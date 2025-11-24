Who Is Beth Phoenix? Beth Phoenix is an American professional wrestler and commentator, celebrated for her powerful physique and impactful in-ring style. Known to fans as “The Glamazon,” she redefined expectations for female competitors in professional wrestling. Her breakout moment came with her dominant run in WWE, where her strength and presence quickly established her as a formidable champion. Phoenix earned the 2008 Diva of the Year Slammy Award, solidifying her status as a fan favorite.

Full Name Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Notre Dame High School, Canisius College Kids Lyric Rose Copeland, Ruby Ever Copeland

Early Life and Education Family support in Elmira, New York, shaped Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland’s early journey into sports, particularly wrestling. She was raised by Polish parents. She became the first female varsity wrestler at Notre Dame High School, excelling in amateur wrestling tournaments before pursuing professional training. Kocianski-Copeland later attended Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Public Relations. This academic background provided a strong foundation as she transitioned into the demanding world of professional wrestling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland’s personal life. She was previously married to independent wrestler Joey Knight from 2001 until their divorce in 2010. She later found lasting love with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, known as Edge, marrying him in 2016. The couple shares two daughters, Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland, and often appears together publicly.

Career Highlights Beth Phoenix carved a formidable legacy within professional wrestling, particularly dominating the women’s division in WWE. Her signature powerful style helped her secure three WWE Women’s Championships and one WWE Divas Championship, showcasing unparalleled strength. Beyond her championship reigns, Phoenix transitioned into broadcasting, serving as a respected full-time commentator for NXT from 2019 to 2021. She also made history as the youngest and quickest female inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, just five years after her full-time retirement.