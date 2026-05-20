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Since launching the project in 2021, Ellen has built a loyal following by transforming the awkward, exhausting, ridiculous parts of everyday life into comics that feel both hilariously exaggerated and painfully accurate at the same time. Her comics move effortlessly between family life, internet culture, social awkwardness, intrusive thoughts, and the unpredictable energy of her cats, Honey and Jade, who often behave less like pets and more like chaotic roommates with strong opinions.

Over the years, PizzaCake Comics has appeared multiple times on Bored Panda, with readers repeatedly connecting to Ellen’s sharp observations, expressive characters, and effortlessly funny storytelling. Her comics have a way of making everyday life feel simultaneously more ridiculous and more manageable. Below, we gathered some of her best strips filled with family chaos, cat drama, awkward truths, and the kind of humor that makes readers laugh because they recognize a little too much of themselves in it.

More info: pizzacakecomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Artist Turns Family Life, Cats, And Everyday Chaos Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (33 New Pics)

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    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, you forgot the “fatty”.

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    This Artist Turns Family Life, Cats, And Everyday Chaos Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (33 New Pics)

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    Senjo Krane
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    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is Punch? *goes off to Google*

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    Mrreoww
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL for a second I, because I’m Indian, thought of the meaning for the Hindi word ‘beta’. Beta means male child in Hindi. I suppose it worked either way, n that case.

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    This Artist Turns Family Life, Cats, And Everyday Chaos Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (33 New Pics)

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought some the other day for the first time and my cats ADORE it.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The entire world. All of it. If they could only put on their red, red glasses and see like the other red hat people.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because, children, free-dumb is important.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was a GREAT Super Bowl halftime show! ❤️

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    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aarghh!

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    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thinking about getting 🤐 tattooed on the back of my hand.

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    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is such a waste of air that other people could be breathing.

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