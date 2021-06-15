1k+views
I Have Been A Toymaker For Over A Year, Here Are My 57 Creepy, But Cute Works (New Pics)
I've been making toys for a year now, my previous post is right here.
Thanks to this site and your support, I continued to work when I experienced difficulties.
And now I want to share my progress during this time!
More info: Etsy | Instagram | ko-fi.com
"Take me to your lead... why are you trying to hug me human?"
The implications of eyes all over it is freaking me out a bit, adorable nontheless
That mouth is too much. that black curve middle of face. Try without it, face would have more interpretations.
So cute and weird! :)
Thank you)
The eyes are the stars of this show. They are mesmerizing.
These are adorable!
