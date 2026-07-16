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Most people think of the perfect thing to say about three hours after the moment has passed. The ideal comeback, the devastating one-liner, the question that would have stopped everyone in their tracks, all arriving long after the opportunity has gone. It is one of life’s most reliable frustrations.

One woman had been carrying her moment around for months, waiting patiently for exactly the right setting to deploy it. When a preschool graduation handed her the opportunity she had been looking for, she walked over, shook her brother-in-law’s hand, and dropped a doozie. The look on his face, she reported, was scrumptious.

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Most people think of the perfect thing to say hours after the moment has passed, but it’s not every day you get to drop the mic at the exact right time

Image credits: Magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s brother-in-law, Joe, spent thirteen years running a parallel life so elaborate that he was with another woman the morning his daughter was born

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He also planned a baby with another woman and ghosted her when the baby was one month old, and had a new girlfriend before his first baby mama, Ruby’s, divorce was finalised

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Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Ruby got a lawyer, and his second baby mama, Cici, got child support, all while Joe lost his job, and the narrator plotted what to say at the right time

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Image credits: Sparklefarts123

A preschool graduation handed her the perfect setup, the new girlfriend was standing right beside him, and she walked over, shook his hand, and asked how his secret daughter was doing

Joe had been married to the narrator’s sister-in-law, Ruby, for thirteen years, charming his way through family dinners and Sunday gatherings while quietly running a parallel life that would have made a soap opera writer blush. Four years into the marriage, he had confessed to cheating, Ruby had stayed silent to protect herself from her religious family’s told-you-so, and spent the next nine years trying to rebuild trust.

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The day their daughter Maeve was born, he had been with another woman. He had also been in a serious relationship with a woman named Cici, who had relocated across the country to be with him, believing Ruby was out of the picture, and who had a planned baby with him before he ghosted entirely when the baby was one month old. He left Cici alone, in a city where she knew nobody, with a newborn.

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Ruby eventually found all of this out, got a lawyer, filed for full custody, and the narrator’s husband, who happened to be Joe’s boss, had to pretend he knew nothing while the legal pieces quietly fell into place. Cici filed for sole parental rights and child support. Joe contested nothing. Then he was fired. But he wasn’t down on his luck, he had a new girlfriend before the divorce was even finalised.

The narrator, a self-described recovering people pleaser, was furious on Ruby’s behalf and personally betrayed by someone she had trusted. She made herself a quiet promise. If she ever ran into Joe and his new girlfriend in public, she would casually ask about Cici’s baby. A preschool graduation, with the whole family present and the new girlfriend standing right beside him, turned out to be exactly the right stage.

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She shook his hand, gave him the warmest smile, and asked how little Fanny was doing. “She must be about one now, right?” The horror that crossed his face was, in her words, everything she had hoped for. He grabbed his girlfriend’s hand and tried to leave, and the narrator turned to her and said, “Make sure you ask him about this later.” She walked away satisfied and has been waiting for the update ever since.

Image credits: Magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Research from Child Trends shows that approximately 15% of men, roughly one in seven, will father children with more than one woman by the age of 40. Joe managed to do this while married, while in a serious relationship with someone else, while attending both births, and while using his daughter as cover to spend time with his other family. That is a whole achievement on its own.

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The revenge moment at the preschool graduation has actual neuroscience behind it. Research shows that when a person anticipates punishing someone who treated them unfairly, a deep region of the brain called the dorsal striatum lights up. This area is dense with dopamine receptors and sits at the centre of the brain’s reward and pleasure circuitry.

The anticipation of getting even triggers a genuine biological reward response, which explains why she had been carrying that question around for months and why the look on his face felt as good as she had imagined it would. The caveat, and there is always a caveat, is that while the anticipation of revenge produces a satisfying dopamine hit, the actual execution rarely provides long-term relief.

Psychologically, it keeps the original wound active, forcing the brain to revisit the trauma rather than process and move past it. She described the moment as cathartic, but that might be misguided. Whether it helped her move on or simply felt very good in the moment is a question only she can answer.

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How would you have handled the situation? Tell us in the comments!

People in the comments found it equally satisfying, saying he deserved every bit of shame that came his way

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