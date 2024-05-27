So we at Bored Panda decided to expand on the issue and asked our readers on Facebook to share what they believe to be the biggest frauds in the history of mankind. From the diamond industry to double taxation, here are the most popular answers that we've received.

Financial scams are among the most common crimes. For example, in 2023, 15% of Americans said at least one member of their household had fallen prey to one, including 8% reporting that it had happened to themselves personally. (The latter figure translates into roughly 21 million U.S. adults.)

#1 Without a doubt: Religion

#2 Tax breaks for the wealthy

#3 Privatized healthcare

#4 The idea that one group of people is innately better than another group of people

#5 Hospital car parking fees

#6 The diamond industry. Super corrupt and monopolized. Diamonds are great, but it's time to step away from them being the coveted stone.

#7 Having to buy water to drink something that's already natural but it was never originally owned by anyone

#8 Interest and credit scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The 40 hour work week

#10 Millionaires running their companies into the ground, filing for bankruptcy, then rinse and repeat.

#11 Mega churches

#12 The banking system, particularly loans and especially mortgages. Diabolical, evil, criminal, sinful

#13 The trickle down effect

#14 the importance of politicians

#15 That the rich deserve or are entitled to obscene wealth and privilege

#16 That if we work hard we'll be able to live comfortably!! afford to buy a house, car, and holidays, when the reality is we can barely afford food and energy

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Insurance of any kind. You use it, the rates go up. You don’t use it, the rates go up

#18 Double taxation. I get being taxed for roads, services and schools (can’t have roads if there’s no money to build them and can’t have schools and teachers if no one pays for that) but we are taxed on our income, fine. Then with the money we got left over, we get taxed again on anything we buy that isn’t groceries. Buy a used car, that tax has already been paid but they tax each new owner for the same car.

#19 At this point in time subscription services. Everything is that way now and the monthly fees for each item adds up.

#20 Government works for the people

#21 Anyone thinking they “own” land or homes. Try not paying your taxes and see how that goes. We are renting everything from the government

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Health insurance

#23 Schooling, judging by the number of people who "did their own research" with their conspiracy theory articles

#24 Adulting, it's really not all it's cracked up to be

#25 Work / life balance

#26 Job agencies. The get about $5 an hour of your pay for you doing the same and more if you went for a job without them. It’s a dam wall restricting jobs and have removed all Human Resources from companies to help the employer to get away with treating people like s**t.

#27 College

#28 Paying for [stuff] that grows on our planet for free

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Nutritional guidelines, ever notice in America diabetes and heart disease is worse after how many years of heart healthy diets yeah the same people who are making you sick are making the medication to treat you. It isn't about your health it's about profits

#30 Electric cars