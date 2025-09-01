ADVERTISEMENT

Animals have a way of making great comic characters, sometimes mischievous, sometimes sweet, and always entertaining. Our community artists took that charm and turned it into comics that capture the funny, odd, and heartwarming side of our favorite creatures. Some will make you laugh, some will melt your heart. In many of them, animals act a lot like us, which makes them easy to relate to, and sometimes, there’s even a little wisdom hidden in the jokes.

In this post, we’re highlighting the animal comics that got the most love from our readers. These are the ones that were upvoted, shared, and laughed over the most, featuring everything from goofy pets to clever wildlife scenes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two cartoon mice interacting with a computer mouse in a humorous animal comics illustration.

tysoncole.3000 , Tyson Cole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels of a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, laughing and asking now what in a humorous animal comic style.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Animal comics featuring a whale and seal humorously discussing humans saving each other in the ocean.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon of a polar bear and penguin on ice, humorously illustrating the theme of animal comics with funny animals.

    tysoncole.3000 , Tyson Cole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Chicken reading animal comics to chicks while dinosaur drawings are shown on comic pages in the background.

    Salih Gonenli , Salih Gonenli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    francisnifemi avatar
    stormmy
    stormmy
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our family history guys don't forget where you are from

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two snakes share a meal of spaghetti and meatballs in a humorous animal comic strip.

    meerkatguycomic , Kevin Erdmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny animal comics featuring cats with humorous dialogue and a sleeping kitten in a cute comic strip style.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Animal comics showing a bear helping a fox on a swing, blending humor with cute animal characters.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic of two animal bears, one dressed as a superhero helping the other, in a funny animal comic scene.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic panels of two anthropomorphic insects, one a ladybug and one a praying mantis, sharing a humorous moment in an animal comics style.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny animal comic showing a dog searching for hot dog images online, highlighting humor in animal comics.

    meerkatguycomic , Kevin Erdmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Minimalist animal comic featuring a person and birds, capturing humor and charm in a simple black and white style.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dog and insect interaction comic and photo showing a happy dog with a small green insect on its nose in animal comics.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two squirrels in a comic panel humorously decide to stay inside and sleep during snowy weather, animal comics style.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny animal comic strip showing a cat and dog with humorous dialogue in a colorful kitchen setting.

    peaceloveandpierre , Peace, Love & Pierre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Seagull on a rooftop in a funny animal comic expressing confidence in a simple, light blue sky background.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two sharks humorously discuss rising sea levels underwater before one joins a climate change protest on land in an animal comic.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Seal comics featuring a cute seal pup expressing love with a kiss, paired with a real photo of two seals cuddling.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon dolphins and a pufferfish in a lighthearted animal comics scene with a baby dolphin crying and being comforted.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Animal comics featuring a polite chicken and egg exchanging courteous dialogue in a simple sketch style.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cartoon of a chicken lying on a therapist couch sharing feelings in a humorous animal comics style.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Cartoon of a bird chef tasting food in a kitchen, humorous animal comic with cooking theme and funny expression.

    jimbentonshots , Jim Benton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cute animal comics featuring a fluffy cat and penguin humorously searching for a lost wallet and sketching the finder.

    nibblingsworld , Nibblings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon animal comic featuring a crab and a blue llama in a funny and cute scene from animal comics.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Lion reading a newspaper while an antelope in an apron stands nearby in a humorous animal comics scene.

    tysoncole.3000 , Tyson Cole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Animal comic featuring a nervous cat student in a university classroom, capturing funny and relatable moments.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Black and white animal comic showing a frog and a cat pole dancing inside an exotic dancer club with money on the floor.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white animal comics showing a cat enjoying petting followed by an otter biting a hand in a funny scene.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Comic of a cute animal proposing with a flower, paired with a photo of a small animal hugging a yellow flower.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Comic panels featuring animals, including a penguin speaking to a seal surrounded by a crowd of penguins in a humorous scene.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cute animal comics featuring fluffy cats having a party, celebrating, and sleeping in a cozy, colorful setting.

    nibblingsworld , Nibblings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon spider relaxing on a float with a drink, a humorous animal comic illustration for animal comics content.

    studio_amn , Aishwarya Mankar Nabar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Cute animal comics showing cats expressing big feelings and comforting each other with humor and smiles.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Comic panels showing a black cat narrating starvation, then being fed by a woman in a witch costume, in animal comics style.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic strip of an animal character reflecting on life and deciding to take a break, featured in animal comics.

    catscafecomics , Cat's Cafe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cartoon cat humorously reminding sleeping person about work in a funny animal comic panel illustration.

    Salih Gonenli , Salih Gonenli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Cartoon animal comics showing a giant gorilla on a tower and a happy koala with a paper airplane in a tree.

