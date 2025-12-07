ADVERTISEMENT

The most magical time of the year is here. The air is filled with the sweet scent of gingerbread, the joyful sound of Mariah Carey, and the soul-crushing, primal screams of a thousand weary travelers stuck in a security line. It's a beautiful, chaotic ballet of overbooked flights, questionable airport food, and the existential dread of realizing you forgot your phone charger.

But what if it didn't have to be a complete and utter descent into madness? What if you could glide through the airport with the calm, smug serenity of a person who has it all figured out? We've found the gadgets that will be the tiny, silent heroes of your journey home for the holidays.