There's the guy who found his toilet clogged up, and the one who had to sit through his date's putrid burps... Then there's the poor soul who had blood gushing from their lip after what was meant to be a romantic first kiss. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best (worst) responses for you to scroll through while you wait for the dating apps to offload from your phone.

There's often a defining moment on a first date when you just know there'll be another, or there sure as hell won't. A curious netizen asked , " What is the biggest ick you had on your first date with someone? And judging by the more than 3,000 comments that came flooding in, things aren't all that rosy in the dating pool, aka shark tank.

First dates can leave you with all the feels... Butterflies, tummy flips, mushy thoughts, and sometimes nausea. As the fairytales taught us, you have to kiss (or meet) a few frogs before you finally find your prince or princess. And as life has further taught us, some frogs are far worse than others.

#1 Date went amazing. Drinks, back to my place, yada yada... I wake up the next morning and she's not in bed. I check the living room and she's nowhere. She just left. Kind of weird since we actually hit it off perfectly, but whatever. I go to text her and it's green, not blue anymore. I go and check Tinder (this was like 10+ years ago when Tinder was it)... she unmatched me! WHAT THE HELL?!



My mind is racing, critiquing everything I said over drinks all the way to my performance. Still confused, I go into the bathroom to pee and see the toilet is completely overflowed. There's poo water everywhere and little globules of it floating in the bowl. Poor girl must've let out an explosion, clogged the toilet, and just bolted in embarrassment. All while my drunk bum slept it off just 20 feet away.



It's really sad too, she was cool as hell. We could be laughing about this on an anniversary, but instead she chickened out and ran.



There WAS a plunger there, and she clearly had made an effort to fix the situation, I noticed.

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Let's face it. Some, or many, of your first dates are not going to go well. And that's okay. The whole point of that initial meet-up is to see whether you two hit it off. According to one study, it takes less than 20 minutes for the average American to know if they want a second date. 2,000 people took part in the Avocado Green Mattress/One Poll survey, which found that most participants placed greater value on manners (51%), personality (48%), and conversational skills (47%) than physical appearance (44%). While conversational skills ranked high, many said certain topics of conversation would put them off seeing their date again. More than half felt that talking about sex would be a red flag. Religion and exes were also listed as taboo topics for first date banter.

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#2 He said if we were to continue dating I’d have to stop going to the gym… because my calves were bigger than his and he didn’t want to be doing it from behind look down and see my man legs. Noped outta that one as fast as my man legs could carry me.

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#3 Picked a girl up for a date who wasn’t hungry because she had JUST ate 2 banquet Salisbury steak tv dinners. Ok, guess I won’t eat. Then, she burped about 20+ times during the movie, each one smelling like a banquet Salisbury steak tv dinners….. it was disgusting. Literally almost “went to the restroom” but didn’t want to leave her stranded.

So how do you politely end an awkward, or to put it bluntly, awful date? By being honest, say some experts. But not brutally honest. “It was nice getting to know you, and I appreciate you coming to [insert date location]. But I’m not feeling a romantic connection,” is the line couples therapist Meredith Prescott suggests you use. ADVERTISEMENT She adds that if there was something specific you didn’t like (for example, they ordered without you or didn’t offer to split the bill), you can tell them that too, while including, “I appreciated us trying to get to know each other, but this isn’t what I am looking for in a partner.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Didn’t even get to the first date.



I was 21 years old and went to a concert with my best friend. Me and the bassist for the opening band catch each others eyes several times. His band ends up hanging out to the side of the stage when they finish their set, so we can still see each other. We continue eye flirting, smiling, etc. until the concert is over and he makes his way over to me.



He seems really down to earth and funny, good vibes all around, so we decide to go to a bar together across the street. We’re there for all of 5 minutes and he goes to kiss me, quickly shoving his tongue down my throat. I go to pull away and he latches onto my bottom lip with his teeth in a literal death grip. I eventually rip myself away in a panic and end up covered in blood.



Right around this point the bartender notices, asks me if the guy is bothering me, sees the blood, and immediately kicks him out. Apparently they knew of him and this bartender was pissed that he was even let in.

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#5 When I was a teen I went out with a guy and he called the waitress over by snapping his fingers and yelling hey bambi. Date over.

