There are a lot of cool activities to choose from and do. LarleneLumpkin asked on Askreddit — “What is your ‘I was into X before it was cool’ thing?” Since there were a lot of answers to choose from, we have compiled some of the best ones below. If any of the popular activities seem cool to you, upvote them. Otherwise, if you already partook in them and maybe got some reactions from people, share it with a comment below.

Something dull on the surface could be more fun than it seems. Everything depends on the ease of getting into it. Plenty of outdoor activities that we think are cool now might have been boring before. Snowboarding might be popular and easily accessible now, but before its golden days, it was a niche sport that only a few people could afford. Indoor activities , on the other hand, are at risk of being labeled monotonous. Listening to Radiohead and playing chess — things that had the "uncool" all over them, but something that everybody does at this point.

When something is awesome, it is only natural to be interested in it. It is even more amazing to do something before it was cool and then be able to brag about it. You get that sense of accomplishment since you were the first to do it. A lot of unique hobbies people partake in have the potential to become popular and cool. Indoors or outdoors, there are a lot of factors that indicate if something is going to be cool or not.

#1 "Skateboards. 1964 or so."



Itavan replied: "My husband is 62 and still skating bowls. A picture of him holding a board is in Wes Humpston's book."

#2 "Gmail. 2004. When it is invited only. My friend had a small amount of invites."



Space20021 replied: "And the counter for free storage space would keep going up."

#3 "I first saw 'The Simpsons' when it was a sketch on 'The Tracy Ullman Show', and I thought it was the funniest thing I'd ever seen. I was ecstatic when I learned they were making a full cartoon of it. I watched it religiously up until about season fifteen or sixteen before I finally switched to every once in a while like we all eventually did."

#4 "I was out for the night back when I was 17/18/19. A friend and I went to a good pub in Oxfordshire where we thought we’d have a chance to pick up some girls.



Ended up getting drunk and listening to the band who were pretty good.



Turned out that the band was an unknown indie/rock group called 'Radiohead'. A couple of weeks later 'Creep' went international.



Been a fan ever since."

#5 "I worked for a movie theater chain in 1996, and my boss got a VHS copy of 'Jesus vs Santa Claus' at some industry event. We watched that video a dozen times and laughed. About 6 months later 'South Park' debuted on 'Comedy Central' and we were very excited to see it had been picked up."



gixer24 replied: "Oh man, just made me realize I’m getting old."

#6 "Spotify. I remember I had to use a VPN to use it in my country."



jazzyjenna20 replied: "Omg, I forgot about this one! I distinctly remember telling people about it when I was in sixth grade (2011) and my teacher telling me something like, 'there’s no way that’s legal/legit.'"

#7 "Seeing a therapist regularly."

#8 "Was using Netflix since 2001."

#9 "Online dating. I met my wife in Yahoo chatroom in 2000."

#10 "I had a vape in 2006."

#11 "Sent an ‘electronic mail’ message from my car using a HP48G calculator and a ham radio in 1993. That feat got published in a technical magazine. Nothing about that first sentence sounds cool, but I know the G is for gangster."



To answer the common questions: I wrote a terminal emulator for the 48G. That talked to a terminal node controller which is like a modem to interface between the calculator and radio. The message (don’t remember the exact details but I was 16 so it probably went to my mom’s prodigy account to say 'hi mom') went through the ham radio packet network until it hit a node with an internet bridge. The car was my POS 88 Mustang that I bought for $1800. Lastly, the source for G is for gangster as it relates to HP-48G comes from the incredible Nerdrap Entertainment System album by YTCracker."

#12 "I used to record myself playing video games when I was like 5 or 6 when my parents gave me the VCR they replaced in the living room. Because of this early hobby, me and a friend did videogame playthroughs on YouTube in 2007. We were certainly not the first but we were damn early.



We also used a cap card straight out of the gate rather than doing the old recording the screen crap that looked terrible."

