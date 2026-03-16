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There’s something special about art that lives out in the open. Instead of waiting inside galleries, street art meets people where they are: on busy sidewalks, quiet side streets, and the walls of buildings they pass every day. It can be bold, unexpected, funny, moving, or even surreal, turning familiar urban spaces into places that invite a second look.

In this new collection, we’re highlighting more standout works shared by StreetArt, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing remarkable murals and public art from around the world. The pieces below reflect the endless variety of the medium, from towering portraits to clever visual tricks and dreamlike scenes that completely change the atmosphere of a place.

Keep scrolling to explore more examples of street art that make cities feel more creative, alive, and unforgettable, and of course, vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

Location: Frauenfeld, Switzerland

Fabian Bane Florin Report

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    #2

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Neuf-Brisach, France

    seth_globepainter Report

    9points
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    #3

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Spain

    DavidL Report

    9points
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    #4

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    LEÓN Report

    9points
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    #5

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    lalone Report

    8points
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    #6

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Lexington, USA

    JEKS ONE Report

    8points
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    #7

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Portugal

    odeith Report

    8points
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    #8

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Egypt

    Saype Report

    8points
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    #9

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Aschaffenburg, Germany

    case_maclaim Report

    7points
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    #10

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    TRUST. iCON Report

    7points
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    #11

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Glasgow, Scotland

    the rebel bear Report

    7points
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    #12

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Manhattan, New York

    Sonny Behan Report

    6points
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    #13

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Rabat, Morocco

    Alegria del Prado Report

    6points
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    #14

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Seattle, USA

    INO Report

    6points
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    #15

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Daniel Eime Report

    6points
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    #16

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Wuppertal, Germany

    Artez Report

    5points
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    #17

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Reno, Nevada, USA

    Erik T Burke Report

    5points
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    #18

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Prague, Czech Republic

    Vladimír Hirscher Report

    5points
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    #19

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: London, UK

    Chris butcher Report

    5points
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    #20

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Oskarshamn, Sweden

    phlegm Report

    4points
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    #21

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Rabat, Morocco

    TELMO MIEL Report

    4points
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    #22

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Manteigas, Portugal

    Daniela Guerreiro Report

    4points
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    #23

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Brooklyn, New York

    Tymon de Laat Report

    4points
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    #24

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Chemnitz, Germany

    Akut Report

    4points
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    #25

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Calldetenes, Spain

    sabotajealmontaje Report

    4points
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    #26

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: London, UK

    Banksy Report

    4points
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    #27

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Tampere, Finland

    Zane Prater Report

    4points
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    #28

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Bordalo II Report

    4points
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    #29

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Valdeobispo, Spain

    Mon Devane Report

    4points
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    #30

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Portugal

    ODEITH Report

    4points
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    #31

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

    Fin DAC Report

    3points
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    #32

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Paris, France

    Otto Schade Report

    3points
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    #33

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Lozzi, Corsica

    Andrea Ravo Mattoni Report

    3points
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    #34

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Mérida, Spain

    PichiAvo Report

    3points
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    #35

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Tuscany, Italy

    Diango Hernandez Torres Report

    3points
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    #36

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

    case_maclaim Report

    3points
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    #37

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: South End On Sea, UK

    ster.upc Report

    3points
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    #38

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Sao Paulo, Brazil

    Rodrigo Rodrigues Report

    3points
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    #39

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Manchester, UK

    adamilles Report

    3points
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    #40

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Temple Beach, USA

    Dragon76 Report

    3points
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    #41

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Chile

    Francisco Skt Méndez Aliaga Report

    3points
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    #42

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Nice, France

    Otom Report

    3points
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    #43

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

    Shark Toof Report

    3points
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    #44

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Toronto, Canada

    Ben Johnston Report

    2points
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    #45

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: London, UK

    TRUST. iCON Report

    2points
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    #46

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Washington, D.C., USA

    elmac Report

    2points
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    #47

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Tim Rodermans Report

    2points
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    #48

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Berlin, Germany

    james_bullough James Bullough Report

    2points
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    #49

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Santiago, Chile

    Dasic Fernández Report

    2points
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    #50

    This Page Shared 50 New Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    ARYZ Report

    1point
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