#6 Went on a date with my roommate's manager from a sub sandwich shop. He's a genuinely sweet guy, we had similar senses of humor, values align, etc. He's telling me about his family, and I notice every time he talks about his mom, he refers to her as "Mother". "Mother makes this excellent lasagna..." "Mother had to raise us on her own after a certain point..." And while it kinda squicked me out, I've known some fundies who left strict religious upbringing, so I'm just trying to get myself used to it.



Then he mentions when he goes back to visit, she gets lonely and it's just habit now for him to sleep in her bed, spooning her. I tried to keep my expression flat because I don't want to be judgmental, but he laughed about how awkward it is waking up the next day to make sure she doesn't end up feeling morning wood. I stumble through the rest of the conversation and eventually manage to extricate myself and don't message him again for another date.



Ran into him a few years later when I go into a different sub shop, same franchise. I decide I'm going to be breezy and just order, but the first thing he says is, "I have Girlfriend now." Bro, you capitalized that verbally, and I'm just here for a veggie on nine-grain wheat. Tell Mother she should use a body pillow.

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It can be tempting to lie if you want to end a bad date early. But Prescott says it's important to remember that you don’t owe the other person an excuse or explanation, "so getting into fabricated details is unnecessary." She adds that lying should always be a last resort. “You can tell a white lie, but you may want to think about how you would want to be treated if the roles were reversed,” explains the expert. “Think about your values and how they play a role in dating.” And be warned: the one lie you do not want to tell is, "It's been great, let's do this again another time."

#7 He checked my knuckles for hair and said I don’t like hairy girls, he also couldn’t spell quiet.

#8 He met my parents and while on our way to dinner, two firetrucks passed us. He apparently was a wannabe fireman, so we followed the trucks. Never made it to dinner. After the fire was extinguished I asked him to take me back home.

#9 We sat down at a gorgeous sunset-view restaurant, and before I could even say 'hello,' she spent 15 minutes rearranging the table, the candles, and even my drink to get the 'perfect' photo for her story. Then she spent the next 10 minutes editing it in total silence. I wasn't a date; I was a prop in her content. The ick was the realization that she wasn't actually 'there' with me.

GQ's crew agrees. "If you aren’t going to text her again, don’t say that you are. If you aren’t into a woman, don’t give her signs that you are," they warn. "You’re not going to break her heart or anything—it’s been one date. She will not be mad. You’re not in trouble. So don’t lie." They add that this doesn't mean you have to tell the person you never want to see them again, nor do you have to give a reason for feeling this way. "You just have to refrain from implying that you will see her again, that you’re really into her, or that you will be following up with her soon," they advise.

#10 Wasn't a date, but guaranteed there would never be a chance of one.



This psychopath went HAM on the endless breadsticks at Olive Garden but only ate the top of each breadstick, where all the seasoning and oil/butter was.



Madness.

#11 He kept talking about how he didn’t believe in western medicine and he didn’t think women needed to have pain control for childbirth and he didn’t give his dog flea and tick preventative.



I was in medical school at the time.

#12 Sat down for coffee. She looked younger than her stated 20yrs and photos of her had made her look older. I was 23 at the time and asked her. Said she was 18. I was a bit iffy but she was cute and we had common interests. Date goes well, ask her if she wants to come to a bar for a drink, she gets quiet. She was actually 16. Noped the hell out while telling her she needs a therapist.

And what happens if your date feels things went swimmingly and suggests a second get-together? Well, you could always thank them for the evening/afternoon/morning, and send a short but polite text the next day, saying that this is not what you're looking for or something along those lines. Don't waste their time, and don't waste your own either. "The kindest thing to do for yourself and the other is to be up front and end your time together," says Australian counselor Kimberley Lee.

#13 Chick asked if she could borrow my laptop for a zoom meeting in the am. No worries.



It was a court date, she had a DUI.



We drank the entire night prior.

#14 We were driving around trying to pick a place to get a drink and she kept saying "I can't go there". Then we finally found a place and while I was in the washroom she got into a physical fight with the waitress and was tossed out.



She then sat down in the middle of a busy street and just screamed at the top of her lungs until the police showed up. They knew her by name, put a Hannibal Lecter mask on her, tossed her in the back of their van and drove away.



She tried to reach out for a second date about a week later and I commend her for her efforts.

#15 I had a date with a guy I met through Match.com. I don't even know if that site is still a "thing" anymore.



We met at an upscale sushi restaurant in Manhattan Beach and it was a beautiful sunset. So we order our drinks and some sushi, and he starts out by criticizing how I was using my chopsticks. That was just the beginning.



He proceeds to tell me that he dated Cameron Diaz before she was famous and that she had the nose of a (enter really, really bad racial pejorative). I think I dropped my chopsticks on the floor after that one. I was trying to figure out how to get out of this without making a scene.



At the beginning and during the date, he starts going to the bathroom every 15 minutes and sniffling on his way back to the table. After the third time, he had white powder on his nostril.



I ask, "are you doing snow in the bathroom?", and he answers, "yes, would you like some?".



I should have walked out right there, but I couldn't pick my jaw up off the floor. I refused his offer and he starts to beg me to call him the next day and that he really wanted to see me again. All of this before we even get the check, which I walked up to the waitress to get.



I gave the waitress my credit card right where she stood and I pay just to speed up the process for my escape. On our way out back to the parking lot he is begging me (again) to see him again and call him the next day. And I mean really begging me and saying, "all of my other dates never call me again". I didn't respond and got into my car and got out of there quickly.



Worst date of my life, and I've been on a lot of dates. It's also one reason why I'll never online date again.

Lee believes that even the worst dates have something to offer. "Every date is valuable if you can also make space to practice gentle self-reflection: what did you learn about yourself? How can you use the experience to refine your dating approach or mindset? Or can you simply appreciate yourself for leaning into the adventures of dating and let the 'bad dates' fade into your dating history?"

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#16 It was an online dating meet-up at Dave and Busters. I told him to meet me in the game room. I had just put $200 on a gaming card (I go there with my kids). He walks over to me and asks if he can join my game. He starts playing using my card. He is dying left and right and has no gaming skills, so he is going through money very quickly.



We were supposed to go out to eat after, so I figured okay, I'll pay for this, I'm sure he will pick up the tab in the restaurant. We played games for hours, and my card was down almost $100. The majority of that was from him. We were supposed to go to a mid-level restaurant, but he said he wanted to go to this buffet where you pay in advance. We drove separately and met at the cashier where he says, "So how are we going to do this?" He was letting me know he wasn't going to pay for my $12 meal. He wasn't fun gaming with either. Big Dud.

#17 Blind date in high school on a double date with friend and her boyfriend. Went to dinner before a movie and we were seated at a booth. I prefer the outside and told him he could go in first. He said it was okay to for him to sit on the outside. I explained my preference and he pointed at the booth and said “sit”. My friend and his friend just gaped. The rest of the night was awkward for them.

#18 The guy said that he was going to “dress up” for me and showed up in a camo long sleeve.

#19 I've commented this before but he kept pushing me into the road and pulling me back saying "saved your life!!".

#20 She smelled like alcohol when I picked her up, said she had a drink with her dad before leaving. She got progressively more drunk as I drove my car and tried to climb onto me while I was driving on a highway. She embarrassed me in front of my friends because she could barely stand up by the time we all met up. After that, she cut her mouth open and bled everywhere while trying to open a non-twist off beer bottle with her teeth. Then she tried climbing over a fence at the mall to jump into a lagoon. That was all in one night. She called me stupid when I declined a second date.

#21 I have a few!



Dude dropped the n word while I was directing him to my place over the phone. That didn't actually turn into a date though I guess, I canceled right then.



Dude started rifling through my stuff and kept commenting on things that would or wouldn't be allowed WHEN we moved in together. First and last date!



Dude told me he fell asleep every. Single. Morning on his drive to work like it was no big deal. He also lied about his height. I'm super short, and I've never cared much about height, but the very obvious lie of saying he was 5'9 and then showing up eye level with my 4'11 was pretty weird, but I figured low self esteem is a problem. But he was genuinely off-putting all around and a terrible driver.

#22 Well finding out after we were intimate that her husband (she said she was divorced from) kids and in laws were at the restaurant, she chose, sitting just across from us, was nice.



They were separated for a few weeks. He didn't know she was dating and she had said the word divorced multiple times in our talks and spoke of it as being well in the past tense.

#23 He invited me over to make sushi. We were chilling in his room talking when he says he’s going to check the rice. He brings the container from the rice cooker upstairs into his room and starts stirring the rice WITH HIS FINGERS… licks the rice off his fingers and proceeds to start shaping the rice in the sushi mold thing right there on a tray on the floor, with his sticky spitty fingers he just licked. Mind you, his room wasn’t very clean, he did this right next to some dirty shorts in the ground.



Yeah, I didn’t eat the sushi and had my friend come pick me up ASAP (he had picked me up for our “date” so I didn’t have a ride). I didn’t know what other psychotic things he would be into so I just told him I started not feeling very well and my friend was in the area and was going to give me a ride back.

#24 Had a woman that invited me over to her place (during Covid, everything was closed, I suggested a public park or something but she declined in favor of her place) and ask me to get her pregnant.



I declined. She was hot. She kicked me out. Saw her in bumble about 6 months later and she was 6 months pregnant. So she found someone to do it. Insane.

#25 Went on an amazing first date, so much so that we arranged to meet again the next day.



We did and during that date he just started talking about how gay people were "disgusting". I noped out immediately, explaining why.



He then text me for over a month after asking to meet again and denying he said that. He definitely said it.



Fast forward to another first date a few months later and we are swapping bad date stories. I shared my homophobic date story and this dude goes quiet and then says "so you just left immediately?" I try and joke through it, saying "god, don't tell me you also don't like gay people" and he says something about how he just doesn't want to be exposed to it and he thinks Pride month is wrong and that being gay should be kept away from the mainstream.



So apparently I'm a magnet for homophobes.

#26 In our mid-40s(me) and...late 30s(her). She was cute and fairly nice.



Literally the most heinous breath. It was a cloud around her. Passersby collapsed. Rotted meat & garlic? I just couldn't think of how to politely hand her a toothbrush and a gallon of mouthwash 10 minutes after meeting (we were set up by a mutual acquaintance), so I endured, said goodbye at the first possible minute, and ran for fresh air.



My cat has committed acts of olfactory violence in the litter box tonight that were more pleasant.



I wish her well, but holy hell.



I don't know if she was trying to blow the date; was somehow honestly unaware; or just grievously miscalculated a light liver & garlic with onions pre-date snack, but it was rancid.

#27 Met a girl on tinder and we went out for drinks (her suggestion).



I suggested a cool local spot, and could tell immediately that she wasn’t feeling it once we got there. She said she was uncomfortable because there weren’t a lot of “people like us” around. No biggie, plenty of queer people prefer to be around at least a few other queer people, and she was new to town from a slightly larger city.



So I take her to another, more openly queer spot. She proceeds to tell me all about her heroine use and her sobriety (while drinking a beer), and tells me how proud she is to have been clean for a full thirty days. And look, thirty days is a big deal, but I’ve dated two alcoholics who couldn’t stay sober, I had no interest in doing it again.



But just as I’m about to politely wrap it up, she looks around and goes “this place is much better. Everyone is white”.



The whole time she meant that the other place had NO OTHER WHITE PEOPLE. It didn’t even occur to me.



I laughed in her face and told her she was going to really struggle in her new majority Black city and that she needed to get an uber.

#28 It was a blind date, he walked into the restaurant followed by his much older brother and said "This is my brother, he's just here to make sure the date goes okay" and proceeded to stare at us from across the restaurant the ENTIRE time. There was no second date.

#29 I was the ick... 🥲



This was years ago, think middleschool when your parents drop you off at the movies so you can meet your "date" and hold hands/kiss during the flick.



Parents drop me off, I say hi to said date who I thought was so cute, and we order popcorn/snacks.



Well... before we go in he makes me laugh, and a booger *the kind that is half hard and half slime* shoots out my nostril, but is STILL ATTACHED by a snot string.



So what do I do in a knee perk reaction? What any awkward weirdo would in an instant!



I sniff thay booger right back up my nose, while he looks at me with sheer horror in his eyes.



There was silence, one awkward "heh" that was probably his way of calling 911 mentally, and then the LONGEST movie of my life.



After that, we got married and had a kid together!



Just kidding. He never talked to me again.



And that is why I never blow my nose or let my sneezes out. Ever. 💀.

