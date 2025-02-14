ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 have been revealed! This year, over 23,000 photos were entered from photographers all over the world, showing the beauty and challenges of birds. The winning images capture everything from amazing moments of birds in flight to important messages about conservation.

These photos not only celebrate birds but also help raise awareness about the need to protect them. Whether you’re a bird enthusiast or new to bird photography, these winning shots are sure to impress. Let’s take a look at the incredible winners of this year’s competition!

More info: birdpoty.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comedy Bird Photo, Highly Commended: "Emperor Spy" By Thomas Vijayan

Penguin with a camera on snowy terrain, representing best avian photography.

© Thomas Vijayan / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Bird Photographer of the Year is deeply committed to conservation. This year, the competition contributed £5,000 to its partner charity, Birds on the Brink, which supports grassroots bird conservation projects worldwide.

“The mark of a good photograph is one that either demonstrates artistry or tells a story. The mark of an exceptional one is that it does both,” says Paul Sterry, Birds on the Brink trustee. "This is just such a photograph, portraying a tragic and often overlooked aspect of man’s impact on the environment and an unintended consequence of our species’ high-rise aspirations, which turns out to be yet another devastating threat to wild birds."
RELATED:
    #2

    Birds In Flight, Silver: "Heavenly Elegant Flight" By Nicolas Groffal

    A vibrant bird in flight between two teasels, captured by Bird Photographer of the Year winner, 2024.

    © Nicolas Groffal / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comedy Bird Photo, Gold: "A Modern Dancer" By Nadia Haq

    Penguin sliding on snow, representing avian photography excellence at the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Nadia Haq / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least s/he pulled it off with a smooth flourish at the end.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Photographers competed across eight categories in the adult competition: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Comedy Bird Photo. Additionally, special awards were given for Conservation, Portfolio, and Video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All winning images are featured in a hardcover coffee-table book, published by Princeton University Press, now available online. The book includes a foreword by wildlife cameraman and presenter Simon King and is priced at £30 (HB).
    #4

    Comedy Bird Photo, Silver: "Open Door" By Robert Gloeckner

    Owl blending into a tree trunk, showcasing expert camouflage in bird photography.

    © Robert Gloeckne / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Best Portrait, Gold: "Winter Pink" By Alan Murphy

    A bird perched on a snow-covered branch, showcasing a top entry from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Alan Murphy / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Canadian photographer Patricia Homonylo was named Bird Photographer of the Year for her striking image, When Worlds Collide. The photograph highlights the tragic impact of birds colliding with windows and reflective surfaces in urban areas.

    "Each year, more than one billion birds die in North America alone due to collisions with windows," says Homonylo. "I am a conservation photojournalist and have been working with the Fatal Light Awareness Program, where we save window-collision survivors in Toronto. Sadly, most of the birds we find are already dead. They are collected, and at the end of the year, we create this impactful display to honor the lives lost and increase public awareness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I hope people are shocked by what they see and are moved to act by using bird-safe glass and supporting organizations like FLAP."

    Reflected light poses a serious threat to birds. Windows and other reflective surfaces often appear to be a continuation of the landscape, causing birds to fly into them at full speed, often with fatal consequences. The Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) urges individuals and businesses to help mitigate this issue by installing bird-safe films, screens, or window grilles to prevent collisions.
    #6

    Bird Behaviour, Highly Commended: "I Also Want To Eat" By Zhikai Wu

    Avian photography: a bird with its chicks in a serene water setting, capturing a tender family moment.

    © Zhikai Wu / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Bird Behaviour, Highly Commended: "Hammer Slam" By Alan Murphy

    Two birds in a dramatic mid-air encounter on snowy ground, highlighting avian photography excellence.

    © Alan Murphy / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 title was awarded to 14-year-old Spanish photographer Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco for his uniquely captured image of a nuthatch climbing down an oak tree from a creative perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Comedy Bird Photo, Bronze: "Helmetshrikes Preparing To Sleep" By Gary Collyer

    Group of small birds perched on a wire at night, showcasing avian photography from the 2024 awards.

    © Gary Collyer / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Each with their own personality. Apart from the three, competing for who will pass out first by hanging upside down the longest.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Best Portrait. Silver: "Swanception" By Samual Stone

    Two swans gracefully captured, with one framed by the elegant curve of the other's neck, showcasing avian photography artistry.

    © Samual Stone / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Best Portrait, Highly Commended: "Waterproof" By Christopher Baker

    Close-up of a vibrant mallard duck, showcasing stunning avian photography with water droplets on its feathers.

    © Christopher Baker / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Best Portrait, Highly Commended: "The Sicklebill's Yawn" By Pablo Andrés Ortega

    A striking bird with a curved beak on a branch, highlighted in avian photography awards.

