Woman Confused Why Friend Claims She Slept With Her BF When She Didn’t

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It takes years of time spent together and getting to know each other to establish a solid friendship. But even then, you may end up in a situation where the person you trusted betrays you through lies and deceit.

It’s a painful fact of life that many of us unfortunately go through, much like this woman did. She learned that her best friend had an affair with her boyfriend, which she believed was out of character for him.

After thoroughly dissecting the situation, she concluded that her BFF’s story didn’t add up. What she later found out dissolved years of their friendship in an instant.

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Being betrayed by someone you called a friend is never a pleasant experience

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A woman learned her best friend had an affair with her boyfriend, but the story didn’t add up

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Confused and not knowing what to do next, she sought advice from the internet

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All forms of betrayal can shake a person’s sense of self

The woman was left questioning herself about what to do next after learning about Kim and Mike’s supposed affair. While she had yet to prove that infidelity actually took place, it may have caused damage to her in more ways than one.

According to licensed psychotherapist and educator Dr. Tracy Prout: “Betrayal by someone significant can shake our sense of self, causing us to question our judgment, our worth, and our understanding of the relationship.”

Dr. Prout adds that betrayal involves multiple losses: the relationship itself and how the person understood it, the future they imagined, and the shared history and how that has since been tainted.

She also noted that people who have been betrayed not only develop a heightened vigilance but also tend to blame themselves and wonder what they did wrong or the signs they should’ve looked out for.

So, how should the author move forward? If cheating did happen, the relationship with Mike would be over. But what happens with Kim? Should she continue the friendship?

According to Verywell Mind, walking away may make sense if the person who committed the betrayal shows no remorse. In the story, it doesn’t seem like Kim showed guilt for what she did and instead chose to keep lying.

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The author appears to be leaning toward believing Mike, and she should trust her gut on this.

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Comments from readers began to flood in

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The woman shared an update

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She finally confirmed that it was Kim who had been deceiving her the entire time

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People in the comments were delighted by the new developments

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