BF Lies To GF For A Year, Extorts $13k Under The Guise Of Rent, Later Pretends It Was For Her Good

What might start as a small lie about money can quickly escalate into manipulation, leaving one partner vulnerable and financially disadvantaged, and is often referred to as financial deception.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) a year of paying what she thought was rent turned into a shocking revelation that her boyfriend had misled her. Naturally, she was livid and had to make the tough decision to leave him.

More info: Reddit

When one partner is dishonest about money, whether by hiding debts or misleading their partner about shared expenses, it can shake the foundation of a relationship

The author and her boyfriend moved in together, and he asked her to pay $1,000 monthly to what she thought was rent

After a year, she discovered from his mother that the house actually belonged to his parents and they weren’t charging rent

When confronted, the boyfriend claimed the payments were a “gift” meant to teach her about saving and insisted she was misunderstanding him

She eventually decided to leave, contacted his mother for support, and later received a $15,000 check as partial restitution

When the OP and her boyfriend moved in together, he handled all the “boring” landlord details. He told her to send $1,000 a month to a landlord account supposedly the rent for their cozy new house. For a full year, she dutifully transferred the money, struggling to stay afloat on a grad student income.

However, when speaking with his mom, she accidentally spilled the beans that the house was actually owned by her and her husband, and that they weren’t charging rent at all. In that moment, the OP realized that every cent she’d sent which was over $13,000, had been quietly pocketed by her boyfriend.

When she confronted her boyfriend, he claimed he was saving the money for her as a gift, to show her how much she’d saved over the year. Instead of feeling touched, the OP was rightfully furious as she’d been missing out on basic necessities, thinking she was broke, while he enjoyed a rent-free life.

The OP then decided enough was enough and told him she was leaving him with or without the “gift money” to which he responded that if she left, he’d keep the money for himself. Following this, she called his mom who after confirming the story, scolded the boyfriend and told the OP to take photos of everything before she left. A few days later, she received a $15,000 check and a heartfelt apology from the boyfriend’s mom.

According to The Hotline, maltreatment in relationships can take multiple forms, each designed to control, manipulate, or harm a partner. They highlight the various forms including verbal maltreatment, physical maltreatment, emotional maltreatment and financial maltreatment. They also note that recognizing these forms of maltreatment is crucial for understanding unhealthy dynamics.

Building on financial maltreatment, Psych Central explains that it involves controlling or manipulating a partner through money, and can include restricting access to bank accounts, sabotaging employment opportunities, or demanding excessive control over spending.

They also note that other tactics include hiding financial accounts or income and being dishonest about money in ways that affect shared financial decisions, but that it is key to identifying financial maltreatment and protecting oneself as it often restricts independence and creates strain.

In fact, wealth protection educator John Stevenson, financial maltreatment or infidelity is more common than many realize and can harm relationships as deeply as emotional cheating. He explains that its is a breach of trust that can cause significant emotional pain, resentment, and erosion of confidence in the relationship, often leading to the end of the relationship.

Netizens were shocked and outraged by the ex-boyfriend’s behavior, calling him controlling and dishonest. They emphasized that he likely never intended to return the money, and praised the OP for recognizing the red flags and leaving the relationship despite the financial manipulation.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? What would you do if you found out your partner had been secretly taking your money for a “surprise gift”? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded the ex-boyfriend’s mother’s foresight and concern, and contrasted it sharply with the ex’s manipulative and exploitative behavior

