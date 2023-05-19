There's a bajillion and one reasons why the internet is good for us! It makes it easy to communicate with friends and family that perhaps live overseas (or are sitting in another room); you will never get lost in a new place thanks to the mighty Google Maps; it allows you to find info on pretty much any topic under the sun; oh, and most importantly, it gives us the opportunity to witness the birth of the most hysterical memes too.

I think we can all agree that meme culture is absolutely something else; I mean, let's face it, there's nothing it can't fix! However, when the main focus ends up being the one thing humans love unconditionally, it's like a full-on brain reboot that finally sets you free of all your worries.

So, why do animal memes make us feel the way they do? Perhaps it's the whole theory about them resembling human babies, or maybe there's no scientific explanation and we love them simply because of that concoction of warmth and hilarity – whatever it is, chances are you've got a couple saved in your gallery that you swipe through when times get extra rough.