The Street Photography competition by the Independent Photographer celebrates powerful images that capture everyday life on the streets. Whether taken close to home or in faraway places, the winning photos show real, unplanned moments that tell unique stories about people and places.

This feature brings together the winners from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 competitions. Chosen by a panel of respected judges, Mikko Takkunen, Jonathan Jasberg, Nikos Economopoulos, Martin Parr, and Richard Sandler, these photographers have captured the spirit of street life with skill and creativity.

