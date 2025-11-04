ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the funniest moments come from everyday life, and Ellen Woodbury has a real talent for turning them into comics that make people laugh out loud. Through her series PizzaCake Comics, Ellen captures the chaos, charm, and humor of family life, the antics of her cats Honey and Jade, and all the little situations we can relate to. Her lighthearted style and witty storytelling have made her work a favorite among Bored Panda readers.

Over the years, many of Ellen’s comics have become some of the most upvoted and loved posts on our site. To celebrate her creativity and the joy she brings to so many people, we’ve gathered the very best PizzaCake Comics into one place. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this collection of Ellen’s funniest, most relatable, and most unforgettable moments!

More info: Instagram | pizzacakecomic.com | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic scene from PizzaCake showing a relatable family moment with mom advising on clothing colors.

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Ellen has always believed that laughter is the best medicine, and her comics are proof of that. It all started as a creative outlet during lockdown and quickly grew into something much bigger. “I figured people may need a laugh during this pandemic and wanted to help people smile, then it kind of took off!” she once shared with Bored Panda. With her mix of quirky humor and down-to-earth storytelling, Ellen has turned everyday challenges into moments of joy for thousands of readers.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels showing a humorous PizzaCake scene about family and life, featuring a divine figure with witty dialogue.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels showing a humorous interaction between a woman and a black cat from PizzaCake comics about cats and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, her cats—Honey and Jade—often steal the spotlight. Whether it’s interrupting Zoom calls, fighting over space at home, or simply giving Ellen funny looks, their personalities provide endless inspiration. “We also have a new addition to our home after we adopted a grey kitty that we named Jade! She’s very sweet, but she and Honey are total opposites… which, of course, makes for some great comic material,” Ellen explained. Fans love seeing these chaotic but lovable pets pop up again and again.
    #4

    Cartoon showing heavy makeup in pictures versus real life, a relatable PizzaCake comic about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    PizzaCake comic showing a funny and relatable cat invasion and panicked reactions about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But it’s not just the cats that make PizzaCake Comics special—it’s Ellen’s openness about real life. She often includes her family, her struggles as an artist, and even unexpected setbacks, like a broken ankle or power outages. As she once put it, “When everything’s falling apart and going horribly, and you just want to scream, that’s when you need cheering up the most… It’s good to have a reminder you’re not alone.” It’s this mix of honesty and humor that makes her work so easy to connect with.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoon comic from PizzaCake showing relatable family stress and teenage frustrations with junior high and adulthood.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Cartoon comic from PizzaCake showing a humorous work performance review with relatable family and life humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Despite the challenges of keeping up with new ideas and content, Ellen has never lost sight of why she creates. “My biggest motivation as an artist is entertaining people and making them smile,” she said. “The world is such a crazy place and there’s a lot of negativity out there… I want my comics to be something that helps people escape the noise of all that bad stuff.” And judging by the love her comics have received over the years, it’s safe to say she’s done just that.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Four-panel PizzaCake comic showing a woman and her cat blinking at each other about cat love and family humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    PizzaCake comic showing two women debating vaccine myths with expressive, funny dialogue and relatable family humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon comic strip showing a humorous conversation, featuring PizzaCake comics relatable to family, cats, and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic showing contrast between cheerful customers enjoying Christmas music and tired employees at work, from PizzaCake comics.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Comic panels showing a relatable cat playfully attacking and a woman reacting, from funniest PizzaCake comics about family and cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic shows a relatable cat sneaking behind a foot, getting stepped on, and reacting humorously in a pizza cake comic style.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic panels showing a family argument with humorous dialogue, from a relatable PizzaCake comic about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    PizzaCake comic panels showing contrasting dreams with a girl about crush and chaotic chickens, capturing relatable humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon woman reacts excited then disappointed to news about live action remake in PizzaCake comics about life and family.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    PizzaCake comic panels showing cats concerned about a woman in the bathroom, blending family humor and relatable cat behavior.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Couple arguing about Alexa listening to conversations in a relatable PizzaCake comic about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Relatable PizzaCake comic shows humorous family dialogue about blame, birth, and wanting a back rub with expressive characters.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic panels showing a relatable family moment with humorous dialogue about parenting and daily life by PizzaCake.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny PizzaCake comic showing a cat acting possessive then cute, relating to family and pet life moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Relatable PizzaCake comic showing a woman and her cat in a humorous family moment with the cat watching closely.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels showing a man ignoring a bridge out sign and driving a truck off a cliff in a funny PizzaCake comic about life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic panels showing a man giving a forced public apology, illustrating relatable humor from PizzaCake comics about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    PizzaCake comic showing a woman with a cut and a Google Chrome character humorously warning about sepsis.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Four-panel PizzaCake comic showing different stylized moms—Anime mom, Anime stepmom, Pixar mom, and a gravestone labeled Disney mom.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Cat and human in a relatable PizzaCake comic panel showing funny family and cat life moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Teen and adult characters humorously explain injuries and ailments in a relatable PizzaCake comic about life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman watching a quiet instructional video on laptop, then startled by a loud surprise ad in this PizzaCake comic.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A PizzaCake comic featuring a cat looking at the vast night sky with funny, relatable dialogue about life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip showing a fairy representing Mother Nature offering help with a humorous twist, from PizzaCake comics about life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman working on laptop with cat interrupting, humor from PizzaCake comics about family, cats, and life relatable moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Woman interacting with a happy dog and an angry cat in relatable PizzaCake comics about family and pets.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon cat searching for a random piece of trash, featured in PizzaCake comics about family, cats, and relatable life moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cartoon cat showing grumpy and loving expressions in funny relatable PizzaCake comics about family and cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Comic panels showing a cat watching a sleeping person, then loudly waking them up, in a relatable PizzaCake comic about cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two characters in a PizzaCake comic discussing online hostility towards women with sarcastic and confrontational dialogue.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Comic panel from PizzaCake featuring relatable humorous family and LGBTQ themes with characters discussing woke comics on a laptop.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation about life expectancy featuring relatable PizzaCake comics about family and cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic panels showing a political debate with characters in a PizzaCake comic style about family and life topics.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Comic panels featuring a woman and a cat with relatable humor about family and cats in PizzaCake comics style.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Relatable PizzaCake comic showing a confrontation about religion with bold, humorous dialogue about bigotry and faith.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two-panel PizzaCake comic showing a man in a MAGA hat and shirt having a humorous political conversation with a Trump-like figure.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comic panels showing a judge sentencing a rich person to fines and jail time with humor from PizzaCake comics.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Comic strip from PizzaCake showing a blonde woman humorously talking about fancy transportation and drinking while driving.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Two friends in a comic comforting each other, showing relatable emotions in PizzaCake comics about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Comic strip featuring a parrot and a man discussing patience, capturing relatable humor from PizzaCake comics about family and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Comic of two cats humorously discussing cats ruling the world, from PizzaCake comics about family, cats, and life.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Man in a hat reacting in frustration to being blocked online in a PizzaCake comic about relatable life and social interactions.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Two kids and a woman in a comic talking about family and a quiet cat named Boston in a relatable PizzaCake comic.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!