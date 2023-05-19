People Are Cracking Up At These 39 Hilarious Bird-Related Memes
Who doesn't love a good meme? They're the universal language of the internet! The good old classics like "Grumpy Cat," "Success Kid," and "Distracted Boyfriend," or more recent ones like that Topher kid from TikTok or them big red Astro Boy boots that came out of nowhere – the point is, many are bound to find something that tickles their fancy.
However, there's a certain type that even the most meme-hating folk can't scroll past, and it's the animal ones. Today though, we're focusing strictly on birds; so, nestle in (sorry), and let's begin!
There's a bajillion and one reasons why the internet is good for us! It makes it easy to communicate with friends and family that perhaps live overseas (or are sitting in another room); you will never get lost in a new place thanks to the mighty Google Maps; it allows you to find info on pretty much any topic under the sun; oh, and most importantly, it gives us the opportunity to witness the birth of the most hysterical memes too.
I think we can all agree that meme culture is absolutely something else; I mean, let's face it, there's nothing it can't fix! However, when the main focus ends up being the one thing humans love unconditionally, it's like a full-on brain reboot that finally sets you free of all your worries.
So, why do animal memes make us feel the way they do? Perhaps it's the whole theory about them resembling human babies, or maybe there's no scientific explanation and we love them simply because of that concoction of warmth and hilarity – whatever it is, chances are you've got a couple saved in your gallery that you swipe through when times get extra rough.
Cat memes, dog memes, capybara memes, rat memes – the options are limitless – however, I feel like the World Wide Web is sleeping on some grand bird memes!
Delicate, magnificent little creatures with unique colors and markings – and don't even get me started on their twittering and tweeting!
Most of us don't encounter birds that often; perhaps you had a budgie when you were little, or maybe you keep passing the same chonky pigeon on your way to work that you've even named already – the fact is, not a lot of us get a chance to truly appreciate our feathery friends.
Well, no need to fret, as we've got you covered!
Now, it'd be criminal not to contact a couple of avian enthusiasts and delve deeper into their passion for birds!
Bored Panda reached out to Dominic Couzens and invited the man to introduce himself: "I'm a professional writer on birds and other wildlife and I write loads of books, which is a lot of fun. In fact, it's my dream job and I wouldn't change it for the world. I have also been all over the world watching wildlife." Intrigued by Dominic's background, we then inquired about how his passion for birds developed: "To be honest, it was inborn. In my childhood, a spark - I found an injured sparrow - became a flame. My mother, who loved wildlife, was a fantastic encouragement and took me all over to see things."
Naturally, we couldn't resist but ask if the man has a favorite species: "I absolutely don't, because every single bird is extraordinary and has a story to tell." We then wondered if Dominic had a go-to fun fact up his sleeve to wow our readers: "The young Swift leaves the nest and spends the next four years or so flying, never landing even once until it is old enough to breed."
Crazy, isn't it?
Last but certainly not least, Dominic added a little message: "There are very few things in life that offer so much delight for so little expenditure. The possibilities in watching birds (and other wildlife) are literally endless, and always nourishing. But the natural world is, of course, in need of our protection."
Our second expert is Jono Leadley; let's see what his story is all about!
"I'm a keen birder and naturalist from York, working in nature conservation and as a wildlife tour guide. I'm a keen blogger and have been blogging about my wildlife exploits for 15 years now. My interest in wildlife has taken me all over the world, but these days I spend most of my time in Yorkshire. Today, I'm in Yearsley Woods north of York looking for woodland birds; I've seen Tree Pipits, Crossbills and a gorgeous fiery male Redstart so far!" – the man said when we invited him to say a few words about himself.
Jono's interest was likewise encouraged by a family member. Here's what he said when BP wondered how he got into birds: "I owe my love of birds to my big sister who introduced me to birdwatching when I was six. It was an easy jump from being a dinosaur-obsessed boy to being an enthusiastic birder!"
What's more exciting is that both Jono and Dominic are in awe of the Swift, as this is what the man said when we asked him about his most-loved species: "Most definitely the Swift. Spectacular, enigmatic and beautiful. I run a project called York Swifts, putting up nestboxes in the city to help these declining birds."
And as the cherry on top to conclude our interviews, we pondered if Jono had some advice he'd like to share with fellow avian enthusiasts: "Get outside as much as possible, follow up any bird songs you don't recognise and most of all, have fun and enjoy it."
It's no big news that most of us have long lost the connection with nature and all the good things it has to offer. Our lives have become so fast-paced and work-filled that, more often than not, we only have the energy to rest our bottom on the couch to watch some mediocre TV show – and even so, before you know it, it's already time to get up and do the corporate stuff all over again. So it's refreshing to see how passionate people can get about something so important!
Numerous wonderful feelings can be induced by nature and our lovely wildlife! Observing animals in their natural habitat will do wonders for your overall well-being and keep you grounded; consider finding some time to explore and learn more about the place we call home. And if you're not ready to go all out yet, install a birdfeeder and take in the sights from the comfort of your own garden. You won't regret it!
For now, though, BP hopes that you've enjoyed this chucklesome collection of bird memes! Special thanks to our experts; don't hesitate to check out their socials if you're looking into getting into bird-watching. Also, don't leave us hanging – let us know which pic has given you the biggest giggles!
