25 Travel Gadgets For Anyone Who Is Already Mentally Preparing For The Chaos Of Holiday Travel
The most magical time of the year is here. The air is filled with the sweet scent of gingerbread, the joyful sound of Mariah Carey, and the soul-crushing, primal screams of a thousand weary travelers stuck in a security line. It's a beautiful, chaotic ballet of overbooked flights, questionable airport food, and the existential dread of realizing you forgot your phone charger.
But what if it didn't have to be a complete and utter descent into madness? What if you could glide through the airport with the calm, smug serenity of a person who has it all figured out? We've found the gadgets that will be the tiny, silent heroes of your journey home for the holidays.
Secure All Your In-Flight Gadgets With Airplane Window Organization Station Making Cramped Cabins Not-So-Bad
Review: "If I could be the spokesperson, I totally would. This is pure genius. Creating ample space, so that I don’t have to use the tray table, or when one is not available. I have loaded so much stuff onto it, including, placing items in between the window and the actual holder. I’m surprised as to how much weight he can actually withstand. I never have encountered a crewmember that has told me to remove it at any time. Most crewmembers actually get other crewmembers to take a look so they can take a picture because it just blows their mind." — Amazon Customer
The Luggage Travel Cup Holder Is A Glorious Invention That Will Finally Allow You To Navigate The Airport With A Coffee In One Hand, Your Phone In The Other, And The Quiet, Smug Satisfaction Of A Person Who Has It All Figured Out
Review: "Got compliments on its first travel day! So easy to use and sturdy. I use one side for drinks, the other side for sandwiches, and the small pocket for receipts, napkins, or utensils. Made traveling easy." - J. Livingston
Never Fumble For Your Phone On Flight Again, Thanks To This Universal Airplane Phone Holder
Review: "Saw another traveler using one of these on my last flight and had to have one. They work great! I even used it on the chair in the airport at my gate! I had a little girl watching a movie with me over my shoulder lol. You'll get a ton of jealous/curious looks. I even had 2 people on my flight ask me about it. Just know, when you reposition it, the clicking is a little loud. Seriously, buy this now!" — Amy
Keep Your Essentials In One Place With The Sportsnew Water Bottle Carrier
Review: "I have both a 40 oz and a 32 oz water bottle because sometimes I need to carry extra water and it's not always easy to carry multiple water bottles around with you. This bag makes it easy to walk around anywhere or hike a trail with a bottle of water plus ID and keys and any other necessities. I'll use it on flights as my purse too, and pack my real purse inside of a carry-on. I love it!" - Diane Jarecki
The Frantic, Post-Public-Transit Dig Through The Chaotic Abyss Of Your Bag For Hand Sanitizer Can Now Be A Thing Of The Past Thanks To A Purell Hand Sanitizer With Jelly Wrap Carrier
Review: "These small Purell bottles are great for your car. Hang on to your rearview mirror, and you'll always have the hand sanitizer at the ready." - Susan Amper
The Flimsy, Questionable, And Probably-Never-Washed Airline Blanket Can Now Stay In Its Sad Plastic Bag Thanks To The Infinitely More Cozy Eversnug Travel Blanket And Pillow
Review: "This is really warm and soft and a good value for the money. It felt good. It was comfortable and perfect for my long flight. I was expecting it to be more difficult to wrap up and zip back into the cover, but it is very easy to wrap and fold up. I’m 6 foot two so I do wish this was a little bit bigger. But overall, this is a great product." - Mohit
An Rfid Blocking Passport Holder Is A Stylish, Sophisticated Way To Inform Digital Thieves That Your Identity Is Not, In Fact, Available For A Hostile Takeover Today
Review: "I try to bring the bare minimum with me for sightseeing and plane/train travel, and this fits just what I need. Minimal but can hold my iPhone 6S, passport, cards, and cash. I added the wristlet from another seller and it looks great. And my favorite color, no less!" - natatocious
The Mismatched, Duct-Taped Monstrosities You've Been Calling Luggage Since Your College Study Abroad Trip Can Now Be Honorably Discharged And Replaced By This Lightweight 3-Piece Luggage Set
Review: "I loved the suitcases. They're absolutely beautiful, light weighted and easy to maneuver. The space inside is great, you can easily walk around pulling the three of them at the same time just so you know how easy they are to maneuver. I've only traveled with them once so far but the material seams to be durable. Great deal for the price. Totally recommend." - Bella
Your virtual carry-on is starting to look less like a random collection of items and more like a meticulously curated survival kit for a special ops mission. The objective: Operation Get Home for the Holidays Without Having a Complete Meltdown. Every gadget is a tiny, brilliant weapon against the forces of chaos, long lines, and the dreaded middle seat. Your fellow travelers will look at you with a mixture of awe and envy.
