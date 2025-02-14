Canadian photographer Patricia Homonylo was named Bird Photographer of the Year for her striking image, When Worlds Collide. The photograph highlights the tragic impact of birds colliding with windows and reflective surfaces in urban areas.

"Each year, more than one billion birds die in North America alone due to collisions with windows," says Homonylo. "I am a conservation photojournalist and have been working with the Fatal Light Awareness Program, where we save window-collision survivors in Toronto. Sadly, most of the birds we find are already dead. They are collected, and at the end of the year, we create this impactful display to honor the lives lost and increase public awareness.

I hope people are shocked by what they see and are moved to act by using bird-safe glass and supporting organizations like FLAP."

Reflected light poses a serious threat to birds. Windows and other reflective surfaces often appear to be a continuation of the landscape, causing birds to fly into them at full speed, often with fatal consequences. The Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) urges individuals and businesses to help mitigate this issue by installing bird-safe films, screens, or window grilles to prevent collisions.