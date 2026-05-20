27 Of The Funniest And Most Relatable PizzaCake Comics By Ellen Woodbury (New Pics)
Since launching the project in 2021, Ellen has built a loyal following by transforming the awkward, exhausting, ridiculous parts of everyday life into comics that feel both hilariously exaggerated and painfully accurate at the same time. Her comics move effortlessly between family life, internet culture, social awkwardness, intrusive thoughts, and the unpredictable energy of her cats, Honey and Jade, who often behave less like pets and more like chaotic roommates with strong opinions.
Over the years, PizzaCake Comics has appeared multiple times on Bored Panda, with readers repeatedly connecting to Ellen’s sharp observations, expressive characters, and effortlessly funny storytelling. Her comics have a way of making everyday life feel simultaneously more ridiculous and more manageable. Below, we gathered some of her best strips filled with family chaos, cat drama, awkward truths, and the kind of humor that makes readers laugh because they recognize a little too much of themselves in it.
More info: pizzacakecomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com
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I bought some the other day for the first time and my cats ADORE it.
The entire world. All of it. If they could only put on their red, red glasses and see like the other red hat people.
Because, children, free-dumb is important.
That was a GREAT Super Bowl halftime show! ❤️
He is such a waste of air that other people could be breathing.
These were great (as usual). Thanks, you two! ❤️❤️
These were great (as usual). Thanks, you two! ❤️❤️