A Luggage Scale Will Finally Put An End To The Stressful, Public "Please Don't Be Overweight" Prayer You Perform At The Check-In Counter
Review: "Love how compact it is. Pictures show how accurate it is compared to the scale at the airport." - Kayycee
Say Bye To Paranoia With The Og Portable Door Lock For Foolproof Travel Security
Review: "I travel quite often and this made me feel safe. The video was very helpful with the instructions and I had no issues installing it." — Bowmangirl
Stress Less About Meds With A Compact Travel Pill Organizer For On-The-Go Doses
Review: "This product is amazing! Its small and compact and the perfect item to keep everything organized for traveling! We are headed to Disney and needed something easy and durable for in the park! It’s easy to open and close, and stays shut well! Very impressed with the quality and extremely functional fits easily in a purse or even a fanny pack!" — Brittany & Phillip
The Trtl Neck Pillow Is A Socially Acceptable, Scientifically-Engineered Neck Brace That Will Prevent Your Head From Doing That Awkward, Bobble-Head Thing When You Fall Asleep On A Plane
Review: "I read a glowing review about the Trtl pillow a while back, added it to my Amazon cart, and forgot about it. Having several upcoming international flights, I decided to give it a shot. I’m so glad I did! Most travel pillows hurt my neck but this one is very comfortable. It was a little tricky to use initially but I love it now that I got the hang of putting it on. Strongly recommend!" - Kristen
Pack Smarter With This Genius Clothes-Stuffed Pillow That Doubles As Extra Luggage
Review: "Update after a travel: took it on my trip to Europe. I went carry-on only and this tube was a true gem! I fit one full outfit in it and it’s so valuable when traveling with only carry-on luggage. On the plane I used it as an arm support? It’s really helpful on a 10 hours flight. Definitely worth to add to the travel set up! What an excellent idea to take something out of the weighted luggage!!!" — Happy Shopper
A Pair Of Anti-Nausea Wristbands Will Gently, Acupressure-Ly Inform Your Stomach That It Is Not, In Fact, On A Roller Coaster And It Can Calm The Hell Down
Review: "We went for a 2-hour lobster fishing boat trip and a 4-hour whale-watching boat trip. These worked surprisingly well for both my husband and me! Neither of us experienced sea nausea so we could enjoy the trips fully! And I have a reputation for ANY kind of motion sickness (car/sea/flight/etc)! Usually I'll take a motion sickness pill but I'm pregnant now so I'm trying not to take meds these days. These little bands are amazing." - Aileen
A Set Of Leaklocks Toiletry Skins Will Prevent Your Shampoo From Throwing A Wild, Sudsy Party All Over The Clean Clothes In Your Suitcase
Review: "I usually travel with my bottles in a plastic bag and something always leaks. So I am super excited about these. They fit a variety of bottles snug. It will prevent your tops from opening. They are fairly easy to put on and take off. You can turn them inside out to clean, if you need to. I will update if these do not hold up; but using them for a weekend trip by car, they worked perfectly! They are cheap, so I would recommend them to save yourself from a mess in your travel bag." - Sunnie H.