#30 My worst date was a blind date and he kept telling me how rich he was constantly and that he was going to inherit a lot of money. And then he started talking about how he could get a hotel room anywhere because he knows people. Just ICK. Also he kept going to the bathroom constantly. At the time I thought he was nervous but looking back he was probably doing lots of snow in the bathroom lol.

#31 At a nice dinner, he told me he was married and had a mistress. And...that he was interviewing me for a sort-of three-way with his mistress. Specifically, that she and I do eachother while he did himself while wearing pantyhose. No, this was not a joke. I got up and walked out.

#32 He honked my breast out of nowhere. Just went in cold, no lead up or anything. We hadn't even kissed yet.

#33 Went to a Lakers game. I wore a sweater & jeans. He didn't think I looked hot enough to be with him. So I drove away & left him there.

#34 Went on a double date in college and we all rode in the same SUV. We weren’t really feeling each other. So after dinner he asked to be dropped off at the strip club. Gave me the ick then but now I think it’s hilarious.

#35 I went on a date with a guy who knew I wasn’t into board games, yet centered the entire date around them and took me to a board game café. Every time I lost, he would make finger guns with sound effects and call me a loser. He also spent more time talking to the waiter than to me.



At one point, he said he ‘never eats in front of someone he’s attracted to’… then immediately ate my leftovers. To make it even weirder, his name was the same as my brother’s, and he would not stop bringing it up.



Honestly, the finger guns were the biggest ick.

#36 Mine was he kept on picking his nose while eating in front of me in a restaurant… idk if it’s just me but i found it so gross so i dropped him after that.

#37 Talked while he ate. I could see spits flying on my food and it even hit me in the face once. He was taken back by me flinching. He didn't even know sprayed my face.

#38 I dated a guy who farted constantly and blamed it on being a vegetarian. Our second, and final, date was at a movie theater and I was so embarrassed by his loudly audible farting through the whole movie. He must have been on his best behavior for the first date.

#39 They swerved to try and hit a Cat.

#40 Met a girl on Match, over 20 yrs ago, and we went to a bar/restaurant. Date was actually really good. Easy flowing convo, lots of laughs, and she looked better than her pics. After I paid the bill, she asked me if I could drop her off at a friend's house. Sure, seems harmless. I dropped her off at one of the most seedy tattoo shops and she wanted me to go in and get matching tattoos bc the date went so well. I tried the not really my thing statement and she wouldnt back down. So I said im not willing to commit to anything that long term. She looked so surprised but got out of the car and I just took off. Never answered her calls after that.

#41 Worst ick on the first date was a guy telling me he likes to shave his private area and doesn’t wear underwear. Completely unprompted. We weren’t talking about anything related.

#42 She smelled just like a pickled egg.

#43 Blind date who explained at dinner how her "clean eating" lifestyle eliminated the need for fake products like deodorant and toothpaste.



It did not.

#44 I’m a zookeeper. A man I went out with asked if I ever kept the poo from any animals I work with. I faked a phone call and left then promptly blocked his number.

#45 OMG first date with a guy and when I reached for my second piece of bread from the bread basket (after I ate the first piece) he slapped my hand and told me NOT to eat the second piece because it would make me fat. I'm a female-- 115 pounds! I walked out after he did that....

#46 He wanted to bring a cooler (the small fabric hand held ones) into the movies (didn’t know until I arrived). We met there, he asked me to walk to his car where he was putting ice in the cooler. He threw the plastic ice bag directly onto the floor in the parking lot. He then proceeded to walk in front of me leaving the cooler on the hood of his car FOR ME TO CARRY.

#47 We went to a large corn maze. I paid for my date’s ticket to enter and the whole time she was ignoring my ideas on how to find all the landmarks for our punchcards. So ick from not being on the same page for a team building activity.



Then we went to Chili’s. I start choking on water, she doesn’t ask if I’m okay. I excuse myself to the bathroom, and when I get back she’s on her phone and doesn’t bother to look up at me for a while. Then she looks up, smiles , and turns her phone to me saying, “This is the new guy I’m talking to.”



She didn’t even wait for our date to be over. I dodged a bullet at least.

#48 Told me she slept with a couple of my buddies. "Guess its your turn."

#49 He told me he did a workers comp scam to retire early.

