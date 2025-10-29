Guy Finds Out His Ex-Wife Cheated With His Best Man, Now Fears He’s After His Girlfriend Too

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Renowned poet William Blake once said, “It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.” Especially when something as profound as betrayal is involved, any form of reconciliation would be out of the question.
A man knows this feeling all too well when his best friend stole his wife from him. As he was about to pick himself up, the person whom he had as the best man at his wedding tried to pull the same treacherous stunt with his current girlfriend.
Worse, the messy situation left their friend group in shambles, as the author tries to figure out what to do next.
Betrayal is a sure-fire way to ruin a long-term friendship
Man showing distress and woman comforting him on a couch, illustrating fear of betrayal by best man after ex-wife cheated.
Betrayal affects the brain and body significantly in multiple ways
The author experienced betrayal twice from the same person —someone he once referred to as his best friend, no less. Apart from the trauma he went through, his brain likely suffered from the same psychological injury.
Relationship psychologist and author Dr. Kathy Nickerson detailed what happens to the brain in an article on her website, beginning by explaining how the threat system activates. It then triggers the fight/flight/freeze response, causing a spike in heart rate, tensed muscles, and rapid breathing.
“People often describe feeling shaky, numb, panicked, or like the ground has been ripped out from under them,” Dr. Nickerson wrote, comparing the trauma response to being in a car accident.
Dr. Nickerson further noted that the hippocampus — a.k.a. the region of the brain responsible for memory and learning — goes into overdrive. It records every detail of the betrayal, leading to intrusive memories that reactivate whenever specific cues appear.
She adds that the hippocampus “struggles to timestamp” such awful memories as a thing of the past, which deceives the person into feeling like the traumatic event is currently happening.
The compounding effect of betrayal manifests in PTSD-like symptoms, which Dr. Nickerson says emerge over time.
“Our research on over 3,000 betrayed partners found that 94% reported post-infidelity stress disorder symptoms,” she added.
Reconciliation between friends after a betrayal can only happen through genuine forgiveness. As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon tells Very Well Mind, it involves clearly communicating expectations for the friendship moving forward. The goal is to establish a “foundation of trust and respect.”
However, the author experienced betrayal from the same person twice. Not only did it ruin his marriage, but it may also have caused some trust issues. Moving away from the friend group and distancing himself from Phoebe may be the best option for him, for his own sake.
Commenters had mixed reactions to the story
Reddit conversation showing user reacting humorously about a friend group, related to ex-wife cheating and best man fears.
Reddit conversation about a guy fearing his best man might target his girlfriend after ex-wife’s betrayal.
Reddit conversation discussing a guy finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.
Man reacts to discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man, now worried about his current relationship.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing betrayal by best man and fears about girlfriend in a friendship group.
Reddit conversation discussing a guy fearing his best man may target his girlfriend after discovering ex-wife’s cheating.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a man fearing his best man may target his girlfriend after ex-wife’s betrayal.
Man looking shocked and concerned after finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing for his girlfriend.
Man looking shocked and worried, discovering his ex-wife cheated with best man, fearing for his girlfriend's safety.
Reddit comment discussing a guy’s experience with his ex-wife cheating with his best man and relationship issues.
Comment thread discussing betrayal by ex-wife and best man, highlighting fears about girlfriend and trust issues.
Text excerpt discussing betrayal by best man and concerns about current girlfriend's loyalty after ex-wife's cheating scandal.
Text post discussing betrayal involving ex-wife and best man, expressing fear of losing current girlfriend too.
Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about relationship struggles and feeling isolated like being shipwrecked.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying Eventually he’ll take you, related to cheating and fears involving best man and girlfriend.
User comment on Reddit discussing betrayal involving ex-wife and best man, with advice to confront and find better friends.
Man reacts shocked reading comment online about ex-wife cheating with best man and fearing he’s after his new girlfriend too.
Comment about a guy fearing his best man after discovering ex-wife's cheating and concerns for his girlfriend.
Commenter OutspokenPerson advising a guy to treat women better to avoid losing them after ex-wife cheating with best man.
Comment on Reddit post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend’s safety.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his current girlfriend.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a controversial relationship involving ex-wife cheating and fears about best man.
Man reading a comment on screen about discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing betrayal again.
Comment discussing a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing he targets his girlfriend too.
Reddit comment about a guy discovering his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fearing for his current relationship.
Comment on Reddit post discussing a guy finding out his ex-wife cheated with his best man, fearing for his girlfriend’s safety.
Text post discussing a guy who finds out his ex-wife cheated with his best man and fears for his girlfriend.
Couple sitting apart looking upset, illustrating guy fearing best man may go after his girlfriend after ex-wife's cheating.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
