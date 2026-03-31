Woman Confused Why Friend Claims She Slept With Her BF When She Didn’t
It takes years of time spent together and getting to know each other to establish a solid friendship. But even then, you may end up in a situation where the person you trusted betrays you through lies and deceit.
It’s a painful fact of life that many of us unfortunately go through, much like this woman did. She learned that her best friend had an affair with her boyfriend, which she believed was out of character for him.
After thoroughly dissecting the situation, she concluded that her BFF’s story didn’t add up. What she later found out dissolved years of their friendship in an instant.
Being betrayed by someone you called a friend is never a pleasant experience
Image credits: user8647581 (not the actual photo)
A woman learned her best friend had an affair with her boyfriend, but the story didn’t add up
Image credits: dikushin (not the actual photo)
Confused and not knowing what to do next, she sought advice from the internet
Image credits: MikenVic
All forms of betrayal can shake a person’s sense of self
The woman was left questioning herself about what to do next after learning about Kim and Mike’s supposed affair. While she had yet to prove that infidelity actually took place, it may have caused damage to her in more ways than one.
According to licensed psychotherapist and educator Dr. Tracy Prout: “Betrayal by someone significant can shake our sense of self, causing us to question our judgment, our worth, and our understanding of the relationship.”
Dr. Prout adds that betrayal involves multiple losses: the relationship itself and how the person understood it, the future they imagined, and the shared history and how that has since been tainted.
She also noted that people who have been betrayed not only develop a heightened vigilance but also tend to blame themselves and wonder what they did wrong or the signs they should’ve looked out for.
So, how should the author move forward? If cheating did happen, the relationship with Mike would be over. But what happens with Kim? Should she continue the friendship?
According to Verywell Mind, walking away may make sense if the person who committed the betrayal shows no remorse. In the story, it doesn’t seem like Kim showed guilt for what she did and instead chose to keep lying.
The author appears to be leaning toward believing Mike, and she should trust her gut on this.
Image credits: simonapilolla (not the actual photo)
Comments from readers began to flood in
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman shared an update
Image credits: dikushin (not the actual photo)
She finally confirmed that it was Kim who had been deceiving her the entire time
Image credits: MikenVic
People in the comments were delighted by the new developments
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Compulsive liars don't need a good reason. I used to have a "friend" like that in uni. She always had the wildest stories happening to her, rare diseases that just seemed to disappear after a while, wild encounters, weird childhood traumas. Eventually she told me her boyfriend was s******y abusing her. I believed her, made a whole fuss about it, publicly called him a rapist, for her to recant, saying I "misunderstood" her. I can't imagine what this guy went through because of me. The rumor kept on rolling and came back to me a few times over the years. Still I didn't cut her out after that. I was so naïve. She made two more such accusations and also tried to blackmail me into having s*x with her. Weirdly enough, the last straw was the only truth she ever told. She accused a beloved member of the friend group and that was it, we were done with her. Yet, he eventually confessed it was true. I don't see either of them now. Both terrible people and s****l predators.
Compulsive liars don't need a good reason. I used to have a "friend" like that in uni. She always had the wildest stories happening to her, rare diseases that just seemed to disappear after a while, wild encounters, weird childhood traumas. Eventually she told me her boyfriend was s******y abusing her. I believed her, made a whole fuss about it, publicly called him a rapist, for her to recant, saying I "misunderstood" her. I can't imagine what this guy went through because of me. The rumor kept on rolling and came back to me a few times over the years. Still I didn't cut her out after that. I was so naïve. She made two more such accusations and also tried to blackmail me into having s*x with her. Weirdly enough, the last straw was the only truth she ever told. She accused a beloved member of the friend group and that was it, we were done with her. Yet, he eventually confessed it was true. I don't see either of them now. Both terrible people and s****l predators.
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