the right customers as you can,” he explains. “It is a hard, but critically important decision to turn some people away in favor of optimizing your business for what you are truly meant to be.”

Gerber says that showing someone the door – or kicking them out – should be a last resort because the desired outcome is always customer retention. However, if you ever find yourself in a position where that rude customer needs to be booted, here’s how to go about it.

Firstly, make sure you’re not mistaking something else for entitlement. And that there was no miscommunication. For example, the customer might have been rude in response to rude staff. Once you’ve established grounds to ask the person to leave, Gerber warns that you should never lose your cool.

“This includes forgoing any form of unnecessary sarcasm or passive-aggressiveness,” says the expert. “Victory does not belong to the person who raises their voice the loudest or gets the nastiest.”

He adds that you do, however, have every right to ask a customer not to swear or shout at you or other staff.

“Lay out the case for what the customer does not fully appreciate or cannot see from their point of view. It is not a fight or even a debate,” Gerber adds. “Do not make excuses either. You are simply sharing information. Remember that you are a fully competent professional engaging in a respectful conversation. Get it out of your head that you are a groveling humble servant.”

The hospitality expert says that when setting the record straight with an entitled customer, a cold calculating delivery is much more effective and impressive.

“As they say,” concludes Gerber, “revenge is a dish best served cold.”

“Exquisite content”: The crowd went wild as people lauded the waitress for a job well done

Comment about entitled waitress forgetting manners while dining out and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Reddit comment praising a story about entitled waitress behavior and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a clever staff revenge on an entitled waitress who forgot her manners while dining out.

Comment on social media post showing a sarcastic remark about an entitled waitress served a perfect dish of revenge by staff.

Comment text on a white background reading Revenge done with professional approval, professionally about waitress dining out dish of revenge.

Comment praising a pro-revenge story involving an entitled waitress dining out and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Comment on Reddit discussing an entitled waitress forgetting her manners while dining out and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Comment reading g*****n that was satisfying, related to entitled waitress forgetting manners and staff serving revenge.

Comment praising an entitled waitress forgetting her manners while dining out and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a story about an entitled waitress and staff's perfect dish of revenge.

Comment mentioning hope for the new male server’s well-being and appreciating the read about staff serving dish of revenge.

Comment on a forum discussing entitled waitress behavior and staff serving a perfect dish as revenge in a hotel setting.

Comment reading Amazing by BarneyPoppy on social media, expressing excitement and surprise.

Reddit comment praising a well-written story about an entitled waitress and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge.

Comment praising a helpful user in a casual tone about supporting rookies in need of assistance.

Comment criticizing entitled waitress’s rude behavior and staff serving a perfect dish of revenge in dining out scenario.

Text message on white background saying thank you for being awesome and no place for that person in hospitality, reflecting waitress forgets manners story.

