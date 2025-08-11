ADVERTISEMENT

The Street Photography competition by the Independent Photographer celebrates powerful images that capture everyday life on the streets. Whether taken close to home or in faraway places, the winning photos show real, unplanned moments that tell unique stories about people and places.

This feature brings together the winners from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 competitions. Chosen by a panel of respected judges, Mikko Takkunen, Jonathan Jasberg, Nikos Economopoulos, Martin Parr, and Richard Sandler, these photographers have captured the spirit of street life with skill and creativity.

More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Finalist, 2023: "A Quiet Man" By Raphael Eyraud

Man sitting on a bicycle against a white wall, reading a newspaper in a street photo capturing everyday life art.

Udaipur, India

"In the streets of Udaipur, while the crowds were bustling, this man was quietly reading the news, sitting wherever he could."

© Raphael Eyraud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Finalist, 2023: "Fabric Match" By Alexandra Avlonitis

    Two women in floral dresses walk past colorful fabric rolls at a street market, capturing unforgettable street photos.

    Los Angeles, USA

    "As seen in the Fabric District, Los Angeles, CA."

    © Alexandra Avlonitis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Third Prize, 2023: "Shelter From The Storm" By Jonathan Jasberg

    Street photo of dogs on a bicycle with colorful bags against a vibrant orange wall, capturing everyday life as art.

    Kolkata, India

    "As the small lanes and streets of Kolkata, India flood due to heavy monsoon rains, people and dogs seek higher ground."

    © Jonathan Jasberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Finalist, 2023: "Glasses" By Bert De Busschere

    Street photos capturing a stylish woman with pink sunglasses and ice cream cones in an urban city setting.

    Chicago, USA

    "In Chicago, buildings are tall and people are eccentric. After I shot this scene, I saw my flashlight reflect in the eyes of the woman. Something which intrigued me immediately."

    © Bert De Busschere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Finalist, 2024: "Havana" By Alexandru Ilea

    Children playing and a boy riding a white pony in a street scene captured in unforgettable street photos.

    Havana, Cuba

    "Candid street shot at sports court in Havana, Cuba."

    © Alexandru Ilea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Finalist, 2024: "Against The Storm" By Bjane Levine

    Man walking through steam on city street, captured in a street photo showcasing everyday life and urban art.

    NYC, USA

    "Candid street shot captured in New York City, USA."

    © Bjane Levine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Finalist, 2025: "Platinum Blond" By Alexandra Avlonitis

    Eccentric person with white hair and bold accessories captured in a vibrant street photo showcasing everyday life as art.

    NYC, USA

    "Candid street portrait captured in New York City, USA."

    © Alexandra Avlonitis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Finalist, 2023: "A Delicate Balance" By Regula Tschumi

    Three street vendors carrying goods on their heads walk past a vibrant yellow mural of fish and meat in a busy urban scene.

    Ghana

    "On the way to the market, I discovered this painted wall that immediately captivated me. But it wasn't until a few days later that I went back to the site to take photos. As I wanted to attract as little attention as possible, I first observed from afar what the women were carrying on their heads. Only when I saw a good scene coming would I approach the wall briefly and take a few pictures. The photo shown here was one of them."

    © Regula Tschumi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Finalist, 2023: "The Playground" By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

    Children playing and posing creatively in a vibrant urban playground, showcasing unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Galway, Ireland

    "A Traveler girl posed in front of my camera at a community playground."

    © Joseph-Philippe Bevillard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Finalist, 2023: "Combodian Dream" By Greg Mo

    Children playing on swings and bars by the riverside, captured in unforgettable street photos showing everyday life artfully.

    Ta Khmau, Cambodia

    "Multi-layered image captured along the riverside in Ta Khmau city in Cambodia. The picture depicts an organised chaos in a way that it was almost staged. Magical moment when everything fits together well. Space, colors, action, shapes, and the scene simultaneously."

    © Greg Mo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Second Prize, 2023: "Untitled" By Daniel Ramos

    Man creating cotton candy at a street fair with onlookers, capturing unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Mexico City

    "This photograph is part of an ongoing project regarding the beautiful and harmonious chaos that exists in Mexico City."