#13 "Snowboarding, you couldn't even bring them to resorts. 1983."



hazimrahim__ replied: "This is before it was too hot."

#14 "I was into memes when they were called 'demotovational posters.'"

#15 "Mine was Twitter when flip phones were king and you had to text Twitter to update your status."

#16 "I washed my hands for 20 seconds and used a paper towel for the sink and door handles way before Corona."

#17 "'Death Note' before it was released in English. I used to download translated chapters and burn the series onto CDs for people who didn't have reliable internet or enough computer time to download it themselves."

#18 "My mom did yoga back in the 1970s when it was considered a hippy thing.'"

#19 "Avocado toast. It was one of my favorite foods growing up (born in 1985) - just avocado on sourdough with salt and pepper. When I saw it becoming trendy I was like, 'Wait, were we all not doing this?'"

#20 "I remembered subscribing to 'PewDiePie' when he only had 50k subscribers."

#21 "I was in marching band with Markiplier. It’s weird seeing all these memes and all these famous people talking about a guy I was in high school with."

#22 "Listening to Nirvana's 'Blew' song on student radio (NZ) in 1989 and thinking, 'these guys are good.'"

#23 "I was into vinyl before it made a comeback. And since nobody in the 90s or early 2000s wanted their records anymore, I basically got 500+ records for free or nearly free."

#24 "Snapchat. I downloaded it when it was in its early stages... and then deleted the app shortly after because none of my friends were on it.



I still have people asking me how I got my username @ohsnapyo."

#25 "I went to a bar a long time ago (illegally- I was below drinking age) to see this neo-punk band play. I liked it enough that I shelled out for one of their cassettes (pre-CD). The band was 'Green Day.'"

#26 "Veganism. Went vegan in 1992, and back then you didn't tell anybody outside of your close friend group, no one knew what it was. You would get comments like, 'Why don't you go back to your home planet Vega.'"

#27 "I was attending 'ComiCon' before most people knew it existed. Show up the day you want, buy a ticket, and go in and shop. I have some incredible collectible movie memorabilia from back then. Never thought it would turn into the enormous event it has become."

#28 "My old IT teacher was pushing us onto this unknown player called Google when everyone was using Ask Jeeves. He predicted that one day they would be huge."

#29 "I was reading 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series (better known as Game of Thrones) before the show was made. Sadly, I'm pretty sure we'll never get the last two books."

#30 "I feel like nowadays being an introvert is glorified. I’ve been an introvert my whole life, and now I see these posts from obvious extroverts calling themselves the opposite."

#31 "Lana Del Rey. I started liking her music back in the early 2000s when she was called Lizzy Grant. Oh! And Animal Crossing."

#32 "I still remember being made fun of in school for playing video games and being a nerd. How times have changed."

#33 "Crocs, all of a sudden. Post Malone wears them and bam, now they have jewelry with fancy colors and followers."

#34 "Fun colored hair. I got absolutely ridiculed when I had hot pink streaks in 2008."

#35 "Hulu in 2008. It used to be completely free, browser-based, with no ads. It was the only way for me to watch new episodes of 'Heroes' every week."

#36 "I remember going around to stores trying to find all 6 issues of 'Infinity Gauntlet.' I had read one while waiting on my mom to finish grocery shopping and I was hooked. That made me a dork in the early 90s... but now it's a billion-dollar worldwide phenomenon."

#37 "Bitcoin. All coins didn’t exist when I got started with it."

#38 "I read 'The Hunger Games' before it was popular."

#39 "I was reading Harry Potter from like, day one. I remember how this happened so clearly. My dad's birthday landed on the same day that the book was released in the US, September 1, 1998, and we got him a gift certificate to 'Barnes & Noble', among a few other things."

#40 "I was watching YouTube in 2005 back when 'Naruto' episodes were allowed and split into 3 parts."

#41 "Lived in Korea in the 90s and was really into DBZ comics, moved to the United States in 1995 and no one knew what it was. By the time I was in high school, it was all the rage."

