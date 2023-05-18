About four years ago, an internet trend known as the "10 Year Challenge" took the digital world by storm. This challenge involved people sharing two photographs of themselves, showcasing their transformation over a decade.

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of 'Wandering Hedonist' took to the platform to share his own decade-long transformation from 2011 to 2023. His caption humorously invited others to flaunt their aging process akin to 'fine wine'. This post rapidly gained traction, amassing nearly 800,000 views in just a matter of days. Moreover, the trend caught on as other users in the thread enthusiastically began sharing their own 'before and after' transformations too!

More info: twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

wesmir1 Report

15points
POST
#2

2018 vs. 2023

2018 vs. 2023

capricornashole Report

11points
POST
#3

The Thread Author, 2011 vs. 2023

The Thread Author, 2011 vs. 2023

eddyprincegabi Report

11points
POST
#4

2016 vs. 2023

2016 vs. 2023

myhoneygrimes Report

11points
POST
#5

2012 vs. 2023

2012 vs. 2023

dark_savoyardi Report

10points
POST
#6

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

hangover_anthem Report

10points
POST
#7

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

nyprivet1 Report

9points
POST
#8

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

RWersh Report

9points
POST
#9

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

LilithSahll Report

9points
POST
#10

2004 vs. 2023

2004 vs. 2023

Ivane44ka Report

9points
POST
#11

2012 vs. 2023

2012 vs. 2023

strugatskaya_s Report

8points
POST
#12

2001 vs. 2023

2001 vs. 2023

dilenser Report

8points
POST
#13

2016 vs. 2023

2016 vs. 2023

squisabelle Report

8points
POST
#14

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

azatiquehaze Report

7points
POST
#15

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

thirteenthray Report

6points
POST
#16

2012 vs. 2023

2012 vs. 2023

MR_KARMIC Report

6points
POST
#17

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

neoncloudscom Report

6points
POST
#18

2009 vs. 2023

2009 vs. 2023

jimmietonic Report

5points
POST
#19

2015 vs. 2023

2015 vs. 2023

svetanv Report

5points
POST
#20

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

Senetorium Report

5points
POST
#21

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

Timofey_Lapshin Report

4points
POST
#22

2014 vs. 2023

2014 vs. 2023

_reevolvr Report

4points
POST
#23

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

DKadance Report

4points
POST
#24

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

udinfy Report

4points
POST
#25

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

linalumin Report

3points
POST
#26

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

vmazel_tov Report

3points
POST
#27

2012 vs. 2023

2012 vs. 2023

babichev Report

3points
POST
#28

2007 vs. 2023

2007 vs. 2023

scumsquad Report

3points
POST
#29

2016 vs. 2023

2016 vs. 2023

akage_roy Report

3points
POST
#30

2010 vs. 2023

2010 vs. 2023

cawushka Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

mef04ka Report

3points
POST
#32

2011 vs. 2022

2011 vs. 2022

pichugerman Report

3points
POST
#33

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

puticasoroka Report

3points
POST
#34

2012 vs. 2023

2012 vs. 2023

_paypass Report

3points
POST
#35

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

timondarko Report

3points
POST
#36

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

marrow_23 Report

3points
POST
#37

2017 vs. 2023

2017 vs. 2023

kessekai Report

3points
POST
#38

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

ivesaintbalagan Report

3points
POST
#39

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

WildSqu1rrel Report

3points
POST
#40

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

ruslanosaur Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

stuck_in_duck Report

3points
POST
#42

2010 vs. 2023

2010 vs. 2023

Yeamirona Report

2points
POST
#43

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

ochkozhopa Report

2points
POST
#44

2011 vs. 2023

2011 vs. 2023

__Hey_July__ Report

2points
POST
#45

2010 vs. 2023

2010 vs. 2023

juicycherryblos Report

2points
POST
#46

2014 vs. 2023

2014 vs. 2023

vlad_xsu Report

2points
POST
#47

2017 vs. 2023

2017 vs. 2023

anutka_zdes Report

2points
POST
#48

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

DimasPivass Report

2points
POST
#49

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

keeeeeeery Report

1point
POST
#50

2016 vs. 2023

2016 vs. 2023

ail_sin Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!