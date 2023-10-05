ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that cats pretty much run this world, having us humans as their slaves, serving them as they please. But have you ever imagined what a company run by a cat would look like? Now, visualize this! The company, named Catch.co, hires various birds as employees and is indeed managed by a cat, the company's founder - Mr. Catch. Now, you can probably guess that this combination may result in some funny and unexpected events!

Thankfully, due to the great imagination and even better sense of humor of Lark, a comic artist from Brazil, we can catch a glimpse into the world where the birds are hired by Mr. Catch. Other than their professional dilemmas, we can also find out more about their romantic lives and existential crisis moments.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me

#1

larkness_ Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Lark to find out more about her work. First, the artist shared with us her personal story that motivated her to create this fantastic comic series: “I’ve worked for years at a ‘cool’ startup company. I’ve got the full package: inspirational speeches full of incomprehensible corporate terms, narcissist bosses, crazy workloads, and that subtle energy in the workspace that brainwashed people into thinking we (employers and employees) were all on the same side."
#2

larkness_ Report

#3

larkness_ Report

"There were many factors that slowly made me realize how noxious that environment was. But I remember this one day, sitting in the conference room, during a team meeting and hearing my boss and coworkers blabbering about numbers and goals and acronyms and a bunch of nonsensical corporate subjects… Even after years working in that area, I couldn’t keep up with what they were saying.”
#4

larkness_ Report

#5

larkness_ Report

carterkearns05 avatar
The Blue Spirit
The Blue Spirit
Community Member
9 hours ago

If you both help each other be better people... why should you care about drama?

Lark continued and told us more about her inspiration: “Then, I heard outside a bird singing. It was just a simple melody, a few notes sung in a wild language, but I understood it more clearly than I could understand what all those people were saying with their complex vocabulary. ‘That bird’, I thought, ‘is so much wiser than us to never set foot in a place like this and chain itself to our stupid lifestyle…’

‘But, what if it wasn’t so wise? What could possibly make a bird, born wild and free, give up on its freedom and start working the way we do? What is it that really separates us?’”
#6

larkness_ Report

#7

larkness_ Report

This is how the author came up with the first comic strips: “That’s how I started writing about Robert, a rufous-bellied thrush that gets a job at a company where the boss is a hungry cat. Catch.co became a place where different birds would work together, build relationships and learn about life while they literally tried to survive in the job market.”
#8

larkness_ Report

#9

larkness_ Report

Lark shared that her first comics were just for her own amusement and she created them as a way to play with situations that actually happened to her while she was working for the corporation. She said: “As I kept sharing them on social media, more and more people started to comment about their own jobs, and how relatable all of that was. I saw there a chance to call out companies that mistreated and abused their employees, and to tell everyone going through it that they’re not alone, and they should never accept these things as normal.”
#10

larkness_ Report

#11

larkness_ Report

alanyao avatar
CouchChihuahua (He/Him)
CouchChihuahua (He/Him)
Community Member
13 hours ago

Here we only grow vertically >:) u don’t climb UP the ladder, u take up the space on the ground

“Ever since I started sharing this story, I’ve been receiving a lot of messages from people saying how important it was for them to read it, and how it made them feel embraced. That’s what keeps me doing what I’m doing, and I hope to keep telling stories like this for a long time.”
#12

larkness_ Report

#13

larkness_ Report

cindylxiong19 avatar
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
Community Member
11 hours ago

The audacity!!!! >:( Everyone knows you have to let the boss eat you! …wait what?

#14

larkness_ Report

#15

larkness_ Report

#16

larkness_ Report

#17

larkness_ Report

#18

larkness_ Report

#19

larkness_ Report

#20

larkness_ Report

#21

larkness_ Report

#22

larkness_ Report

#23

larkness_ Report

#24

larkness_ Report

#25

larkness_ Report

#26

larkness_ Report

#27

larkness_ Report

#28

larkness_ Report

#29

larkness_ Report

jakobboomgaarden avatar
gilded panda
gilded panda
Community Member
11 hours ago

of course. you only cry at work for mental breakdowns, not being happy

#30

larkness_ Report

#31

larkness_ Report

#32

larkness_ Report

#33

larkness_ Report

rowhobbit avatar
rowhobbit
rowhobbit
Community Member
11 hours ago

muscle mass might save them from being eaten by the cat!

#34

larkness_ Report

#35

larkness_ Report

#36

larkness_ Report

#37

larkness_ Report

#38

larkness_ Report

#39

larkness_ Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
4 hours ago

The rabbits there had it easy. Food was plentiful. But every now and then, one would disappear....

#40

larkness_ Report

emjaygibby avatar
EmJay
EmJay
Community Member
7 hours ago

i thought her wing got hurt, must be different stories

#41

larkness_ Report

#42

larkness_ Report

#43

larkness_ Report

#44

larkness_ Report

matthewgoffard avatar
Jrdiver
Jrdiver
Community Member
7 hours ago

Soon to be the late Mike, former employee of Catch Co.

#45

larkness_ Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
5 hours ago

The recipe is for "bem-te-vi", which is what the great kiskadee bird is called in Brazil. Mike looks like he might be a great kiskadee XD

#46

larkness_ Report

#47

larkness_ Report

#48

larkness_ Report

#49

larkness_ Report

#50

larkness_ Report

#51

larkness_ Report

#52

larkness_ Report

#53

larkness_ Report

#54

larkness_ Report

#55

larkness_ Report

