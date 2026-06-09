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Indian illustrator Akshara Ashok is known for her relatable and humorous comics that capture everyday struggles many women instantly recognize in their own lives. She openly highlights experiences that many of us can relate to, turning ordinary situations into light, funny, and visually engaging stories.

The artist’s work has been featured multiple times on Bored Panda and has received a lot of love from our community, which is why we’ve put together a selection of some of her best illustrations from previous posts.

Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see how Akshara turns “girl problems” into clever and entertaining illustrations.

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