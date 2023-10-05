ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that cats pretty much run this world, having us humans as their slaves, serving them as they please. But have you ever imagined what a company run by a cat would look like? Now, visualize this! The company, named Catch.co, hires various birds as employees and is indeed managed by a cat, the company's founder - Mr. Catch. Now, you can probably guess that this combination may result in some funny and unexpected events!

Thankfully, due to the great imagination and even better sense of humor of Lark, a comic artist from Brazil, we can catch a glimpse into the world where the birds are hired by Mr. Catch. Other than their professional dilemmas, we can also find out more about their romantic lives and existential crisis moments.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me