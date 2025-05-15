ADVERTISEMENT

Vasilisa Romanenko is an illustrator, designer, and fine artist based in Connecticut. Her artwork explores nature and its elements. Each of her paintings feels like a quiet moment inviting you to slow down.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Vasilisa described her work as naturalistic, but with an element of fantasy. She wrote: “It is heavily inspired by the plants and animals that I come across, natural history, and pattern design. I see my paintings as windows into a magical world, much like the one I enjoyed getting lost in as a child while reading fairy tales.”

These beautiful artworks have caught the eyes of many people. By now Vasilisa has over 53K followers on Instagram alone, and we are sure her audience is still growing. So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy