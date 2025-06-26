Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tone Deaf” Beyoncé Canceled By Fans For Wearing Offensive Shirt On Cowboy Carter Tour
Beyoncu00e9 wearing a cowboy hat and Buffalo Soldiers shirt during Cowboy Carter Tour facing fan backlash for tone deaf outfit.
“Tone Deaf” Beyoncé Canceled By Fans For Wearing Offensive Shirt On Cowboy Carter Tour

A single T-shirt was enough for fans to turn on Beyoncé during the Paris leg of her Cowboy Carter tour.

After her first show in the French capital, the 43-year-old diva had fans accusing her of “glorifying” a “genocide.”

“That shirt… ma’am someone in your team should’ve done a triple check. That’s tone deaf as hell,” read one comment online.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé sparked backlash in Paris over her outfit.
  • Her T-shirt was an apparent nod to Black soldiers who served the U.S. military during the post-Civil War era.
  • Fans claimed her T-shirt was “glorifying” a “genocide.”
  • “Not every piece of Black history is honorable just because it’s Black,” one said.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Beyoncé sparked backlash in Paris after wearing a T-shirt that fans claimed was “glorifying” a “genocide”

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing a colorful outfit amid controversy on Cowboy Carter Tour with tone deaf fan backlash.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    At some point during the Paris show, Beyoncé was wearing a T-shirt that featured the text, “Buffalo Soldiers”—an apparent nod to soldiers who served the U.S. military during the post-Civil War era.

    The front of the T-shirt included an image of horse-riding men, while the backside had a long message about the all-Black military regiments that were called “Buffalo Soldiers.”

    Beyoncé wearing offensive shirt and cowboy hat on Cowboy Carter Tour, causing tone deaf fan backlash.

    Image credits: beyonce

    Several paragraphs were printed on the back of the tee to explain the history of Buffalo Soldiers and their legacy in African American history.

    But there was one particular excerpt that raised eyebrows and made fans question whether Beyoncé was glorifying a group that helped colonizers crush the Native Americans.

    The controversial tee featured the words “Buffalo Soldiers” and a long tribute to the Black military regiments

    Buffalo Soldiers graphic on a white shirt worn during Cowboy Carter Tour, linked to Beyoncé tone deaf controversy.

    Image credits: Beyonce.com

    Comment discussing the complex history and engagement farming related to Beyoncé canceled by fans for wearing offensive shirt.

    “The antagonists were the enemies of peace, order and settlement: warring Indians, bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers, and Mexican revolutionaries,” read the text on the back of the T-shirt.

    Some netizens felt like the T-shirt was celebrating the genocide of American Indians and the all-Black military unit that played a role in it.

    Vintage group photo of men in military uniforms with some in animal costumes, tone deaf controversy concept.

    Image credits: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division

    Comment criticizing Beyoncé for wearing offensive merch on the Cowboy Carter Tour, discussing tone deaf fan reactions.

    Comment discussing backlash against Beyoncé for wearing an offensive shirt during the Cowboy Carter tour.

    “CANCELLED,” one wrote, while another simply wrote, “That shirt is so wrong.”

    “My sister, you need historians & educators on your team,” one said.

    “The Buffalo Soldiers were foot soldiers of colonization. Beyoncé using her platform to glorify them isn’t just ignorant—it’s embarrassing. It screams, ‘I support anything associated with Black history, even if it’s inhumane,’” read another comment. “Not every piece of Black history is honorable just because it’s Black.”

    “I love her but I really wish that there was much more thought put into this before giving it the green light,” one commented online

    Beyoncé wearing a Buffalo Soldier shirt with cowboy hat and jacket during the Cowboy Carter Tour amid fan backlash.

    Image credits: beyonce

    Beyoncé criticized for wearing offensive shirt on Cowboy Carter Tour, seen as tone deaf by fans during live show.

    “Yall are talking about nuance but where is the nuance in labeling Mexican Revolutionaries and Native Americans ‘enemies of peace’ lmfao,” another said.

    “It’s an out-of-touch shirt. The Buffalo Soldiers themselves and their history may require nuance to engage with and discuss, this shirt does not,” they continued.

