Sometimes, the funniest moments come from everyday life, and Ellen Woodbury has a real talent for turning them into comics that make people laugh out loud. Through her series PizzaCake Comics, Ellen captures the chaos, charm, and humor of family life, the antics of her cats Honey and Jade, and all the little situations we can relate to. Her lighthearted style and witty storytelling have made her work a favorite among Bored Panda readers.

Over the years, many of Ellen’s comics have become some of the most upvoted and loved posts on our site. To celebrate her creativity and the joy she brings to so many people, we’ve gathered the very best PizzaCake Comics into one place. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this collection of Ellen’s funniest, most relatable, and most unforgettable moments!