#50 Kept ordering me drinks even though I said I was done drinking, eventually I told the waiter I didn’t want drinks anymore. Then he ordered more drinks himself then took one sip and goes omg I forgot I’m driving, now you have to drink this so the money doesn’t go to waste since I’m paying. I told him no. He was actually drunk and he picked me up and I was scared. I was young and naive. I asked to walk to a close by public area so he could sober up and he used that time to show me his tinder profile. This was a blind date a “friend” set me on.

#51 This girl had intense BO. Like, she smelled like she hadn’t showered in days.

#52 The list of why I’m unattractive.

#53 I was hungry because I had no time to eat after work and before a date. I ordered for apps a cheese loaded tater tots just to ease on the stomach acids. When the food arrived I went to the bathroom real quick, and when I arrived back, my tater tots here not just eaten but savagely ripped apart. She said she dint want apps. So I called it off after paying.

#54 I showed him a funny video with some girl in it, he didn't laugh, just said the girl looks fat. Immediate ick.

#55 I'm sure i've had worse but recently someone asked me out for drinks, he was 30 min late and after he refused to order anything with the bartender he turned to me and told me he doesn't drink and he's never liked alcohol. he also ate my fries i had ordered while waiting and didn't offer to pay for anything.

#56 She kept repeating that she was a "born again" Christian. Randomly. Like during conversations that had nothing to do with religion. She would just shoehorn it into the most random topics.... also she wanted to see a movie after dinner and as we were walking over there she used the line "but no funny business, I'm not that kind of girl" line on me. Then tried to put her hands down my pants 5 minutes into the previews. Like, what in the twilight zone is going on with here!? This chick is berserk.

#57 I said I was vegetarian.





She said "I used to be too but it gave me bad vaginal leakage."





I don't need to know that on a first date.

#58 Met this girl off hinge to go for kbbq.



Once we got there and we were looking at the menu chatting and we got to talking about what we do and she mentions she's a league of legends streamer. After acknowledging that it was a pretty cool job (given my dorky background) she then proceeds to pull out a miniature setup and begins live-streaming our date, telling me to say hi to the chat. This is also not before she quickly inserts a comment about how she only goes on these dates for the free food.



I was so taken back from the series of red flags and reading the raging male viewer comments about who the hell I was that I still ordered food and waited for the items to come. Flash forward to finishing eating, I did the el classico of going to the bathroom and leaving her with the bill.



Found out years later in the midst of COVID from a friend that she was in fact a decently popular streamer who was recently cancelled due to cheating on her boyfriend with one of her moderators.



Still one of the worse first dates I ever been on but hilarious in retrospect.

#59 Gave me the complete list of their mental illnesses. Kudos for self knowledge and transparency. Still not going to have a second date.

#60 Met up with a “victorias secret model” she was about 40lbs heavier than all her pics and said “well I don’t model for Victoria’s Secret but I’ve done modeling in their lingerie before.” When I asked.

#61 Unzipped his pants in the middle of a normal car conversation and it smelled like straight pee.

#62 He got arrested.

#63 Kept calling me “babe” over and over. First time meeting….

#64 Pulled my hair so hard while kissing my neck popped.

#65 Went to dinner with a girl who had some mild tomboyish vibes, which tbh I was kinda looking for, anyway.





We were sitting at the bar, so really kinda in the middle of the place, and she burped really loudly.





Thing was, it was clear that it was kind of one of those "see? I'm one of the guys!" Kinda things, where she was being intentionally loud about it.





Which like, okay, whatever. But she KEPT doing it.





Every couple minutes. It had passed the point of being a little obnoxious to the point where it was getting embarrassing.





Everyone in the bar was looking over every time she did it.





Eventually the bartender even made a slight joke about it, which anyone with social aptitude could read as the bartender trying to politely say something, to hopefully get her to stop.





But it did the opposite. She seemed to read it as though the bartender found it interesting or impressive, so she started REALLY leaning into it.





I was icked out from the beginning, but by the end, I just wanted to leave. Problem was, she kept ordering another round before I ever had any polite opportunity to call it a night.





I FINALLY finished a round before her - before she had a chance to ask for another - and asked the bartender to split the tab.

#66 The biggest ick is realizing they’re performing the entire date instead of just being themselves.