    Salih Gonenli , Salih Gonenli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cartoon frog on a lily pad tries to catch a buzzing fly with its tongue in a humorous animal comic panel.

    meerkatguycomic , Kevin Erdmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic of a giraffe and bird about a new camera, paired with a smiling giraffe photo in a humorous animal comics style.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cute animal comics showing a crocodile sharing an umbrella with small mice in the rain for laughs and smiles.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Cute animal comics showing a fox and elephant having a humorous conversation about listening and storytelling.

    jangandfox , Jang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Animal comics featuring a clever cat and dog in a humorous cupcake dilemma, showcasing funny and relatable pet behavior.

    peaceloveandpierre , Peace, Love & Pierre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon of two dogs and a vintage car, featuring funny animal comic with playful chase scene on a suburban street.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons , Jonathan Hawkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Cartoon panda and blue llama sharing a sweet moment in a funny animal comic illustration.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Animal comics showing birds trick-or-treating at a house decorated with pumpkins and a scarecrow on Halloween night.

    tysoncole.3000 , Tyson Cole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Comic panels showing a cat and dog in a humorous animal comic about friendship and funny pet behavior.

    dinosandcomics , Magnet Rocket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Animal comics featuring dogs humorously discussing waiting and barking by a window in a lighthearted scene.

    dinosandcomics , Magnet Rocket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two raccoons in a comic strip talking about being trash, illustrating funny animal comics to make you smile.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cartoon dog in a funny animal comic imagining dogs from behind, sitting with a person on grass in a comic strip.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Comic panels showing a person working with a laptop, a cat jumping on their lap, and a window broken by the laptop falling, in animal comics style.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Comic featuring a talking raven on a fence delivering a humorous message in a simple animal comic style.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Two dogs having a picnic with a candle, featuring a humorous comic from the animal comics collection.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Comic strip showing a mouse and human humorously debating love for cheese in an animal comics style.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Comic strip featuring cute animal characters sharing positive messages in a funny and heartwarming animal comics style.

    catscafecomics , Cat's Cafe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Cartoon dolphin using a phone with ChatGPT, exploring funny animal comics about communication and laughter.

    sherilawrencedavies , Sheri Davies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cute animal comics with a bunny and elephant sharing a cupcake, designed to make you laugh and smile.

    jangandfox , Jang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Cartoon of a dog sitting on a man's lap asking if he told his therapist he was a good boy in an animal comic style.

    sow_ay , Sow Ay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Black and white animal comic of a dog resting on a pillow with a blanket, food bowl, and ball nearby.

    studio_amn , Aishwarya Mankar Nabar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Raccoons attending a masked ball in a comic illustration, showcasing animal comics with humorous scenes.

    katybcomics , StarPurpleComics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Cow standing in a field thinking about grass again, simple black and white animal comic with a humorous tone.

    katybcomics , StarPurpleComics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Comic featuring animal characters driving a toy car with humorous and angry expressions in an animal comics style.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cat animal comic showing a character asking a question online followed by a fiery reaction from the laptop.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Cute animal comics showing playful pets interrupting work and enjoying peaceful moments outdoors together.

    happipaper , Christy Sanderson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Two dogs in a humorous animal comic strip sharing playful dialogue about fighting and napping outdoors in a garden setting.

    sushi_and_ren , Dazzazzad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Animal comic showing a mouse struggling to sleep, experiencing nostalgic thoughts and missing everything late at night.

    catscafecomics , Cat's Cafe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Cartoon of birds with angry eyebrows talking about a funny bird eyebrow trend in animal comics style.

    sherilawrencedavies , Sheri Davies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Two birds in a humorous animal comic discussing a romantic outing, drawn in a simple sketch style.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and while we laugh italian "singer" povia released a song about emulating a pidgeon...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Cartoon elephant with raincloud and fox sitting together in a cute animal comic strip about friendship.

    jangandfox , Jang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Comic with man and dog sharing funny expressions in a colorful animal comics scene that might make you laugh and smile.

    sow_ay , Sow Ay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cartoon showing a man on a plane and two ducks flying with goggles in a funny animal comic style.

    jimbentonshots , Jim Benton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Cartoon of a dog clinging to a flying saucer with a funny expression in an animal comics style.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons , Jonathan Hawkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Black and white animal comic featuring a chicken and an owl fortune-telling with a glowing breakfast-themed crystal ball.

    studio_amn , Aishwarya Mankar Nabar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Animal comics featuring a llama and shark with a humorous hat disguise by the water in a cute comic strip.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Cute animal comics featuring a sad lion, a blue llama, and a happy bunny sharing carrots and hugs.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Animal comics with cartoon cats and a frog at a dining table playfully casting spells with chopsticks.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Two pandas in a cute animal comic sharing bamboo, highlighting funny and adorable moments in animal comics.

    kampingchicken , Ren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!