    © Daniel Ramos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Finalist, 2023: "Thrikarthika Night" By Lorenz Berna

    Colorful street photo of people in traditional attire gathered near a decorated food truck under string lights at dusk

    Kerala, India

    "Thrikarthika is the festival of lights celebrated in December."

    © Lorenz Berna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Finalist, 2023: "Coastal Contrast" By Ananya Das

    Woman carrying large fish on her head against a vibrant yellow wall, capturing unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Orissa, India

    "This photograph was shot in Orissa, India, inside a fishermen's colony. After being retrieved from the sea, they are auctioned and sold to the highest bidder, and then are taken to the docks for further activities. This photo portrays the colorful life these people try to lead after struggling major part of their days, performing their duties."

    © Ananya Das Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Third Prize, 2023: "Joy Ride" By Sudeep Lal

    Children and adults enjoying a colorful street fair ride, capturing everyday life in unforgettable street photos.

    New Delhi, India

    "During Eid festivities, a group of children in a residential complex in Old Delhi were enjoying a ride on a hand-powered Ferris Wheel."

    © Sudeep Lal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Winning Photographer, 2024: "Madonna Del Castello" By Eleni Albarosa

    Children playing and a man resting on a blanket in a vineyard captured in unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Somma Vesuviana, Campania, Italy

    "Moment of rest, immersed in nature in the splendid estate of Zii Riccardo and the women of the tammorra. Here, if on one side the children play in the greenery, on the other, the dances, songs, and meals go on happily."

    © Eleni Albarosa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Second Prize, 2024: "Tulip Mania" By Giedo Van Der Zwan

    Colorful street photo of people carrying vibrant tulips, capturing everyday life with artistic and unforgettable moments.

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    "Candid street scene of a girl picking her own tulips at the start of the tulip season in Amsterdam."

    © Giedo Van Der Zwan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Finalist, 2024: "Red Lady" By Olivier Lei

    Woman in a red coat and hat looking out a window at a vibrant sunset, a striking example of street photography art.

    New York City, USA

    "I took this picture on the ferry on the way back to New York City's downtown during a cold sunset last November. Just a mundane, beautiful scene."

    © Olivier Lei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Finalist, 2024: "Heading Uptown" By Gavin Doran

    Man in a hat standing on subway platform as train arrives, captured in unforgettable street photos turning life into art.

    New York, USA

    "I caught a train uptown on my way to see the St. Patrick's Day parade. I've passed by this scene a thousand times, and each time, my subconscious beckoned me louder. Finally, I decided to stop and make this photograph. Seeing the little girl in the window made me believe in the luck of the Irish."

    © Gavin Doran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Second Prize, 2024: "Summer Day" By Szymon Lewinski

    Street photo of people on wooden boardwalk featuring playful interaction and everyday life moments as art.

    Sopot, Poland

    "Image was taken during a summer day in Sopot in Poland on the famous pier called MOLO."

    © Szymon Lewinski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Third Prize, 2024: "Coexistence" By Gil Kreslavsky

    Street photo showing everyday life with a man, dog, monkey, and woman near water, capturing unforgettable moments of street photography.

    India

    "I love the way people and animals coexist in India and how sometimes you are lucky to have them all in one frame."

    © Gil Kreslavsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Finalist, 2024: "Hand In Hand" By Barry Crosthwaite

    Child joyfully balancing on a wall while holding hands with a nun in colorful street, captured in unforgettable street photos.

    Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico

    "Young girl playing with a Nun. Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, 2023."

    © Barry Crosthwaite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Finalist, 2024: "Street Life 1" By Sai Min Htet Oo

    Street photos capturing traditional dance and vibrant costumes that turn everyday life into art in a lively market setting.

    New York City, USA

    © Sai Min Htet Oo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Finalist, 2024: "The Euros" By Ethan Parker

    Street photo of passionate fans with face paint and a flag, capturing unforgettable moments of everyday life as art.

    Trafalgar Square, London, UK

    "Shot during the day on the Euros final 2024 in Trafalgar Square, London. The celebrations and drinking from the football fans started that morning and ran all through the afternoon. The contrast between the hooligans cheering on and the girl in the corner, who had likely had enough of all the chaos, grabbed my attention within this frame."

