Guy Finds Out His Ex-Wife Cheated With His Best Man, Now Fears He’s After His Girlfriend Too

Renowned poet William Blake once said, “It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.” Especially when something as profound as betrayal is involved, any form of reconciliation would be out of the question.

A man knows this feeling all too well when his best friend stole his wife from him. As he was about to pick himself up, the person whom he had as the best man at his wedding tried to pull the same treacherous stunt with his current girlfriend.

Worse, the messy situation left their friend group in shambles, as the author tries to figure out what to do next.

Betrayal is a sure-fire way to ruin a long-term friendship

Man showing distress and woman comforting him on a couch, illustrating fear of betrayal by best man after ex-wife cheated.

A man had his marriage ruined after his bestfriend stole his wife

Text excerpt describing a man discovering his best man cheated with his ex-wife and fearing he targets his girlfriend.

Woman relaxing on a couch smiling while looking at her smartphone, conveying a casual and comfortable moment.

Unfortunately, Judas is trying to do the same thing with the author’s current gilfriend

Text on a white background stating a lengthy personal story has been shortened, summarizing six years of drama condensed.

Betrayal affects the brain and body significantly in multiple ways

The author experienced betrayal twice from the same person —someone he once referred to as his best friend, no less. Apart from the trauma he went through, his brain likely suffered from the same psychological injury.

Relationship psychologist and author Dr. Kathy Nickerson detailed what happens to the brain in an article on her website, beginning by explaining how the threat system activates. It then triggers the fight/flight/freeze response, causing a spike in heart rate, tensed muscles, and rapid breathing.

“People often describe feeling shaky, numb, panicked, or like the ground has been ripped out from under them,” Dr. Nickerson wrote, comparing the trauma response to being in a car accident.

Dr. Nickerson further noted that the hippocampus — a.k.a. the region of the brain responsible for memory and learning — goes into overdrive. It records every detail of the betrayal, leading to intrusive memories that reactivate whenever specific cues appear.

She adds that the hippocampus “struggles to timestamp” such awful memories as a thing of the past, which deceives the person into feeling like the traumatic event is currently happening.

The compounding effect of betrayal manifests in PTSD-like symptoms, which Dr. Nickerson says emerge over time.

“Our research on over 3,000 betrayed partners found that 94% reported post-infidelity stress disorder symptoms,” she added.

Reconciliation between friends after a betrayal can only happen through genuine forgiveness. As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon tells Very Well Mind, it involves clearly communicating expectations for the friendship moving forward. The goal is to establish a “foundation of trust and respect.”

However, the author experienced betrayal from the same person twice. Not only did it ruin his marriage, but it may also have caused some trust issues. Moving away from the friend group and distancing himself from Phoebe may be the best option for him, for his own sake.

Commenters had mixed reactions to the story

Reddit conversation showing user reacting humorously about a friend group, related to ex-wife cheating and best man fears.

Reddit conversation about a guy fearing his best man might target his girlfriend after ex-wife’s betrayal.

Reddit conversation discussing a guy finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Man reacts to discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man, now worried about his current relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing betrayal by best man and fears about girlfriend in a friendship group.

Reddit conversation discussing a guy fearing his best man may target his girlfriend after discovering ex-wife’s cheating.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a man fearing his best man may target his girlfriend after ex-wife’s betrayal.

Reddit comment discussing a guy’s experience with his ex-wife cheating with his best man and relationship issues.

Comment thread discussing betrayal by ex-wife and best man, highlighting fears about girlfriend and trust issues.

Text excerpt discussing betrayal by best man and concerns about current girlfriend's loyalty after ex-wife's cheating scandal.

Text post discussing betrayal involving ex-wife and best man, expressing fear of losing current girlfriend too.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about relationship struggles and feeling isolated like being shipwrecked.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying Eventually he’ll take you, related to cheating and fears involving best man and girlfriend.

User comment on Reddit discussing betrayal involving ex-wife and best man, with advice to confront and find better friends.

Man reacts shocked reading comment online about ex-wife cheating with best man and fearing he’s after his new girlfriend too.