#42 "Sriracha (for white people). When I met my Asian girlfriend in 1995 she had a bottle in the fridge, and loved it, since then we always had a bottle in the fridge. Suddenly it becomes this phenomenon."

#43 "Raves/massives. Festivals now are what massives used to be called, but masses weren't as massive as festivals now.

#44 "This is gonna be super stupid, but I guess I am still salty at myself for letting other people influence me that much back then.



I was making YouTube videos back in 2011 and had a decent amount of following for someone like that back in the day, videos were reaching about 1,000 views. Stopped because people started making fun of me and now I wonder what could've been."

#45 "Techno. It was frowned upon to listen to computer music. Now EDM is a billion-dollar industry."

#46 "Got my nose pierced in 1974."

#47 "I deleted Facebook before it was cool to hate it."

#48 "I am a big 'The Lord of the Rings' fan and people told me I was absolutely mad to say that they’ll be better than 'Harry Potter' movies when they’re released."

#49 "I was into ASMR before they were calling it that."

#50 "I remember playing Roblox back in 2007 when it was only a few games where you shot rocket launchers at each other. Now apparently more than half of kids in the US play it."

#51 "Had Tesla stock at 28$."

#52 "Elmo when he was just a minor 'Sesame Street' character.



We used to watch 'Sesame Street' at my shared house full of college kids. Was a way to unwind. Sounds silly but it was a thing. I liked Elmo. He was pretty chill."

#53 "I probably had one of the first Top 10 channels back in 2011 where I would post top 10 video stuff about games. I gave up because it was too much editing and work, but a few years later those Top 10 channels became very popular."

#54 "K-pop. Way before PSY and BTS."

#55 "Donald Glover. He was part of a comedy group called 'Derrick Comedy' that was absolutely hilarious."

#56 "Saw 'Metallica' for my first concert in 1985. If I remember the other bands that night they were some local bands, W.A.S.P., and 'Armored Saint.'"

#57 "I saw Borat at a film festival and couldn't quote the jokes to anyone for months."

#58 "I've been gluten-free (due to celiac) for almost 30 years."

#59 "Flannel shirts were popular in the 90s. I never stopped wearing them. It’s kinda 'my thing' among my friends. I’m always wearing flannel. I wore them so long they came back in style."

#60 "I was gauging my ears back in the '90s. We didn't have any special jewelry. Just pushed more toothpicks through."

#61 "I remember when the first 'Stranger Things' trailer came out. I was so unbelievably hyped and was showing all my friends the trailers, but they were always whatever about it. One person even told me it was probably going to flop. I didn’t care."

#62 "Fasting. Started around 2004 and never told anyone for fear they’d assume I had an eating disorder but 72 hours fasts made my body feel better."

#63 "Unicorns. I was obsessed with them after seeing the movie legend in the 1980s. Now every second toy or anything for that matter is plastered in it."

#64 "Pokémon. I remember watching it in the morning on some random channel and some other kids teasing me about liking it."

#65 "I read 'Fight Club' because it was featured prominently in Borders. At the time, no one had heard of it or its amazing author."

#66 "I was chugging 'Pabst Blue Ribbons' years before it became the go-to hipster brew."

#67 "One of mine is Minecraft, I played it when it was just bare bones nothing. Also, I was into Owl City before I believed the rest of the world was into Owl City."

#68 "Eating brownies - always before they're cool."

#69 "Adult coloring. I never liked drawing but loved coloring, so as I grew up I would seek out all kinds of coloring books. I loved how calming it was, and I would often color with my grandparents so I created a lot of fond memories there. I got made fun of a lot for my hobby until it suddenly became cool in the last few years."

#70 "Beards. I started growing my beard at 20 years old. I'm now 52."

#71 "Got my Peloton bike in 2016."

#72 "I was into fidget spinners before the craze really hit."

#73 "Drinking Bailey's from a shoe."

#74 "I’ve followed the Joe Exotic saga for years. I’m one of, like, 20 libertarians in the state."