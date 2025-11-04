50 Funniest And Most Relatable PizzaCake Comics About Family, Cats, And LifeInterview With Artist
Sometimes, the funniest moments come from everyday life, and Ellen Woodbury has a real talent for turning them into comics that make people laugh out loud. Through her series PizzaCake Comics, Ellen captures the chaos, charm, and humor of family life, the antics of her cats Honey and Jade, and all the little situations we can relate to. Her lighthearted style and witty storytelling have made her work a favorite among Bored Panda readers.
Over the years, many of Ellen’s comics have become some of the most upvoted and loved posts on our site. To celebrate her creativity and the joy she brings to so many people, we’ve gathered the very best PizzaCake Comics into one place. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this collection of Ellen’s funniest, most relatable, and most unforgettable moments!
Ellen has always believed that laughter is the best medicine, and her comics are proof of that. It all started as a creative outlet during lockdown and quickly grew into something much bigger. “I figured people may need a laugh during this pandemic and wanted to help people smile, then it kind of took off!” she once shared with Bored Panda. With her mix of quirky humor and down-to-earth storytelling, Ellen has turned everyday challenges into moments of joy for thousands of readers.
Of course, her cats—Honey and Jade—often steal the spotlight. Whether it’s interrupting Zoom calls, fighting over space at home, or simply giving Ellen funny looks, their personalities provide endless inspiration. “We also have a new addition to our home after we adopted a grey kitty that we named Jade! She’s very sweet, but she and Honey are total opposites… which, of course, makes for some great comic material,” Ellen explained. Fans love seeing these chaotic but lovable pets pop up again and again.
But it’s not just the cats that make PizzaCake Comics special—it’s Ellen’s openness about real life. She often includes her family, her struggles as an artist, and even unexpected setbacks, like a broken ankle or power outages. As she once put it, “When everything’s falling apart and going horribly, and you just want to scream, that’s when you need cheering up the most… It’s good to have a reminder you’re not alone.” It’s this mix of honesty and humor that makes her work so easy to connect with.
Despite the challenges of keeping up with new ideas and content, Ellen has never lost sight of why she creates. “My biggest motivation as an artist is entertaining people and making them smile,” she said. “The world is such a crazy place and there’s a lot of negativity out there… I want my comics to be something that helps people escape the noise of all that bad stuff.” And judging by the love her comics have received over the years, it’s safe to say she’s done just that.