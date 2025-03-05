Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident
Celebrities, News

Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Vaughn, the on-and-off partner of rapper Bhad Bhabie, was shot during a violent incident at Sam’s Hofbrau, an exotic dance club near downtown Los Angeles, in the early hours of Wednesday (March 5.)

He reportedly sustained a wound to his hand while another individual was hit in the shoulder.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred during an altercation between two groups, which began inside the venue and later spilled outside.

Highlights
  • Le Vaughn, Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off boyfriend, was shot at Sam's Hofbrau strip club in Los Angeles.
  • The entertainer sustained a wound to his hand during an altercation between two groups.
  • Bhad Bhabie is best known for her "Cash me outside" phrase from a 2016 Dr. Phil episode.
RELATED:

    Le Vaughn, the on-and-off partner of Bhad Bhabie and the father of their one-year-old daughter, was shot at a strip club

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Both victims were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities don’t have the names of any suspects, as per TMZ.

    Police attempted to apprehend a suspect fleeing in a white Mercedes G-Wagon, but they escaped by entering the 10 Freeway. ​

    Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn, also an entertainer, began dating in 2020. They share a daughter, Kali Love, born in March 2024.

    The incident occurred during an altercation between two groups at Sam’s Hofbrau in Los Angeles

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Bhad Bhabie was live streaming on Twitch with another rapper, DDG, at the time of the incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 21-year-old woman, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to internet stardom after saying, “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil.

    Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, had gone to the show with Bhad Bhabie for advice on how to control the then-rebellious 13-year-old, who reportedly stole cars.

    The popularity of the phrase—which became a meme and even inspired merchandise—helped Bhad Bhabie launch a career as a recording artist.

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Image credits: xgamelv

    In 2017, she released her debut single, These Heaux. The song peaked at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rapper to have a song enter the chart.

    She then signed with Atlantic Records and released Hi Bich and Gucci Flip Flops.

    In September 2021, she launched her own record label, Bhad Music.

    Le Vaughn was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In July 2024, Bhad Bhabie alleged that she had been a victim of domestic violence by Le Vaughn. She posted and then deleted security camera footage that appeared to show a man she identified as the entertainer forcibly slamming her to the ground.

    “This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy,” she wrote, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    “LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that,” she penned in a separate post.

    “My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too [sic] take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    The rapper is in the middle of a dispute with Alabama Baker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker.

    She accused Alabama of trying to “steal” Le Vaughn, an allegation that Alabama denies. The feud quickly escalated into diss tracks and heated social media exchanges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to TMZ, the accusations of infidelity led to her most recent breakup with Le Vaughn.

    People reacted to the news of the violent incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Injured At Strip Club During Violent Incident

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel sorry for the child, to have those people for parents.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel sorry for the child, to have those people for parents.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda