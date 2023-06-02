Androids, machines, cyborgs from the future, and hunks of junk metal with feelings — whichever form the best robot characters take up when executed perfectly, they can capture any scene they are in. From their evil intentions to world-saving quests, these non-human creatures vary in the goals they try to reach but get accepted by the audience who see them. However, some work is required for a robot character to truly be the best of them all. Their representation as characters and importance to the plot must be accounted for to become the best.

Robots are usually portrayed as evil beings and are rarely shown as being empathetic machines. The robot cartoon characters are trying to change that. Take Wall-E as an example. He doesn’t speak often, and when he does, the words that come out don’t make sense. Yet his emphatic character is potent and heartwarming in the movie. At the start, he was presented as being this lonely hunk of metal, but throughout the movie, Wall-E shows human emotions that push the heartstrings to their limit.

Story-wise, the Star Wars robot characters impacted the movies majorly. The original trilogy couldn't have started if R2-D2 was not found by Luke Skywalker. R2-D2 was pushed to the role of a minor character in other installments.

While the label of the best might not suit all robot characters, a number of them are just that — the greatest. Below, we have compiled a list of the robots which got creatively and memorably presented. With so many famous robots to read up on, upvote the ones you liked the most. Since there is so much information about them, and each of us views them with a different experience, share your thoughts in the comments below.