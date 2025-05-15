45 Beautiful Nature-Inspired Paintings By Vasilisa RomanenkoInterview With Artist
Vasilisa Romanenko is an illustrator, designer, and fine artist based in Connecticut. Her artwork explores nature and its elements. Each of her paintings feels like a quiet moment inviting you to slow down.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Vasilisa described her work as naturalistic, but with an element of fantasy. She wrote: “It is heavily inspired by the plants and animals that I come across, natural history, and pattern design. I see my paintings as windows into a magical world, much like the one I enjoyed getting lost in as a child while reading fairy tales.”
These beautiful artworks have caught the eyes of many people. By now Vasilisa has over 53K followers on Instagram alone, and we are sure her audience is still growing. So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist below.
First of all, Vasilisa shared more about her background.
“I got my BFA in illustration from the Fashion Institute of Technology, and I illustrate children's books, as well as creating paintings - working primarily in acrylic on canvas. I am a big botany nerd - I spend much of my free time either gardening or tending to my houseplants. I love learning about plants, as well as the animals that depend on them for survival, and I like to share this passion through my art,” wrote the artist.
We were wondering what drew Vasilisa to the world of artistry; she replied: “My parents are both artists, so I grew up surrounded by art supplies and a need to constantly create. There is something really special about seeing your visions come to life. I love that I can picture a painting in my head, and then figure out which steps I need to take to get to that final product. It is rewarding to be able to create something beautiful that brings joy to other people.”
Furthermore, Vasilisa shed light on her creative process.
“All of my work starts with observation, gathering references, and then sketching. I make multiple sketches where I make decisions about composition, anatomy (if I am including animals), and colors.
The planning stage is the most important, because I like to have everything figured out before I begin executing my vision on a canvas. Once I transfer my sketch to canvas, I block in all my colors, and then begin working on details. I work primarily with acrylics because I like how quickly they dry, allowing me to continue working with multiple layers without stopping.”
We were curious to learn what Vasilisa hopes for her audiences to take away from her work. She commented: “I want my work to feel like an escape from everyday life - a moment to be still and appreciate nature.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I care about conservation, ecology, climate change, and protecting native animal species. I spend a lot of time outside, observing and learning about different plants and animals. I hope that my work can encourage others to do the same.”