Boost Your Packing Game With The Chestnut Space Saver Bags, No Vacuum Required
Review: "These bags are amazing! You save a ton of room in your luggage by using these. I have pack cubes and nothing wrong with them and I'll continue to use them, but for jeans and shirts, this is the way to go! In the pictures I have male clothing, 9 jeans, 15 shirts (different thickness.)" — IshopALOT
Picture the scene: you're at the gate. The air is thick with the scent of desperation and overpriced airport coffee. You see the frantic bag-digging, the dead-phone-induced panic, the thousand-yard stares of the unprepared. But that's not your world anymore. You are an island of tranquility in this sea of holiday travel despair. You are the person who actually looks comfortable, the one who came prepared not just to survive the journey, but to conquer it. Now, back to your arsenal.
The Cramped Space Under The Seat In Front Of You Can Now Be Transformed Into A Luxurious, Swinging Foot Spa With This Memory Foam Airplane Footrest
Review: "Loved this! It felt so much better to have a foot rest and kept my feet warm as well when cabin was cold. Easy to pack, but even easier if you line your bag instead of using the included bag. Love this item! Game changer for me." - caltic
Pack Like A Pro With This Water-Resistant Toiletry Bag; Ideal For Super Organized, Stress-Free Travels
Review: "My daughter and I tend to travel a lot, so it is essential for me to have everything she needs in one place since sometimes we leave out of town last minute. I bought it because I wanted to be able to see everything she had to ensure I was never missing anything, and i am happy with my decision... I don’t think I could ever go out without having it. It makes trips so much easier because I know she is good and has what she needs for our time away. Highly recommend!" — Glenda Cordoba
A Clear TSA Approved Toiletry Bag Will Finally Put An End To The Stressful, Public "Are My Liquids In A Plastic Bag?" Scramble At Airport Security
Review: "I purchased this item last minute when I realized I couldn’t fit all my liquid items into a standard quart ziploc bag. This is a TSA-approved “quart bag”, but expands on the side more than a ziploc bag. It’s sturdy and I didn’t have any issues with the zipper. I stuffed it quite full and am happy with the amount it can hold!" - Helena Campbell
The Grimy, Mysterious, And Probably Haunted Seat Back Pocket Can Now Be Avoided Entirely Thanks To Your Own, Personal Airplane Pockets
Review: "This is just what I was looking for. It is perfect for all your necessities that you need when traveling. It also keeps you things out of that gross pocket that everyone uses. Will buy them for Christmas gifts!" - HI808
Condense Chaos With This Organizer Pouch, The Ultimate Travel Companion For Your Tech
Review: "Anyone who travels a lot will love this product! This was a great purchase! It's a great size and I love that it is two sided, so more space for all your wires! There's even space for you to put your power bank in, which is great for traveling." — MysteryChick
Effortlessly Achieve Vacation-Smooth Skin On-The-Go With The Portable 5-Blade Gillette Venus Razor
Review: "Absolutely love this travel razor! I originally purchased this for an upcoming trip but I love it so much I am now using it as my daily razor! Personally, I think it's a better fit in my hand than a regular longer handled razor." — Amy Martinsen
Review: "I love these atomizers. They are easy to fill, and great for travel or to keep in my purse when I’m out and need a fragrance refresher. I had no leakage when filling them, and none leaked in my purse as a few have mentioned. The colors are very pretty and I decided to label them so I can remember which fragrance it holds. They are lightweight which is good. I also purchased a second set to have enough for all my favorite fragrances." — CCH
The Jet Bag Wine Protection Bag Is A Tiny, Padded Superhero That Will Protect Your Precious, Boozy Souvenir From The Villainous, Luggage-Tossing Baggage Handlers
Review: "I used these bags to bring home several bottles of beer from Germany. Perfect fit." - Marl K
A Handheld Mini Fan Is The Perfect Accessory For When You're Stuck In A Hot, Crowded Tourist Trap And You Need To Create Your Own Personal, Beyoncé-Level Wind Machine Moment
Review: "Perfect small but powerful fan for trips." - Traveler742