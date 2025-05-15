ADVERTISEMENT

Vasilisa Romanenko is an illustrator, designer, and fine artist based in Connecticut. Her artwork explores nature and its elements. Each of her paintings feels like a quiet moment inviting you to slow down.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Vasilisa described her work as naturalistic, but with an element of fantasy. She wrote: “It is heavily inspired by the plants and animals that I come across, natural history, and pattern design. I see my paintings as windows into a magical world, much like the one I enjoyed getting lost in as a child while reading fairy tales.”

These beautiful artworks have caught the eyes of many people. By now Vasilisa has over 53K followers on Instagram alone, and we are sure her audience is still growing. So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Nature-inspired painting of soft white flowers with yellow accents on dark background by Vasilisa Romanenko

First of all, Vasilisa shared more about her background.

“I got my BFA in illustration from the Fashion Institute of Technology, and I illustrate children's books, as well as creating paintings - working primarily in acrylic on canvas. I am a big botany nerd - I spend much of my free time either gardening or tending to my houseplants. I love learning about plants, as well as the animals that depend on them for survival, and I like to share this passion through my art,” wrote the artist.
    #2

    Detailed nature-inspired painting of a rabbit surrounded by blue and white wildflowers in a dark grassy setting.

    #3

    Two vividly painted birds surrounded by bright nature-inspired flowers and blue leaves in a detailed nature-inspired painting.

    We were wondering what drew Vasilisa to the world of artistry; she replied: “My parents are both artists, so I grew up surrounded by art supplies and a need to constantly create. There is something really special about seeing your visions come to life. I love that I can picture a painting in my head, and then figure out which steps I need to take to get to that final product. It is rewarding to be able to create something beautiful that brings joy to other people.”
    #4

    Nature-inspired painting featuring detailed birds perched on branches with yellow apples and blue leaves on a dark background.

    #5

    Nature-inspired painting of a detailed bird surrounded by vibrant red flowers and ripe pomegranates by Vasilisa Romanenko

    Furthermore, Vasilisa shed light on her creative process.

    “All of my work starts with observation, gathering references, and then sketching. I make multiple sketches where I make decisions about composition, anatomy (if I am including animals), and colors. 

    The planning stage is the most important, because I like to have everything figured out before I begin executing my vision on a canvas. Once I transfer my sketch to canvas, I block in all my colors, and then begin working on details. I work primarily with acrylics because I like how quickly they dry, allowing me to continue working with multiple layers without stopping.”
    #6

    Nature-inspired painting of a detailed owl perched on mossy tree branches with small white mushrooms and autumn leaves.

    #7

    Nature-inspired painting of white flowers and moths set against dark blue leaves by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    We were curious to learn what Vasilisa hopes for her audiences to take away from her work. She commented: “I want my work to feel like an escape from everyday life - a moment to be still and appreciate nature.”

    #8

    Nature-inspired painting of white flowers and moths with blue-green leaves by Vasilisa Romanenko in detailed botanical style

    #9

    Two black birds with orange patches perched on branches among autumn leaves and clusters of dark berries in nature-inspired painting.

    Lastly, the artist added: “I care about conservation, ecology, climate change, and protecting native animal species. I spend a lot of time outside, observing and learning about different plants and animals. I hope that my work can encourage others to do the same.”
    #10

    Two yellow birds perched among white daisies in a detailed nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #11

    Two white birds perched on branches surrounded by orange fruits and green leaves in nature-inspired paintings by Vasilisa Romanenko

    #12

    Two detailed nature-inspired paintings of black and white birds perched on branches surrounded by white and orange flowers.

    #13

    Nature-inspired painting of vibrant orange mushrooms growing on an old tree stump surrounded by blue foliage and butterflies.

    #14

    Yellow lemons and blue leaves with detailed butterflies in a beautiful nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #15

    Nature-inspired painting of vibrant orange berries and blue-green leaves on dark background by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #16

    Nature-inspired painting of bright orange fish swimming through blue seaweed in an underwater scene by Vasilisa Romanenko

    #17

    Realistic nature-inspired painting of a squirrel perched on a mossy branch surrounded by berries and leaves.

    #18

    Two birds perched on branches with blue berries in a detailed nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #19

    White heron among colorful tropical flowers and leaves in a beautiful nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko

    #20

    Nature-inspired painting with birds, squirrel, hedgehog, and forest cabin surrounded by birch trees and mushrooms.

    #21

    Nature-inspired painting of a detailed bird perched on a branch with yellow blossoms by Vasilisa Romanenko

    #22

    Yellow bird perched on purple and orange flowers in a detailed nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #23

    Nature-inspired painting of a detailed dove perched on a branch surrounded by vibrant orange and yellow flowers.

    #24

    Orange butterflies on blue flowers with grey leaves in a detailed nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko

    #25

    Dark blue flowers with green centers surrounded by detailed blue-green leaves in a nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #26

    Two detailed nature-inspired paintings of dark blue rabbits in grass with red berries and dry branches.

    #27

    Nature-inspired painting featuring mushrooms, colorful leaves, and textured tree branches by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #28

    Painting of a bat hanging from a branch with pink flowers, a nature-inspired artwork by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #29

    Golden rooster standing among blue leaves and white flowers in a nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

    #30

    Vibrant orange flowers with detailed petals and gray-green leaves in a nature-inspired painting by Vasilisa Romanenko.

