“That Sounds Really Creepy”: Guy Finds 100s Of Pics GF Secretly Took Of Him After Just 5 Weeks Of Dating

ADVERTISEMENT

When you start dating someone, it’s a given that you trust them with a lot – from your secrets to your safety. And when that trust is violated, well, it can be pretty hard or even impossible to get it back.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s OP. He started dating a girl he liked, and everything was going well for months. Until one day, he found something on her laptop that changed everything, and there was no going back.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Trust is one of the most important things you need to have when you start dating someone

Young man in striped shirt in bed at night, looking concerned while using laptop, hinting at creepy secret photos discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But if that trust is broken, it can be impossible to get it back, as today’s story shows

Man discovers hundreds of secret candid photos his girlfriend took of him after only five weeks of dating.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a personal story about staying over at a girlfriend’s apartment near a college campus.

Share icon

Text on a white background describing a man discovering secret photos his girlfriend took of him after only five weeks of dating.

Share icon

Person typing on a laptop keyboard in bed, highlighting creepy discovery of secret photos after weeks of dating.

Share icon

Image credits: Kajetan Sumila / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In it, a man dated a woman for a few months and everything was going smoothly at first

Text describing discovery of hundreds of secret photos taken by girlfriend within weeks of dating, viewed with concern.

Share icon

Text message conversation discussing confusion and concern about revealing a secret collection of photos after five weeks of dating.

Text stating that the girlfriend doesn’t attend the boyfriend’s school and has no reason to be there, highlighting creepy behavior.

Image credits: YeezyTaughtMe412

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting on bed looking down, appearing uneasy after discovering hundreds of secret photos taken by girlfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Until one day he found plenty of his pictures on her laptop that were taken without his knowledge

Text update post about receiving DMs asking if he was dead, referencing creepy discovery of secret photos by girlfriend.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a guy photographing a photo album secretly taken by his girlfriend after 5 weeks of dating.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man driving to a park and asking his girlfriend to meet him after work, relating to creepy secret photos.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a guy confronting his girlfriend after discovering hundreds of secret pictures taken during dating.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple standing close amid green ivy, with the woman looking at the man who appears concerned in a casual setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The worst ones were from his school campus, since she doesn’t even go to that school

Text excerpt describing a guy confronting his girlfriend about creepy secret photos she took of him after five weeks of dating.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a man confronting his girlfriend after finding hundreds of secret photos taken during five weeks of dating.

Text excerpt showing a person explaining being blocked on social media after dating drama involving secret pictures.

Image credits: YeezyTaughtMe412

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He confronted the woman about these pictures, but she didn’t have any answer to his questions, so he decided to end things

One day, the OP was alone in his girlfriend of 5 weeks apartment. He took her laptop with the intention of watching Netflix, but what he saw made him forget about his plan. On the computer, a photo gallery was already open, and in one of the albums, the man saw his picture, so he opened it. There, he was met with hundreds of images of himself.

A girlfriend having an album of her boyfriend’s pictures doesn’t sound like an inherently troubling thing, does it? Well, in this case, it was troubling. You see, many pics were of the man sleeping, thus taken without his consent. Even worse than that were the photos taken of him around his school campus – she doesn’t even go there, how and why does she have them?

What should a person do when they find themselves in such a situation? Well, the OP decided to confront his girlfriend. He took some pics of her laptop screen as evidence, went to a park, and asked her to meet there.

When she came, he showed his proof and straight-up asked her to explain. But she didn’t really have anything much to say. She shot “I don’t know” to every single question he asked. So, he simply ended things with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, she was basically stalking him. And from the OP’s reaction, we can clearly see that he was for sure freaked out about finding all those photos.

Man sitting alone in a park looking uneasy, reflecting the creepy feeling of finding secret photos taken without consent.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Who wouldn’t be? Imagine finding out someone you trust, like a significant other, is invading your privacy like that. There’s a reason why, in many cases, taking pictures without a person’s consent is considered a crime or at least is frowned upon.

In the original poster, he was in a public space, a campus, where his reasonable expectation of privacy is relatively limited. That means that, technically speaking, taking photos of him wasn’t a crime.

At the same time, it wasn’t like he was just in the background of someone else’s picture or just a few pics were taken of him by, for example, a school newspaper. His girlfriend had loads of those images. Plus the fact that she doesn’t even go to that school, thus she had to go there specifically to take his photos, isn’t the one that sits well either. When you add everything together, a very creepy situation, isn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what most of the netizens thought too, but there were some of those who thought that it wasn’t as creepy as it was, just a young woman not knowing how to handle her crush on her boyfriend.

Which party do you agree with more? Maybe you even have a whole stance on this whole situation? Please, share it with us.

Many netizens agreed with his decision, but there were some, who just thought that while the woman handled the situation badly, she didn’t have any malicious intent

Reddit comment discussing a creepy discovery of hundreds of pictures secretly taken by a girlfriend after five weeks.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing discomfort about finding hundreds of secret photos taken by girlfriend after five weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy finding hundreds of secret photos taken by his girlfriend after five weeks of dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying well this is awkward in a discussion about creepy photos taken secretly by girlfriend.

Reddit comment discussing a creepy discovery of hundreds of photos secretly taken by a girlfriend after five weeks of dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment explaining emotionless staring as a freeze response during suspect interrogations.

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a guy finding hundreds of creepy pics his girlfriend secretly took after 5 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discovering hundreds of secret photos taken by a girlfriend after five weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a user questioning how people find secret folders when snooping on their significant others’ devices.

Comment discussing a guy discovering creepy behavior of his girlfriend secretly taking pictures after five weeks of dating.

Comment about a guy finding creepy secret photos his girlfriend took after weeks of dating in an online forum.

ADVERTISEMENT