    © Pablo Andrés Ortega / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Birds In The Environment, Gold: "Immersion" By Kat Zhou

    Underwater shot of three birds swimming gracefully, showcasing award-winning avian photography.

    © Kat Zhou / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Birds In The Environment, Silver: "Surfing On The Other Side" By Levi Fitze

    Avian photo of a bird elegantly gliding through a turquoise wave at the Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Awards.

    © Levi Fitze / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Birds In The Environment, Bronze: "Feeding Frenzy" By Jonas Beyer

    Seabird photographed in clear blue water, exemplifying top avian photography from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Jonas Beyer / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Birds In Flight, Gold: "Dawn's Whispers" By Hermis Haridas

    Avian photo of a bird in flight silhouetted against a golden sunset.

    © Hermis Haridas / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Birds In Flight, Highly Commended: "Purple Heron" By Chen Ein-Dor

    A heron gracefully flying over water, showcasing avian photography excellence.

    © Chen Ein-Dor / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I moved to Silver Spring, MD, it was the first time I saw a great blue heron anywhere other than the Eastern Shore. I didn't know they lived this far west.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Birds In Flight, Highly Commended: "Long Eared Owl Dive" By Daniel Dietrich

    Majestic owl in flight, showcasing one of the best avian photos from Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 Awards.

    © Daniel Dietrich / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Black And White, Highly Commended: "Flying At The Right Angle" By Eden Davies

    Unique avian photo featuring a bird in mid-flight, showcasing striking wing symmetry against a plain background.

    © Eden Davies / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Urban Birds, Gold: "Treacherous Journey" By Grzegorz Długosz

    Duck leading ducklings across a road, guided by a traffic officer as part of an award-winning avian photo.

    © Grzegorz Długosz / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Urban Birds, Highly Commended: "Do You Know Where Your Cat Is?" By Linda Dalton Walker

    Duck and ducklings swimming in a pond with a cat observing from the background. Avian photography winner.

    © Linda Dalton Walker / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comedy Bird Photo, Highly Commended: "Hello Down There" By Emma Healey

    Close-up of a bird with white feathers and orange eyes, captured for Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    © Emma Healey / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Comedy Bird Photo, Highly Commended: "Opera Owl" By Lorraine Snipper

    Yawning owl perched among branches, showcasing its feathers. Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 entry.

    © Lorraine Snipper / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    15-17 Years, Bronze: "Ruby In The Mouth" By Daniel Martínez

    Colorful bird with a dragonfly, illustrating top avian photography in Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Awards.

    © Daniel Martínez / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Young Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024; 12-14 Years, Gold: "Perspective" By Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco

    A bird perched on a mossy tree trunk, showcasing vivid avian photography under sunlight.

    © Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Best Portrait, Bronze: "Black Grouse" By Markus Varesvuo

    Majestic bird on snowy ground exhaling visible breath, captured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 Awards.

    © Markus Varesvuo / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Birds In The Environment, Highly Commended: "Shoebill" By Ilse Koks

    A shoebill standing among green reeds and purple water lilies, showcasing avian photography.

    © Ilse Koks / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Bird Behaviour, Gold: "Scavenger" By Nathaniel Peck

    Vulture in forest setting next to boar skull, highlighting best avian photography from Bird Photographer of the Year awards.

    © Nathaniel Peck / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Bird Behaviour, Silver: "Playful Fledgling" By Jack Zhi

    Bird in flight with wings spread wide, capturing a moment of nature's wonder, Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    © Jack Zhi / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Black And White, Silver: "Eclipse" By William Steel

    Silhouette of a bird against a full moon in an award-winning avian photo.

    © William Steel / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Urban Birds, Silver: "Apartment" By Boldizsár Szűcs

    Bird chicks in a nest on a building, cityscape view; award-winning avian photography.

    © Boldizsár Szűcs / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Urban Birds, Bronze: "Crows Watching TV" By Tomáš Grim

    Silhouetted birds perched on branches with a glowing structure in the background, showcasing avian beauty.

    © Tomáš Grim / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Conservation (Single Image), Highly Commended: "Testing Pupillary Light Reflex" By Michael Eastwell

    A bird wrapped in a towel, having its eye examined with a flashlight in dramatic lighting.

    © Michael Eastwell / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are so gonna lose fingers when I get out of this towel dude.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    11 And Under, Gold: "Turbulent Fish Hunt" By Julian Mendla

    A bird with wet plumage gracefully dips its beak into the water, captured in an award-winning avian photograph.

    © Julian Mendla / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    11 And Under, Silver: "Beauty In The Pasture" By Alberto Román Gómez

    Bird perched on a mossy rock, highlighted by sunlight in an award-winning avian photo.

    © Alberto Román Gómez / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Best Portrait, Highly Commended: "Common Eider Portrait" By Kim Jannike Dahlberg

    Close-up of a striking bird, showcasing its unique markings and symmetry, featured in avian photography awards.

    © Kim Jannike Dahlberg / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Birds In The Environment, Highly Commended: "Iceberg" By Basileo Stanislao

    Bird flying over icebergs at sunset, showcasing award-winning avian photography.

    © Basileo Stanislao / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Birds In The Environment, Highly Commended: "Burnt Offerings" By David Jackson

    Bird flying over a blazing wildfire, capturing dramatic avian photography.

    © David Jackson / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Bird Behaviour, Highly Commended: "Shearwater At Lunch" By Henley Spiers

    Spectacular avian photo of a bird diving through a dense school of fish underwater, showcasing a dynamic scene.

    © Henley Spiers / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Birds In Flight, Highly Commended: "Bramblings" By Mateusz Piesiak

    Flock of birds in flight against a snowy sky, showcasing award-winning avian photography.

    © Mateusz Piesiak / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Birds In Flight, Bronze: "Water Take-Off" By Suliman Alatiqi

    Avian photo capturing birds underwater, showcasing their elegance and motion, part of Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Suliman Alatiqi / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Black And White, Highly Commended: "Dignified Pretzel" By Julian Łoziński

    A swan gracefully silhouetted on water, showcasing avian beauty from Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 Awards.

    © Julian Łoziński / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Black And White, Bronze: "Snow Turkeys" By Sparky Stensaas

    Birds silhouetted in a snowy forest, showcasing award-winning avian photography from 2024.

    © Sparky Stensaas / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Black And White, Highly Commended: "Art Of Freedom" By Gabor Baross

    Two black and white birds in flight against a plain background, showcasing avian photography excellence.

    © Gabor Baross / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Urban Birds, Highly Commended: "Blood Pheasants And Buddhist Nuns" By Zhengze Xu

    Monks walking in snow with two pheasants, highlighting avian photography with birds in winter scenery.

    © Zhengze Xu / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Urban Birds, Highly Commended: "Key West's Wild Chickens & Roosters" By Bill Klipp

    Roosters crossing a street in an urban setting, featured in Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Awards.

    © Bill Klipp / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Conservation (Single Image), Highly Commended: "Trapped" By Yann Bigant

    Hand holding a camouflaged bird cage with a bird inside, capturing avian photography essence in an outdoor setting.

    © Yann Bigant / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Conservation (Single Image), Highly Commended: "Swabbing For Bird Flu" By Glenn Welch

    Person in protective gear tending to albatrosses, exemplifying avian photography excellence.

    © Glenn Welch / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    15-17 Years, Gold: "Human And Nature" By Emil Wagner

    A bird on a sandy beach with a blurred person and dog in the background, showcasing avian photography excellence.

    © Emil Wagner / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    15-17 Years, Silver: "Great Reed Warbler" By Iga Linka

    Silhouette of a bird perched on a branch against an orange sunset, featured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 Awards.

    © Iga Linka / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    12-14 Years, Bronze: "Aves vs. Arthropoda" By Markus Duhme

    Avian photo featuring a bird pecking at pebbles, highlighted in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Markus Duhme / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    12-14 Years, Silver: "Sunset Cockatoo" By Matthew Wu

    Silhouette of a bird in profile, showcasing elegant curves against a dark background, captured for Avian Photo Awards.

    © Matthew Wu / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    11 And Under, Bronze: "Common Kingfisher" By Julian Mendla

    A vibrant kingfisher in flight over water, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

    © Julian Mendla / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Overall Winner And Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024; Conservation (Single Image), Gold: "When Worlds Collide" By Patricia Homonylo

    Aerial view of avian photos arranged in concentric circles for Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    © Patricia Homonylo / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Black And White, Gold: "Hippo Impression" By David Stowe

    Abstract capture of a bird swimming with wings spread on rippling water, highlighting avian beauty.

    © David Stowe / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Bird Behaviour, Bronze: "The Attack" By Tom Schandy

    Penguin swimming in turquoise ocean, showcasing avian photography from Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Awards.

    © Tom Schandy / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Conservation (Single Image), Silver: "Inmates" By Cheng Kang

    Two colorful birds in separate cages, highlighting avian beauty from the Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Awards.

    © Cheng Kang / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Conservation (Single Image), Bronze: "Postmortem" By Joshua Galicki

    White birds perched on a dark rocky cliff, showcasing award-winning avian photography.

    © Joshua Galicki / Bird Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!