    © Ethan Parker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Second Prize, 2025: "Heels In Torn Reflection" By Francesco Gioia

    Street photo of a woman in high heels walking on a city sidewalk captured through shattered glass artfully.

    New York, USA

    "High heels framed within the fragmented reflection of a torn poster."

    © Francesco Gioia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Third Prize, 2025: "Untitled II" By Eduardo Ortiz

    Children and elders releasing pigeons outdoors, capturing unforgettable street photos that turn everyday life into art.

    Bukhara, Uzebkistan

    "Candid street shot from Bukhara, Uzbekistan."

    © Eduardo Ortiz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Finalist, 2025: "Yellow Hats" By Chang Nianzu

    Children playing on yellow dome structures, captured in a vibrant street photo that turns everyday life into art.

    Shanghai, China

    "Candid capture of children playing at the playground in Shanghai, China."

    © Chang Nianzu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Finalist, 2025: "Working Man" By Lorenzo Andriani

    Man in a suit waiting at a busy subway platform, captured in a vibrant street photo turning everyday life into art.

    Tokyo, Japan

    "A candid shot of a man scratching his head while waiting for his train. Captured on Olympus Eml Mk2."

    © Lorenzo Andriani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Finalist, 2023: "Puppets" By Johannes Maechtel

    Shadows and reflections of people walking past colorful buildings captured in unforgettable street photos.

    Trinidad, Cuba

    © Johannes Maechtel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Finalist, 2023: "Untitled" By Gian Marco Venturi

    Close-up of a woman wearing large sunglasses with another woman and historic buildings in the background in a street photo.

    Piazza di Spagna, Rome, Italy

    © Gian Marco Venturi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Finalist, 2023: "Subway Light Play" By John Yuhas

    Silhouette of a person walking upstairs in an industrial setting with strong shadows in street photos style.

    Chicago, USA

    "An image of a commuter taking the stairs to catch the subway in Chicago, Illinois, USA."

    © John Yuhas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Finalist, 2023: "A Close Shave" By Arpit Mehrotra

    Black and white street photo capturing intimate everyday life moments of men in a busy outdoor urban setting, turning life into art.

    Kolkata, India

    © Arpit Mehrotra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Winning Photographer, 2023: "Dreamland" By Alain Schroeder

    Man sleeping on stone bench and people walking in narrow alley captured in unforgettable street photos of everyday life art.

    Varanasi, India

    "4.30 pm, afternoon siesta in the narrow streets of the old holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Day and night, alone or in groups, people sleeping are an integral part of the Indian landscape. In what we would consider rather unusual places, they find it perfectly normal to curl up in the middle of an intersection, on a stone by a temple, or on a cart in front of a snack shop at the train station."

    © Alain Schroeder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Finalist, 2023: "Untitled" By David Keith Brown

    Two men riding horses at the beach captured in vibrant street photos transforming everyday life into art.

    Chennai, India

    © David Keith Brown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Finalist, 2023: "Child And Ball" By Nicola Fioravanti

    Boy balancing a soccer ball on his head against a textured wall in an unforgettable street photo capturing everyday life.

    Tetouan, Morocco

    © Nicola Fioravanti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Winning Photographer, 2023: "Candid Street Scene" By Andrei Furnea

    Neighborhood scene with children and adults in front of colorful buildings, capturing unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Cemberlitas, Istanbul

    © Andrei Furnea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Second Prize, 2023: "Neptune 8" By Bego Amare

    Vibrant street photo capturing everyday life with a classic yellow car and people outside a pastel-colored bakery.

    Habana, Cuba

    "A bakery and the traffic in a Cuban street full of life."

    © Bego Amare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Finalist, 2024: "Sunset Flight" By Dmytro Geshengorin

    Silhouetted person flipping midair above water reflecting sunset, surrounded by crowds in unforgettable street photos.

    Jericoacoara, Brazil

    "I used the last rays of Brazil's setting sun to capture a breakdancer practicing his moves on the beach of Jericoacoara."

    © Dmytro Geshengorin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Third Prize, 2024: "Silent Overseer" By Ayhan Canatan

    Silhouettes of people and a cat framed by large windows, capturing unforgettable street photos of everyday life as art.