    Beyoncé performing on Cowboy Carter Tour wearing cowboy hat and offensive shirt, causing fan backlash and cancellation claims.

    Image credits: beyonce

    Comment discussing the tone deaf Beyoncé canceled controversy, mentioning offensive shirt text on Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Text post from NotMyStarWars criticizing the offensive tone of a shirt worn on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

    While the Buffalo Soldiers are often celebrated as trailblazing African American servicemen, their legacy is deeply complicated.

    These all-Black regiments were formed in the aftermath of the Civil War and played a significant role in westward expansion, which they did by fighting in the Indian Wars on behalf of the U.S. government.

    While often honored in Black history, Buffalo Soldiers also played a key role in displacing Native Americans

    Offensive shirt worn by Beyoncé during Cowboy Carter Tour sparks backlash from fans for tone deaf message.

    Image credits: kiotonicole

    User comment discussing Beyoncé being criticized by fans for wearing an offensive shirt on Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Many find it ironic that Black soldiers—who weren’t even treated equally by the very government they were fighting for—helped in the violent displacement of Native American tribes.

    However, at the time, it is possible that these soldiers did not fully know how brutal U.S. policies were towards Native people because of the limited availability of information, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

    There may also have been some bad blood between the two groups because some Native American tribes supported the Confederacy during the Civil War.

    Beyoncé wearing a Buffalo Soldiers shirt during Cowboy Carter Tour, sparking fans' backlash over offensive controversy.

    Image credits: soulqueen500

    During Beyoncé’s third and final night of concerts in Paris on June 22, the Grammy winner surprised the audience by bringing out her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

    Fellow rapper Cardi B attended the same show in a western-inspired outfit that reportedly included lambskin, cow and calf hair elements, and vintage heels that looked like horse hoofs.

    On her final night in Paris, Beyoncé brought out Jay-Z to perform some of their joint hits

    Beyoncé performing on Cowboy Carter Tour wearing a cowboy hat and offensive Buffalo Soldiers shirt.

    Image credits: beyonce

    The couple performed their joint hits Crazy In Love and Drunk In Love. 

    Jay-Z also performed his single N***as in Paris.

    The following week, they were pictured stepping out for a date in the French capital, during which the 99 Problems rapper wore his wife’s Cowboy Carter Paris tour t-shirt.

    Netizens called Beyoncé’s shirt “embarrassing” and “ignorant.”

    Tweet discussing Native Americans and ownership history related to offensive shirt controversy on Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: atw1tterh0e

    Tweet discussing fan reactions to Beyoncé being canceled for wearing an offensive shirt on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: TheShakesQueer

    Social media post defending Beyoncé amid fans canceling her for wearing an offensive shirt on Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: yonces_lemons_

    Tweet discussing Beyoncé canceled by fans over wearing an offensive shirt during Cowboy Carter tour, mentioning historical context.

    Image credits: MelodicalMel

    Social media user criticizing political correctness and discussing black military history in a heated online reply.

    Image credits: melsfactss

    Tweet from user isaac agreeing with Beyoncé amid controversy over offensive shirt worn on Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: ctrllyourself

    Tweet discussing fans calling Beyoncé tone deaf for wearing an offensive shirt during the Cowboy Carter tour controversy.

    Image credits: AyeAnthoni

    Tweet about cowboy carter album sparking controversy with Beyoncé's tone deaf shirt on tour, sparking fan backlash.

    Image credits: kiotonicole

    Tweet criticizing Beyoncé’s tone deafness and cancellation by fans over offensive shirt during Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: GringoCamarada

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Beyoncé for cultural appropriation during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

    Image credits: dbzjunho

    Tweet criticizing Beyoncé for wearing an offensive shirt during Cowboy Carter tour, sparking tone deaf fan backlash.

    Image credits: indifferentbsx2

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Beyoncé's controversial shirt on the Cowboy Carter tour, sparking fan backlash.

    Image credits: urfavfolkwh0re

    Tweet criticizing offensive shirt worn on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, sparking tone deaf fan backlash.

    Image credits: darieljp

    Tweet criticizing celebrity culture, mentioning Black capitalists, related to Beyoncé canceled by fans for offensive shirt controversy.

    Image credits: bun_renaissance

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

