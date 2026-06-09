58 Of The Most Loved And Relatable Comics By Akshara Ashok You Might Want To See
Indian illustrator Akshara Ashok is known for her relatable and humorous comics that capture everyday struggles many women instantly recognize in their own lives. She openly highlights experiences that many of us can relate to, turning ordinary situations into light, funny, and visually engaging stories.
The artist’s work has been featured multiple times on Bored Panda and has received a lot of love from our community, which is why we’ve put together a selection of some of her best illustrations from previous posts.
Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see how Akshara turns “girl problems” into clever and entertaining illustrations.
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"Always take your work seriously. Never take yourself seriously", Dame Margot Fonteyn.
Oh dear. I thought that was the opposite, with bra straps leaving half inch deep grooves in the shoulders.
I used to immensely struggle with this (this happens when you're made sorry for existing as a kid, and being told to stop apologizing made me want to crawl in a hole) and my best friend, a very down-to-earth person, found the key: whenever I said sorry, he asked me to explain what warranted being sorry, and found counterarguments.
After 50: Will I ever have another day in my life when I'm not sick? After 75: I'm well today, mostly.
I'm scréwéd no matter what color clothing I wear XD My 6 cats are mostly voids/tuxedos, and my two dogs are light-cream-colored. No matter what color clothing I wear, someone's fur is going to be showing up on it XD
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This reminds me that my suitcase is still sitting in a corner of my living room from the last time I had to go with my mother on one of her casino trips XD ...that was back in January, lol.