    Turkey

    "As the golden hour casts a warm glow, a workshop comes to life through silhouettes. Among the fragmented stories told by shadows, a cat moves with stealthy grace atop the window ledge, as if supervising the humans below.

    The figures are engaged in their tasks-each absorbed in their work, unaware of the quiet observer above. This moment, frozen in time, might be named 'Silent Overseer,' capturing the quiet coexistence of different forms of life within a shared space, all under the watchful eyes of the feline silhouette."

    © Ayhan Canatan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Finalist, 2024: "School's Out" By Rose Vandepitte

    Street photo capturing everyday life with vibrant clothing, shadows, and textured urban background in a candid moment.

    Harar, Ethiopia

    "This corner in Harar is one of my favorite spots; there is always something happening. This time, young girls were leaving school. When the girl on the right appeared and passed in front of my camera, I pushed the shutter, hoping for a good image."

    © Rose Vandepitte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Finalist, 2024: "Shadow Graffiti" By Kevin P. Gould

    Black and white street photo of a person walking at a city corner with traffic lights and urban architecture shadows.

    New York City, USA

    "'Shadow Graffiti' depicts with intuitive and intentional nature, a prescient observation within the light and shadow realm. The composition encapsulates the intersection of cultures, urbanization, and scaling expansion, bound in the unidirectional linearity of time."

    © Kevin P. Gould Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Finalist, 2024: "Untitled" By Olesia Kim

    Two people holding colorful hand fans, capturing a vibrant moment in unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    London, UK

    © Olesia Kim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Finalist, 2024: "Tea Break At Key Monastery" By Sonam Norbu

    Children in traditional clothing captured in unforgettable street photos showing everyday life in a rustic setting.

    Spiti, India

    "Young monks, wrapped in crimson robes, carried the rhythm of their humble routines amidst the timeless stones."

    © Sonam Norbu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Finalist, 2024: "Characters" By Vladimir Khorev

    Blurry street photo of a person using a laptop, capturing everyday life through unforgettable street photography art.

    Taipei, Taiwan

    "Picture taken in Taipei, Taiwan, from the 'Characters' series."

    © Vladimir Khorev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Finalist, 2024: "Painterly Thoughts" By Franqui Monaris

    Man reflected in rearview mirror of a car with rain on the window, captured in unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Kolkata, India

    "Amidst the vibrant streets of Kolkata, where reality meets the brushstrokes of my imagination. Sometimes it feels like these moments are my canvases."

    © Franqui Monaris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Winning Photographer, 2024: "Boxing Club" By Federico Borobio

    Silhouettes of two people boxing with gloves while a boy stands in the background in a colorful street setting, street photos.

    Old Havana, Cuba

    "Inside a boxing gym, at the heart of Havana."

    © Federico Borobio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Winning Photographer, 2025: "Street Composition" By Jeremy Skirrow

    Man peering through layered colorful walls near a basketball hoop in an artistic street photo capturing everyday life.

    Santa Ana, El Salvador

    "Candid street shot from Santa Ana, El Salvador."

    © Jeremy Skirrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Finalist, 2025: "Feria De Abril" By Francesca Chiacchio

    Colorful street photo of people in traditional Spanish attire capturing unforgettable moments of everyday life as art.

    Seville, Spain

    "Young people dressed up for this yearly event taking place in Seville, where all the citizens spend a week dancing, eating, and drinking."

    © Francesca Chiacchio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Finalist, 2025: "By The Empty Pool" By Justin Roque

    Two people relaxing by an empty pool in a courtyard, capturing unforgettable street photos of everyday life.

    Deauville, France

    "A couple is sunbathing by an empty pool a few meters away from the sea in Deauville, France."

    © Justin Roque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Finalist, 2025: "Lipstick" By Suresh Naganathan

    Woman posing inside an art installation with large hands holding red lipstick, showcasing unforgettable street photos.

    Mumbai, India

    "From the ongoing project ' A world called Mumbai'."

    © Suresh Naganathan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Finalist, 2025: "Street Layers" By Maude Bardet

    Man reflected in a side mirror of a vehicle with vibrant crowd of people in traditional clothing outside in a street photo.

    Prayagrajn India

    "Daily bustle with mirror reflection near Sangam ghat in Prayagrajn, India."

    © Maude Bardet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!