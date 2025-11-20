90 Beautiful Old Houses That Show How Craftsmanship Has Stood The Test Of Time (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Whether it’s fashion, music, or décor, there’s something charming about the past: old is often seen as gold. And when that charm is captured in a home, it becomes even more special. Time-worn houses carry stories in their walls, echoes of families, traditions, and craftsmanship that modern builds rarely replicate.
This love for history is exactly what brings people together in the subreddit “Century Homes.” It’s a community where enthusiasts proudly share houses that have stood for over a hundred years, celebrating their survival and beauty. Today, we’ve gathered some of the most striking and captivating examples for you to enjoy, so scroll on and take in the charm of homes that continue to shine long after their first century.
De-Millenial Greyed Our 1900 Fireplace
The 154th First Snowfall Of The Year For Our Nwpa Second Empire
I Drive By This Masterpiece On My Way To Work. Finally Pulled Over To Take A Photo. Se Pennsylvania, United States
Living in a house that’s been around for a hundred years is like stepping into a storybook. Every room has its own little history, shaped by the people who lived there long before you. You notice the care in every detail: carved doors, tall windows, and sturdy wooden beams that have stood the test of time.
The floors might creak a bit, and the walls might have little quirks, but that’s part of the charm. These aren’t just houses, they’re built to last, with solid, natural materials and a sense of craftsmanship you don’t see in new builds. It’s more than a home; it’s a piece of history you get to be part of.
A Labor Of Love - 1900 Victorian Bedroom Remodel
Turning Our Unfinished Basement Storm Shelter Into A Cozy 70s Den
We had a lot of storms this year (including softball-sized hail and a lightning strike to our house) so we’ve been spending way more time in the basement than we expected. It also became our dog’s safe space whenever he’s anxious, which is a lot these days.
We decided if we were going to spend so much time down there, we should make part of it less depressing. This last week we framed out one area and leaned into a cozy 70s lounge vibe to make use of some random MCM pieces we had in storage and leftover materials from my partner’s contracting jobs. Our home is mostly craftsman style, so the basement is our excuse to use the vintage odds and ends we’ve been hanging onto.
Also, I know it’s not recommended to ‘finish’ a century home basement, and we kept this in mind (no drywall, left gaps for airflow, dehumidifier running). Thankfully, our basement has very high ceilings and stayed dry too.
Century Bathroom Refresh “Lean Into It”
When we first looked at the house I thought we would demo this bathroom. Many realtor friends said I was nuts, keep the retro tile. I had a remodeler come in and told them I wanted to retain the tile and do the shower enclosure, vanity, lights, etc and they told me they wouldn’t do it and leave the tile, so I did it myself! Now I’m so happy we kept the tile and just “leaned into” the vibe, whatever that vibe might be!
Even if most of us aren’t buying or renting a century-old home anytime soon, we were curious to know what it’s really like. So, we spoke with Mr. Sanjay Nair from Nair & Associates, a real estate agency that’s been in the business for over five decades. He shares,
“There’s something thrilling about seeing a century-old house come onto the market. Each one has its own personality and character, no two are alike.” From tall ceilings to ornate windows and intricate woodwork, the details are unlike anything you see in modern construction. But he also cautioned that it’s easy to get carried away with the charm. Old homes often demand patience and care, and a good inspection is key.
The Devil Is In The Details
And by devil, I mean the force that possessed us to buy an unkempt, historically registered house and temporarily blinded us to the massive amount of work it would require
Bathroom Before And After Renovation In Our 1925 Craftsman
My Family Built Our Dream “Century” Home
Not-technically-century-home my parents built in 2003. Everything in it is antique or salvaged; my mom drew the original plans and my dad made all the stained glass. They designed it to be Art Nouveau/Arts and Crafts/Queen Anne style of ~1900. My family spent years finding everything, including reclaimed wood for the floors and three-story foyer.
He notes, “First and foremost, it’s crucial to do a thorough check of the structure before making a purchase. In many old houses, the original framing can be compromised over time, and that’s something you can’t ignore. Foundation, beams, and support walls need careful inspection. While the charm of these homes is undeniable, safety and structural integrity come first. Knowing what you’re stepping into helps you appreciate the home fully without surprises.”
