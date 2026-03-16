This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)
There’s something special about art that lives out in the open. Instead of waiting inside galleries, street art meets people where they are: on busy sidewalks, quiet side streets, and the walls of buildings they pass every day. It can be bold, unexpected, funny, moving, or even surreal, turning familiar urban spaces into places that invite a second look.
In this new collection, we’re highlighting more standout works shared by StreetArt, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing remarkable murals and public art from around the world. The pieces below reflect the endless variety of the medium, from towering portraits to clever visual tricks and dreamlike scenes that completely change the atmosphere of a place.
Keep scrolling to explore more examples of street art that make cities feel more creative, alive, and unforgettable, and of course, vote on your favorites.
More info: Instagram
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Location: Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Location: Neuf-Brisach, France
Location: Spain
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Location: Lexington, USA
Location: Portugal
Location: Egypt
Location: Aschaffenburg, Germany
Location: Glasgow, Scotland
Location: Manhattan, New York
Location: Rabat, Morocco
Location: Seattle, USA
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Location: Wuppertal, Germany
Location: Reno, Nevada, USA
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Location: London, UK
Location: Oskarshamn, Sweden
Location: Rabat, Morocco
Location: Manteigas, Portugal
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Location: Chemnitz, Germany
Location: Calldetenes, Spain
Location: London, UK
Location: Tampere, Finland
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Location: Valdeobispo, Spain
Location: Portugal
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Location: Paris, France
Location: Lozzi, Corsica
Location: Mérida, Spain
Location: Tuscany, Italy
Location: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Location: South End On Sea, UK
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Location: Manchester, UK
Location: Temple Beach, USA
Location: Chile
Location: Nice, France
Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
Location: Toronto, Canada
Location: London, UK
Location: Washington, D.C., USA
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Location: Berlin, Germany
Location: Santiago, Chile
Location: Barcelona, Spain