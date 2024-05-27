ADVERTISEMENT

Financial scams are among the most common crimes. For example, in 2023, 15% of Americans said at least one member of their household had fallen prey to one, including 8% reporting that it had happened to themselves personally. (The latter figure translates into roughly 21 million U.S. adults.)

So we at Bored Panda decided to expand on the issue and asked our readers on Facebook to share what they believe to be the biggest frauds in the history of mankind. From the diamond industry to double taxation, here are the most popular answers that we've received.

#1

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Without a doubt: Religion

Petter Jakobsson , Noah Holm / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#2

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Tax breaks for the wealthy

Sabrina Toupe , RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

hellowrold1245 avatar
PanPan124
PanPan124
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly just charge normal people little tax, the rich are so rich even 35% would do the job of 10000 people

#3

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Privatized healthcare

Jennie Thurber , National Cancer Institute / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#4

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" The idea that one group of people is innately better than another group of people

Rebecca Furtado , Ryoji Iwata / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#5

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Hospital car parking fees

Sharon Kaye Boskovich , John Matychuk / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*unless* you are donating blood. At least for me here (Sweden). Those who come to donate blood have reserved parking spaces, and don't pay parking fees.

#6

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" The diamond industry. Super corrupt and monopolized. Diamonds are great, but it's time to step away from them being the coveted stone.

Sol-leks Swearingen , Tahlia Doyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#7

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Having to buy water to drink something that's already natural but it was never originally owned by anyone

Katherine Lloyd , voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo) Report

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are paying for the bottle, the staff, the cleaning and processing

#8

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Interest and credit scores.

Dani Renfro , LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo) Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is actually useful if you are a landlord and need to rent out a property. It's one way of telling if your future tenant will actually pay up.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" The 40 hour work week

Destiny Lee Shastel Anderson , energepic.com / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No matter how many hours you make the 'default'. Workers say it's too much, bosses say it's too little

#10

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Millionaires running their companies into the ground, filing for bankruptcy, then rinse and repeat.

Susan McKissick Smith , Tyler Harris / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eddie Lambert. He single handedly destroyed Sears. Then made millions selling all the property the company owned.

#11

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Mega churches

B-Rad Carithers , Vince Fleming / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#12

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" The banking system, particularly loans and especially mortgages. Diabolical, evil, criminal, sinful

Dane Douglas , Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole financial sector is rotten to the core. Switching of morale and glorify greed is their core business.

#13

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" The trickle down effect

Lisa B. Whitaker , kennejima / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We should try the trickle UP effect. Increase pensions and welfare payments, people will have more money to spend, which will make more money for businesses which can even lead to new jobs.

#14

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" the importance of politicians

Aleksandar Stojanovic , History in HD / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having worked in govt for many years I can confirm that at least 80% of the people are incompetent and the other 20% are doing all the work.

#15

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" That the rich deserve or are entitled to obscene wealth and privilege

Sean Morrissey , Andrea Piacquadio/ pexels (not the actual photo) Report

nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say capitalism is the greatest scam ever. Sure, it drives innovation and generates wealth. However it will destroy humanity in the long run by: 1) turning the planet uninhabitable because of greed; 2) creating so much wealth concentration that in a century or two the 1% will own 99% of world assets. Good luck trying to take that power away from them.

#16

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" That if we work hard we'll be able to live comfortably!! afford to buy a house, car, and holidays, when the reality is we can barely afford food and energy

Vicky Mckenna , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#17

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Insurance of any kind. You use it, the rates go up. You don’t use it, the rates go up

Tina Placek-Pelot , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You use it, the company cancels your policy. My dad had the same homeowner's policy with AAA for almost 50 years. It was their top policy, and therefore had the highest premium. We had a house fire (the damage was mostly contained to a single room). The cost for repairs was less than what my dad had paid to AAA over the previous 5 decades. Not only did they require us to use their preferred contractor (which, BTW, has an F rating on the BBB, and has thousands of complaints), but the immediately cancelled the policy AND since all these are in cahoots with each other, nobody would insure the house afterwards. We were only able to get insurance on the house again after my dad passed away nearly 7 years after the fire, because AAA had blacklisted him. Oh, and get this, the fire was caused by a defective water heater, AAA sued the manufacturer (for far more than what they paid out to us), and won.

#18

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Double taxation. I get being taxed for roads, services and schools (can’t have roads if there’s no money to build them and can’t have schools and teachers if no one pays for that) but we are taxed on our income, fine. Then with the money we got left over, we get taxed again on anything we buy that isn’t groceries. Buy a used car, that tax has already been paid but they tax each new owner for the same car.

Rachel Pitre , Nataliya Vaitkevich/ pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" At this point in time subscription services. Everything is that way now and the monthly fees for each item adds up.

Melissa Ryan , freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#20

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Government works for the people

Brenda Kiehlmeier , Marco Oriolesi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the problem is more how your voting system works. In usa you have too few choices of political parties; bascially you can choose fascism (republicans) or centre-right (democrats). Yes really you guys only have rightwingers, except Bernie. In my country we have over 40 political parties on the ballots for our upcoming elections and three major parties of those who actually get above 10% of the vote. The trouble WE have is that the opposition parties are not strong enough to demonstrate competence but ARE strong enough to prevent votes in parliament.

#21

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Anyone thinking they “own” land or homes. Try not paying your taxes and see how that goes. We are renting everything from the government

Denise Knickerbocker , Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not true. The taxes etc you are paying are funding things like sewer pipes and garbage removal.

#22

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Health insurance

Carla Pickering Ochrin , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hence you need to vote for a social democrat/socialist to get free healthcare like most of the world, usa.

#23

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Schooling, judging by the number of people who "did their own research" with their conspiracy theory articles

J.J. Chien , Dids . / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disagree. It's not the school's fault that some people willingly choose ignorance.

#24

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Adulting, it's really not all it's cracked up to be

Suzanne McAleese , Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst part is I don't FEEL like an adult, I just have all these stupid adult things that need doing.

#25

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Work / life balance

R.H. Rhino , Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#26

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Job agencies. The get about $5 an hour of your pay for you doing the same and more if you went for a job without them. It’s a dam wall restricting jobs and have removed all Human Resources from companies to help the employer to get away with treating people like s**t.

Paul Kinder , fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You pay for them to find you a job you apparently could not find on your own, and in most civilized countries do your taxes and financial administration, make sure you premiums get paid,

#27

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" College

Marianne Sloan Hoffman , Charles DeLoye / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only in the USA, though. In Europe, it's quite affordable... and even free in some countries. Student debt is mostly unheard of ;)

#28

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Paying for [stuff] that grows on our planet for free

Hiezer Montes , Anastasiia Chaikovska / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The people who grow it, pick it, pack it and ship it need money to live too, that's what we're paying for.

#29

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Nutritional guidelines, ever notice in America diabetes and heart disease is worse after how many years of heart healthy diets yeah the same people who are making you sick are making the medication to treat you. It isn't about your health it's about profits

Theresa M Housand , Ella Olsson / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

wloginw avatar
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mostly about conspiracy there. No, nutritional guidelines given to you by healthcare professionals are not designed to make you sick and worsen your condition.

#30

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Electric cars

Dave Roberts , Mike Bird / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not electric cars as a concept, but it is an industry with a lot of scams in it.

#31

31 People Answer The Question "What Is The Biggest Scam In History?" Green energy

Craig Bozek , Mike Bird / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fossil fuels are finite, better to be switching now than when it's gone.

