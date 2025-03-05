Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Vaughn, the on-and-off partner of rapper Bhad Bhabie, was shot during a violent incident at Sam’s Hofbrau, an exotic dance club near downtown Los Angeles, in the early hours of Wednesday (March 5.)

He reportedly sustained a wound to his hand while another individual was hit in the shoulder.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred during an altercation between two groups, which began inside the venue and later spilled outside.

Highlights Le Vaughn, Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off boyfriend, was shot at Sam's Hofbrau strip club in Los Angeles.

The entertainer sustained a wound to his hand during an altercation between two groups.

Bhad Bhabie is best known for her "Cash me outside" phrase from a 2016 Dr. Phil episode.

RELATED:

Le Vaughn, the on-and-off partner of Bhad Bhabie and the father of their one-year-old daughter, was shot at a strip club

Share icon

Image credits: bhadbhabie

Both victims were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities don’t have the names of any suspects, as per TMZ.

Police attempted to apprehend a suspect fleeing in a white Mercedes G-Wagon, but they escaped by entering the 10 Freeway. ​

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn, also an entertainer, began dating in 2020. They share a daughter, Kali Love, born in March 2024.

The incident occurred during an altercation between two groups at Sam’s Hofbrau in Los Angeles

Share icon

Image credits: bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie was live streaming on Twitch with another rapper, DDG, at the time of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old woman, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to internet stardom after saying, “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil.

Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, had gone to the show with Bhad Bhabie for advice on how to control the then-rebellious 13-year-old, who reportedly stole cars.

The popularity of the phrase—which became a meme and even inspired merchandise—helped Bhad Bhabie launch a career as a recording artist.

Share icon

Image credits: xgamelv

In 2017, she released her debut single, These Heaux. The song peaked at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rapper to have a song enter the chart.

She then signed with Atlantic Records and released Hi Bich and Gucci Flip Flops.

In September 2021, she launched her own record label, Bhad Music.

Le Vaughn was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Share icon

Image credits: bhadbhabie

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2024, Bhad Bhabie alleged that she had been a victim of domestic violence by Le Vaughn. She posted and then deleted security camera footage that appeared to show a man she identified as the entertainer forcibly slamming her to the ground.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy,” she wrote, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that,” she penned in a separate post.

“My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too [sic] take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Share icon

Image credits: bhadbhabie

The rapper is in the middle of a dispute with Alabama Baker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker.

She accused Alabama of trying to “steal” Le Vaughn, an allegation that Alabama denies. The feud quickly escalated into diss tracks and heated social media exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ, the accusations of infidelity led to her most recent breakup with Le Vaughn.

People reacted to the news of the violent incident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT