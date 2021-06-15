I've been making toys for a year now, my previous post is right here.

Thanks to this site and your support, I continued to work when I experienced difficulties.

And now I want to share my progress during this time!

More info: Etsy | Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

#1

LeleaToys

43 points
POST
#2

#2

LeleaToys

37 points
POST
#3

#3

LeleaToys

35 points
POST
#4

#4

LeleaToys

32 points
POST
veveve
veveve
Community Member
1 year ago

dragon fruit critter

2
2points
reply
#5

#5

LeleaToys

31 points
POST
#6

#6

LeleaToys

27 points
POST
#7

#7

LeleaToys

26 points
POST
DancingPig
DancingPig
Community Member
1 year ago

This one looks so cool; it's simply amazing

2
2points
reply
#8

#8

LeleaToys

24 points
POST
#9

#9

LeleaToys

23 points
POST
#10

#10

LeleaToys

23 points
POST
#11

#11

LeleaToys

22 points
POST
#12

#12

LeleaToys

22 points
POST
#13

#13

LeleaToys

22 points
POST
#14

#14

LeleaToys

21 points
POST
Ur mom
Ur mom
Community Member
1 year ago

ive never realized how badly i want one of theese

1
1point
reply
#15

#15

LeleaToys

21 points
POST
#16

#16

LeleaToys

20 points
POST
#17

#17

LeleaToys

20 points
POST
#18

#18

LeleaToys

20 points
POST
#19

#19

LeleaToys

19 points
POST
#20

#20

LeleaToys

17 points
POST
#21

#21

LeleaToys

15 points
POST
#22

#22

LeleaToys

15 points
POST
#23

#23

LeleaToys

14 points
POST
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 year ago

"Take me to your lead... why are you trying to hug me human?"

4
4points
reply
#24

#24

LeleaToys

14 points
POST
#25

#25

LeleaToys

12 points
POST
Bisexual Backflipping
Bisexual Backflipping
Community Member
1 year ago

The implications of eyes all over it is freaking me out a bit, adorable nontheless

1
1point
reply
#26

#26

LeleaToys

11 points
POST
#27

#27

LeleaToys

11 points
POST
#28

#28

LeleaToys

11 points
POST
Lexipoo
Lexipoo
Community Member
1 year ago

Wow a six legged spider lol

1
1point
reply
#29

#29

LeleaToys

10 points
POST
DancingPig
DancingPig
Community Member
1 year ago

The colours go so well together

1
1point
reply
#30

#30

LeleaToys

10 points
POST
Yayaboobo
Yayaboobo
Community Member
1 year ago

That looks mighty, eh-vaginal.

1
1point
reply
#31

#31

LeleaToys

10 points
POST
#32

#32

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
#33

#33

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
#34

#34

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
#35

#35

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
#36

#36

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
Sarjana Lastname
Sarjana Lastname
Community Member
1 year ago

That mouth is too much. that black curve middle of face. Try without it, face would have more interpretations.

-1
-1point
reply
#37

#37

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
#38

#38

LeleaToys

9 points
POST
Purr·maid
Purr·maid
Community Member
1 year ago

ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴡʜᴇɴ ɪ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅɴ'ᴛ ɢᴇᴛ ᴀɴʏ ᴄᴜᴛᴇʀ!

2
2points
reply
#39

#39

LeleaToys

8 points
POST
#40

#40

LeleaToys

8 points
POST
Purr·maid
Purr·maid
Community Member
1 year ago

ɪ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅɴ'ᴛ ᴛᴀᴋᴇ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴏɴᴇ, ɪ'ᴅ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴛᴏ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜʀᴇᴇ ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇᴍ.

1
1point
reply
#41

#41

LeleaToys

8 points
POST
#42

#42

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#43

#43

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#44

#44

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#45

#45

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#46

#46

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#47

#47

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#48

#48

LeleaToys

7 points
POST
#49

#49

LeleaToys

6 points
POST
#50

#50

LeleaToys

6 points
POST
#51

#51

LeleaToys

6 points
POST
#52

#52

LeleaToys

6 points
POST
#53

#53

LeleaToys

5 points
POST
#54

#54

LeleaToys

5 points
POST
#55

#55

LeleaToys

5 points
POST
#56

#56

LeleaToys

4 points
POST
#57

#57

LeleaToys

4 points
POST