Comment about a guy fearing his best man after discovering ex-wife's cheating and concerns for his girlfriend.

Commenter OutspokenPerson advising a guy to treat women better to avoid losing them after ex-wife cheating with best man.

Comment on Reddit post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend’s safety.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his current girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a controversial relationship involving ex-wife cheating and fears about best man.

Man reading a comment on screen about discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing betrayal again.

Comment discussing a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing he targets his girlfriend too.

Reddit comment about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing for his current relationship.

Comment on Reddit post discussing a guy finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man, fearing for his girlfriend’s safety.

Text post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Couple sitting apart looking upset, illustrating guy fearing best man may go after his girlfriend after ex-wife's cheating.

The author shared a lengthy update to the story

Text post featuring an update from a guy fearing his best man, who cheated with his ex-wife, may target his girlfriend too.

Text excerpt on a white background about spending time with a friend group referencing Leah and feelings of neglect.

Text excerpt showing messages about a guy dealing with his ex-wife cheating and concerns about his best man’s intentions.

Text excerpt from a story about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Worried man in military clothes sitting on chair, deep in thought after discovering ex-wife cheated with best man.

Despite clearing things out with Phoebe, his feelings remain unsettled

Text showing a man confronting his ex about cheating, fear his best man might pursue his current girlfriend too.

Text message conversation about discovering ex-wife’s cheating with best man, fearing he targets current girlfriend too.

Text about Snapchat saving previously saved pictures and someone deleting and blocking a person for their partner amid cheating fears.

Text excerpt discussing feelings of loneliness and complaints similar to those made by an ex-wife after separation.

Text excerpt from a man fearing his ex-wife’s betrayal with his best man might affect his current relationship.

Man reflects on relationships and career decisions after discovering ex-wife cheated with best man and fears for current girlfriend.

Text excerpt discussing a guy dealing with trust issues after his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Text on white background expressing gratitude for advice and requesting further advice, related to guy finding out ex-wife cheated with best man.

Readers were more forward with their reactions to the update

ALT text: Text conversation about betrayal involving ex-wife cheating and fears about best man targeting a new girlfriend.

Text post discussing a guy’s pain after finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.

Text message conversation about self-sabotage in relationships after ex-wife cheated with best man and fears for current girlfriend.

Reddit conversation discussing a guy fearing his best man might target his girlfriend after ex-wife’s cheating revealed.

Online discussion about a guy discovering his ex-wife’s cheating with his best man and fearing threats to his new relationship.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing for his girlfriend.

Comment on Reddit about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man, fearing the best man targets his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a text post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears threats to his girlfriend.

Text post on Reddit discussing moving closer to work to improve relationships, related to guy finding out ex-wife cheated with best man.

Text post reading Man, get new friends. This is more drama than most polycules, referencing cheating and betrayal involving best man.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy fearing his best man is after his girlfriend after ex-wife’s cheating revealed.

Reddit user criticizing lack of accountability in relationships after guy finds out ex-wife cheated with best man.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing disgust over cheating involving ex-wife and best man, fearing threat to current girlfriend.

Text comment about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing for his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to move on after discovering ex-wife cheated with best man and fearing for current girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing accountability and cheating, relating to a guy fearing his best man is after his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship drama involving a guy whose ex-wife cheated with his best man.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a guy to move on after his ex-wife cheated with his best man and warning about repeated betrayal.

Comment explaining how a guy’s ex-wife cheated with his best man, warning about relationship mistakes repeated.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying You’re 30, bro. 30 years of age, questioning when he will grow up.

Man looks shocked and worried after discovering best man cheated with his ex-wife, fearing threat to current girlfriend too.

Text conversation about neglecting marriage and relationship issues, highlighting feelings of betrayal and trust concerns.

Text post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears losing his girlfriend too.

Text conversation discussing a man discovering his ex-wife cheated with the best man and fearing similar betrayal.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship trust issues involving a cheating ex-wife and best man.

Comment warning about a man fearing his ex-wife and best man’s betrayal, advising him to leave her.

Reddit comment discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.