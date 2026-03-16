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There’s something special about art that lives out in the open. Instead of waiting inside galleries, street art meets people where they are: on busy sidewalks, quiet side streets, and the walls of buildings they pass every day. It can be bold, unexpected, funny, moving, or even surreal, turning familiar urban spaces into places that invite a second look.

In this new collection, we’re highlighting more standout works shared by StreetArt, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing remarkable murals and public art from around the world. The pieces below reflect the endless variety of the medium, from towering portraits to clever visual tricks and dreamlike scenes that completely change the atmosphere of a place.

Keep scrolling to explore more examples of street art that make cities feel more creative, alive, and unforgettable, and of course, vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram