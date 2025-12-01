ADVERTISEMENT

Animals never fail to make us smile — especially when they star in comics. Whether they’re cheeky, wise, or adorably clumsy, they have a special way of showing us the funny and heartwarming sides of life. Our community creators have turned that charm into cartoons that are as relatable as they are entertaining, capturing everything from the chaos of pets to the quirks of wild creatures.

This is part two of our roundup of the best animal comics shared on Bored Panda by our talented community artists. From the dark humor of War and Peas to the playful wit of Divyansh Sikka and many others, these are the comics that got the biggest laughs, the most upvotes, and all the love from our readers.

#1

Comic panels featuring an owl and a blue jay expressing stress and humor in a funny animal comic style illustration.

st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    #2

    Two birds in a funny animal comic with one saying the world is against them and the other dismissing the concern.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    #3

    Comic strip of a bear in snow with a photo of a snow-covered bear sticking out its tongue, funny animal comics.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    #4

    Cartoon animal comic showing cats humorously teaching how to greet humans as part of funny animal comics shared online.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my dogs case lol the one the corso xrottie sleeps in my bed ,so I kinda get pushed out 😂the one little foster dog also sleeps with me n she licks my face as her sleeps on my bloody pillow ,I’m sure she thinks she’s a cat 🙈n the staffie n other little foster sleep in with my daughter so they come bounding in like lunatics n it’s like ooffff as they land on you ,

    #5

    Cartoon of two ghost cows, one saying no to "boo" and "moo," illustrating a funny animal comic from the community.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    #6

    Comic strip of a confident pigeon responding to insults with humor in funny animal comics shared by the community.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite right mr pigeon, I adore all birds , ,the wood pigeons are stunning and huge lol ,n the others are lush to ,

    #7

    Cartoon featuring a man and a bird, illustrating a humorous animal comic about freedom and responsibility.

    meerkatguycomic , Kevin Erdmann Report

    #8

    Black cat sitting on stairs with a torn cushion in its mouth among the mess in a living room animal comic illustration.

    studio_amn , Aishwarya Mankar Nabar Report

    #9

    Comic panel of a bird reporting news about a lady bringing extra crumbs, part of funniest animal comics series.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    #10

    Two animals holding mugs having a funny conversation about being rescued in an animal comics style.

    jangandfox , Jang Report

    #11

    Two simple animal comics featuring talking birds with playful humor about feeling depressed and cheering up.

    jimbentonshots , Jim Benton Report

    #12

    Two dogs and a cat in a funny animal comic, with one dog saying it’s time to tell him he’s adopted.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons , Jonathan Hawkins Report

    #13

    Two-panel animal comic showing a person sad and a dog offering comfort in a funny animal comics style.

    dinosandcomics , Magnet Rocket Report

    #14

    Comic showing a cat with human hands communicating with a person, illustrating one of the funniest animal comics shared by the community.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And lets her get into the fridge...

    #15

    Colorful underwater animal comics featuring a crab, fish, and an anglerfish with a glowing disco ball lure.

    Salih Gonenli Report

    #16

    Cartoon elephants crossing a lake with flowers, paired with a real elephant in water in a funny animal comic style.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    #17

    Cartoon mouse uses dandelion seeds to fly, paired with a real photo of a hamster on a dandelion in funny animal comics.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little mouse is having so much fun

    #18

    Funny animal comics featuring a pig enjoying ice cream with a miniature picnic table and umbrella outdoors.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one very happy piggy!

    #19

    Cartoon elephants in a funny comic strip paired with a photo of a playful baby elephant tumbling in the dirt.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    #20

    Cute animal comic featuring a rabbit carrying a turtle, highlighting funny animal comics shared by the community.

    studio_amn , Aishwarya Mankar Nabar Report

    #21

    Simple black and white animal comic featuring a cat and a mountain, highlighting humor in animal comics shared by the community.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    #22

    Simple black and white animal comic showing a person and horse humorously discussing hunger levels.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    #23

    Comic panel showing a person on a couch and two goldfish in a bowl with a caption about their attention span, animal comics theme.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    #24

    Comic featuring a snake and friendly animals sharing seats at a cafe, showcasing funny animal comics and community humor.

    catscafecomics , Cat's Cafe Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ❤️precious , I love my snakes , used to have two royal pythons done n Cruz that used to come out n watch tele with me of an evening and if I had my hair up in a pony tail they would curl around it like hair bands 😂,only got corn snakes now ,after Chardonnay my huge boa constrictor died of covid , in 2020 💔n the corns are good company to ,

    View more comments
    #25

    Cute animal comic with a bear surrounded by anxiety and stress, rescued by unconditional love and support from a friendly character.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    #26

    Two dogs sharing a funny conversation in a colorful animal comic from a popular community series.

    sushi_and_ren , Dazzazzad Report

    #27

    Cartoon of a bird miner with a helmet and toolbox, part of the funniest animal comics shared by the community.

    birdswithpants , Yannis Bolman Report

    #28

    Two dalmatian dogs with one drawing spots on the other in a funny animal comics style illustration.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons , Jonathan Hawkins Report

    #29

    Cartoon comic comparing humans making snow angels to cats leaving fur angels on a dress, humorous animal comics illustration.

    nibblingsworld , Nibblings Report

    #30

    Comic panels showing a man and a dog trapped in a smelly elevator, causing funny reactions from people entering. Animal comics humor.

    sow_ay , Sow Ay Report

    #31

    An anteater leaning on a balcony railing with people looking out over a cityscape in a funny animal comics style.

    tysoncole.3000 , Tyson Cole Report

    #32

    Comic strip featuring funny animals with dinosaurs and personified household objects in a humorous, timeless scenario.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    #33

    Comic panels showing a woman and her cat with broken vases, highlighting funny animal comics and pet mischief moments.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    #34

    Cartoon-style animal comic showing a praying mantis teaching a classroom about mantis behavior, humor in animal comics.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    #35

    Comic showing a woman and her dog with a leash, highlighting a funny animal comic about caring and anxiety outdoors.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    #36

    Comic features a cute bunny receiving a care package in a funny animal comic from the community’s favorites.

    catscafecomics , Cat's Cafe Report

    #37

    Animal comics showing a cat and other animals humorously shopping for groceries with playful interaction in a supermarket.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    #38

    Funny animal comics featuring a giraffe, koala, mouse, and crocodile taking a creative group photo together.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    #39

    Cartoon of a friendly alligator helping a butterfly cross the river in a funny animal comics style.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    #40

    Cute animal comics featuring turtles with ice cream and an alligator using a selfie stick in a funny scene.

    buddygatorcomics , Chow Hon Lam Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what friends are for!

    #41

    Sad panda sitting alone in the first panel and a funny animal comic showing a character painting a smiley face in the second panel.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    #42

    Cute animal comic showing a character sheltering and warming up with animal friends under a blanket in the rain.

    happipaper , Christy Sanderson Report

    #43

    Sloth riding a tortoise with a comic speech bubble saying Too Fast in a funny animal comic illustration.

    st.janie , Janie Stapleton Report

    #44

    Cartoon unicorn on crutches talking to elf near tree in a funny animal comic style illustration.

    jimbentonshots , Jim Benton Report

    #45

    Funny animal comic showing a blue dog doubting its confidence while looking at itself in the mirror.

    peaceloveandpierre , Peace, Love & Pierre Report

    #46

    Blue dog cartoon in a comic strip reflecting on bedtime and overthinking, from funniest animal comics shared by community.

    peaceloveandpierre , Peace, Love & Pierre Report

    #47

    Comic panel of two owls on a tree branch with funny dialogue, showcasing humor in animal comics from the community.

    kampingchicken , Ren Report

    #48

    Cat being lifted by a giant paw through a roof, clouds, and into a spaceship in a funny animal comic style.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    #49

    Cute animal comic featuring a chick and raccoon sharing funny, relatable moments in a simple cartoon style.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    #50

    Comic with a caterpillar and butterfly discussing transformation, showcasing funny animal comics from the community.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    #51

    Dog painting a sunset comic panel with a bird, paintbrush, and beach background in a funny animal comics style.

    Salih Gonenli , Salih Gonenli Report

    #52

    Comic strip showing a person and a dog in a funny animal comic scene with bright and dark contrasts.

    sow_ay , Sow Ay Report

    #53

    Cartoon man wishes for unconditional love with a playful dog waving, illustrating funniest animal comics humor.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    #54

    Simple black and white animal comic showing a dog playing fetch and calling its owner a funny name in three panels.

    amii.illustrates , Amii James Report

    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, most dogs will chase the ball until your arm wants to fall off.🐕

    #55

    Colorful animal comics featuring a cat and friends having fun in a playful, humorous scene with slides and ball pits.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    #56

    Comic panels featuring funny animal characters in humorous situations showcasing the funniest animal comics shared by community.

    litterboxcomics , Chesca Hause Report

    #57

    Funny animal comic showing a pig leaving its comfort zone and happily running past a blue llama hit by arrows.

    loffyllama , Chris Yang Report

    #58

    Cute animal comic featuring a pug spreading kindness by helping friends and giving flowers in a heartwarming story.

    happipaper , Christy Sanderson Report

    #59

    Four-panel animal comic featuring two dogs having a humorous nighttime conversation under the moonlight.

    sushi_and_ren , Dazzazzad Report

    #60

    Cute animal comic shows a pig and rabbit sharing cookies with captions about love in a funny animal comics style.

    jangandfox , Jang Report

    #61

    Cute animal comic featuring a fluffy cat in a box enjoying a peaceful nap on a sunny day illustration.

    nibblingsworld , Nibblings Report

    #62

    Cartoon animal comic showing a goldfish in a bowl and a person happily calling it the best fish ever.

    kampingchicken , Ren Report

    #63

    Simple animal comics featuring two birds humorously discussing feelings in a funny animal comic style.

    rusty.creates , Rusty Epstein Report

    #64

    Two sharks underwater with one complimenting the other's funny food-themed costume in a comic about animal humor.

    sherilawrencedavies , Sheri Davies Report

    #65

    Black and white animal comic showing cats selling unusual flavors like flies and cardboard in jars.

    StarPurpleComics Report

    #66

    Simple black and white animal comic strip featuring birds humorously describing puddle water as fine wine.

    StarPurpleComics Report

    #67

    Cartoon and photo of a crocodile with butterflies, showcasing funniest animal comics shared by community.

    that_doodleguy , That_DoodleGuy Report

    #68

    Comic featuring two bees with one playing a saxophone, showcasing funny animal comics about bees and humor.

    war.and.peas , War and Peas Report

    #69

    Two bees interact with a flower in a funny animal comic strip illustration.

    jimbentonshots , Jim Benton Report

    #70

    Two cartoon kangaroos talking about a donation pile in a funny animal comic style illustration.

    sherilawrencedavies , Sheri Davies Report

    #71

    Comic showing a man and his dog with a funny runny nose moment in a humorous animal comic scene.

    sow_ay , Sow Ay Report

