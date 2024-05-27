31 People Answer The Question “What Is The Biggest Scam In History?”
Financial scams are among the most common crimes. For example, in 2023, 15% of Americans said at least one member of their household had fallen prey to one, including 8% reporting that it had happened to themselves personally. (The latter figure translates into roughly 21 million U.S. adults.)
So we at Bored Panda decided to expand on the issue and asked our readers on Facebook to share what they believe to be the biggest frauds in the history of mankind. From the diamond industry to double taxation, here are the most popular answers that we've received.
Without a doubt: Religion
Tax breaks for the wealthy
Privatized healthcare
The idea that one group of people is innately better than another group of people
Hospital car parking fees
The diamond industry. Super corrupt and monopolized. Diamonds are great, but it's time to step away from them being the coveted stone.
Having to buy water to drink something that's already natural but it was never originally owned by anyone
Interest and credit scores.
this is actually useful if you are a landlord and need to rent out a property. It's one way of telling if your future tenant will actually pay up.
The 40 hour work week
Millionaires running their companies into the ground, filing for bankruptcy, then rinse and repeat.
Eddie Lambert. He single handedly destroyed Sears. Then made millions selling all the property the company owned.
Mega churches
The banking system, particularly loans and especially mortgages. Diabolical, evil, criminal, sinful
The trickle down effect
We should try the trickle UP effect. Increase pensions and welfare payments, people will have more money to spend, which will make more money for businesses which can even lead to new jobs.
the importance of politicians
That the rich deserve or are entitled to obscene wealth and privilege
I'd say capitalism is the greatest scam ever. Sure, it drives innovation and generates wealth. However it will destroy humanity in the long run by: 1) turning the planet uninhabitable because of greed; 2) creating so much wealth concentration that in a century or two the 1% will own 99% of world assets. Good luck trying to take that power away from them.
That if we work hard we'll be able to live comfortably!! afford to buy a house, car, and holidays, when the reality is we can barely afford food and energy
Insurance of any kind. You use it, the rates go up. You don’t use it, the rates go up
You use it, the company cancels your policy. My dad had the same homeowner's policy with AAA for almost 50 years. It was their top policy, and therefore had the highest premium. We had a house fire (the damage was mostly contained to a single room). The cost for repairs was less than what my dad had paid to AAA over the previous 5 decades. Not only did they require us to use their preferred contractor (which, BTW, has an F rating on the BBB, and has thousands of complaints), but the immediately cancelled the policy AND since all these are in cahoots with each other, nobody would insure the house afterwards. We were only able to get insurance on the house again after my dad passed away nearly 7 years after the fire, because AAA had blacklisted him. Oh, and get this, the fire was caused by a defective water heater, AAA sued the manufacturer (for far more than what they paid out to us), and won.
Double taxation. I get being taxed for roads, services and schools (can’t have roads if there’s no money to build them and can’t have schools and teachers if no one pays for that) but we are taxed on our income, fine. Then with the money we got left over, we get taxed again on anything we buy that isn’t groceries. Buy a used car, that tax has already been paid but they tax each new owner for the same car.
At this point in time subscription services. Everything is that way now and the monthly fees for each item adds up.
Government works for the people
the problem is more how your voting system works. In usa you have too few choices of political parties; bascially you can choose fascism (republicans) or centre-right (democrats). Yes really you guys only have rightwingers, except Bernie. In my country we have over 40 political parties on the ballots for our upcoming elections and three major parties of those who actually get above 10% of the vote. The trouble WE have is that the opposition parties are not strong enough to demonstrate competence but ARE strong enough to prevent votes in parliament.
Anyone thinking they “own” land or homes. Try not paying your taxes and see how that goes. We are renting everything from the government
not true. The taxes etc you are paying are funding things like sewer pipes and garbage removal.
Health insurance
hence you need to vote for a social democrat/socialist to get free healthcare like most of the world, usa.
Schooling, judging by the number of people who "did their own research" with their conspiracy theory articles
Adulting, it's really not all it's cracked up to be
The worst part is I don't FEEL like an adult, I just have all these stupid adult things that need doing.
Work / life balance
Job agencies. The get about $5 an hour of your pay for you doing the same and more if you went for a job without them. It’s a dam wall restricting jobs and have removed all Human Resources from companies to help the employer to get away with treating people like s**t.
College
Paying for [stuff] that grows on our planet for free
The people who grow it, pick it, pack it and ship it need money to live too, that's what we're paying for.
Nutritional guidelines, ever notice in America diabetes and heart disease is worse after how many years of heart healthy diets yeah the same people who are making you sick are making the medication to treat you. It isn't about your health it's about profits
Mostly about conspiracy there. No, nutritional guidelines given to you by healthcare professionals are not designed to make you sick and worsen your condition.
Electric cars
Green energy
Fossil fuels are finite, better to be switching now than when it's gone.