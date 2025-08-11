This list is all about such people who overshot the mark and then had to face the consequences of their actions. Some of these might be well deserved, and others should probably just serve as a warning, incase you ever feel like doing the same thing.

The world is full of all kinds of people, some who take a lot of risks , and others who are content staying in their lane. The folks who keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible may get rewarded for their actions, or end up going too far and having to pay the price.

#1 Steve Jobs trying to fight his treatable cancer with a juice diet.

#2 Brexit. Leaving Europe seems like a good idea! What's the worst that could happen?



Oh...

#3 That submarine guy.

The concept of messing around and finding out, might seem reckless, but it’s actually an interesting way to learn. The idea behind it is to get out of your comfort zone and to test the boundaries of what you know to be true. Sometimes, it might be a mistake to do, but even the wrong path can be a good life lesson. ADVERTISEMENT Even if it seems scary to push past your safe place, it can help you gain many new life skills and a new level of confidence in your own abilities. Curiosity about the world is a good thing, and it can open up many new and interesting opportunities for you to try out. The only important thing is to try.

#4 Best FAFO I can think of - That missionary guy who went to prohibited Island off the South Coast of India despite ban and multiple warnings.

#5 People who decide to enter animal enclosures in zoos to pet the cuddly thing.

#6 In recent events, I would like to think when the Russians thought they could take Kyiv in just a few days and then they found out how hard Ukrainians would fight for their land.

As you might have noticed from this list, some people had full confidence in their decision, but it ultimately did them more harm than good. One unfortunate example of this is Steve Jobs’ plan to forgo life-saving surgery in favor of natural remedies like dietary supplements and acupuncture. He refused to undergo any surgical procedures for around nine months because he had full faith in the alternative methods that he had chosen. Folks around him had advised him not to do so, but he realized his mistake too late, once his health had severely deteriorated. This shows just how powerful certain beliefs are that might take us along the wrong paths, and how we need to periodically question ourselves. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Ferrari dissing Lamborghini (Tractor manufacturer at a that time).

#8 The astronomer CEO.

#9 Trumpers being deported. Trumpers losing their family farms. Trumpers being fired from government jobs. Etc., etc., etc. ……



You thought it was ok for everyone else. You didn’t think it would happen to YOU.



F**k around and find out, you disgusting, enabling m***********s.



Lololololol.

What’s really interesting to note is that some people tend to take more risks than others and seem comfortable doing so. To understand this better, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Charlotte Russell, who is a Clinical Psychologist in the UK and the founder of The Travel Psychologist. We asked her why some folks do such drastic things, and she mentioned that it might be “a combination of factors. Personality is an important factor, with a proportion of the population being naturally inclined to take risks. This may be accompanied by impulsivity or, in some cases, an inflated sense of self.” She also mentioned that “in some cases, the risky behaviour escalates over time. This may be because, after repeated exposure to it, the person becomes less sensitive, a phenomenon known as ‘risk normalisation.’ Social media may also be a factor, as people attempt more and more extreme behaviours in the search for likes and follows.”

#10 The Argentinians invading the Falklands.

#11 Operation barbarossa was the very definition of poking the bear.

#12 It has to be the American family who moved to Russia as it was less woke and now he's on the front line in Ukraine.

Most of the people on this list are extreme examples of what could happen if you take things too far. In reality, a little risk and curiosity can actually be beneficial. Dr. Charlotte mentioned that “being curious is good for our wellbeing and helps with creativity. However, it is crucial to be aware when our curiosity leads us to take risks.” ADVERTISEMENT “Most people will be able to reflect on their personality and how comfortable they are with taking chances. Most of us who aren’t naturally risk takers will be quite clear about where the line is,” she added. That’s why, if you’ve realized that you’re more likely to take things to the extreme, it’s important to think things through and also check in with people who aren’t so impulsive.

#13 Ww1

Everyone f****d around, everyone found out.

#14 Jon-Erik Hexum - Waiting to film a scene for "Cover Up" he got bored and started to play Russian Roulette with a 44. Magnum revolver and a blank round. A piece of his skull entered his brain, surgeons spent hours trying to save him and a few days later he died.

#15 Chernobyl. Thought they could push a reactor test too far ended up nuking their own backyard and rewriting the world’s nuclear safety playbook.

Hopefully, all the stories in this list showed you that being too reckless isn’t a good thing. Although you should always be curious and open to new paths, it’s equally important to be a little cautious before you act. This can save you from much embarrassment and pain, or in extreme cases, even death. We’d love to hear any stories you have about people who messed around and found out. Do share those examples in the comments.

#16 The demon core.



In 1945 scientist Harry Daghlian suffered fatal radiation poisoning and died 25 days later after accidentally dropping a tungsten carbide brick onto a sphere of plutonium, which was later nicknamed the demon core.



Then, in 1946 scientist Louis Slotin accidentally irradiated himself during a similar incident using the same "demon core" sphere of plutonium involved in the Daghlian accident.



Moral.of the story, don't f**k around with plutonium.

#17 It is common knowledge that Gurkhas are fierce fighters and you simply don't f**k around with them.



One fateful day, a Gurkha soldier was travelling on a train in India when more than 20 bandits entered his coach with the hopes that they can get away with looting innocent and unarmed people. When they tried to sexually a*****t a woman, it was simply too much for the Gurkha soldier. He single handedly fought off more than 20 bandits with the help of his Khukhri knife, [offing] a few during the face off.



#18 I don't know about worlds biggest but Herman Cain dying of covid after not getting vaccinated and attending a Trump rally.

#19 Getting involved in a land war in Asia, and going against a Sicilian when death is on the line.

#20 Pearl Harbor.

#21 Cambodia opened fire on Thailand’s civilians (hospital and convenience store) then played victim. Thailand returned the favor by sending out F-16s.



Crazy time to be alive.

#22 In 2000, Netflix offered to sell itself to Blockbuster for just $50 million. Blockbuster laughed and said no, thinking streaming was a joke. Fast forward a few years and Netflix exploded, Blockbuster went bankrupt. That one “nah, we’re good” turned into one of the worst business decisions ever made.

#23 Climate change.

#24 The US government electing a realty TV star and tabloid regular with no experience or knowledge to be president not just once but twice.

#25 Desert Storm.



Saddam at the time thought he was powerful enough to be untouchable, or at the very least to cost more than the Western powers thought it was worth to stop him. He had the 4th largest army in the world at the time, it was expected that any war against him would be protracted and costly.





Then the US-led coalition directly introduced everyone to the difference between a regional power and a superpower. The initial air blitz left almost the entire Iraqi military structure blind, deaf, and isolated in the first 72 hours and from there the ground invasion was a unified force just absolutely rolling over scattered and uncoordinated defenders.

#26 Sweden, then 100 years later France, then 100 years later Germany, invading Russia in the winter.

#27 The Great Emu War.