1912 Craftsman Staircase Restoration
Good Afternoon From The Purple Art Nouveau Bathroom 🍂 Designed And Redone In 1991
Reversing The Landlord Special ™ One Doorknob At A Time!
I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like citristrip
According to him, one thing buyers really need to keep in mind is the wiring. Old houses often have outdated electrical systems that don’t meet today’s safety standards. Faulty wiring can be dangerous and sometimes requires a full overhaul. Often, the original wiring is hidden behind walls, so it’s easy to overlook potential issues.
He points out that upgrading isn’t just about safety, it also makes sure the home can handle modern appliances and technology. It’s all about finding a balance between preserving the character of the house and making it functional for today.
Wrap-Around Staircase In An 1890's Victorian Are Perfect For A Truly Gigantic Tree (16 Ft)!
Just Won The Floor Jackpot!
Removing the old vinyl plank to re-tile my kitchen, and I think this is what you call winning the floor lottery, right? Even better, I can return the tiles I just bought!
My Parents 5 Century Old Home
The house was built in stages. Some parts of the original house are over 500 years old with parts added over the centuries. The barn conversion was originally built around 200 years ago and was converted by my parents in the 90’s from a hay barn to a living space.
The house was plaster boarded over in the 70’s before it was grade 2 listed, and my parents had to have a fight with the listings officials to get them to agree to allow them to restore it back to its original condition. Most of the plaster is original horse hair backed, and all the oak that could be salvaged had to go back to its original position. They were allowed to replace rotten wood.
The plumbing is another area that deserves close attention. “Old piping needs to be thoroughly checked,” Mr. Nair emphasized. You don’t want hidden leaks turning into flooding disasters later. According to him, the pipes in old homes may be corroded or simply not designed to handle today’s water pressure and usage. He believes that minor replacements or upgrades can usually fix the problem, but skipping a proper inspection is definitely risky. Even if everything else in the house looks perfect, outdated plumbing can quickly turn into a costly headache.
I Toured A Home Today That Was A Different Type Of Floor Lottery
Hello from Michigan! I got a tour of a home today and I could not believe the floors. Nearly every inch of the first floor was mosaic tile. I still can’t wrap my head around it. Enjoy!
Minnesota Man Finds Century Sign On Both Sides Of His House, Underneath The New Siding
The owner thinks the house may have been a grocery at one point. They're working to keep it exposed and preserve it now.
It seems like a blessing and a curse. Imagine you wanted to paint your house a certain color but now you feel obligated to keep it 'Gold Medal Green' forever!
Finally Decided To Remove The Carpet!
We’ve been avoiding this due to the fear of what was underneath. The rest of the rooms are all original hardwood (1920s), so assumed some catastrophic issue for them to cover the main hall.
But honestly, why did they even cover them up?? Minus a bit of water damage evidence (outside bathroom, and not unexpected given a 100+ year old house), they are in amazing condition given their age.
The carpets were also fairly clean (underpad looked almost brand new) - leading me to believe this carpet isn’t that old.
Thankfully carpet was professionally installed and easy to remove (no glue!!!) and now we are left wondering why we didn’t do this sooner.
He points out that many old homes have far fewer electrical outlets than what today’s households typically need. Mr. Nair explains, “It’s not just about convenience, it’s about making the home safe and practical for modern living. With more devices, appliances, and even home offices today, outdated wiring and limited outlets can quickly become a problem. Adding extra outlets is often necessary, but it should be done carefully to preserve the home’s original charm and aesthetics. Planning these updates thoughtfully can prevent overloading circuits, reduce fire risks, and ensure the house functions smoothly.”
Found This Surprise In Our Front Hallway
I want to restore but its so much work.... Glass is mostly broken or missing. Outside is covered over with steel siding. Half of me wants to cover it back up and pretend I saw nothing. House was built in 1880
Dad Found This In His New House Under Some Old Linoleum. Was Built In 1918
We Uncovered Columns
Mr. Nair says, “Maintaining or restoring original materials in a century-old home can definitely be challenging. Finding the right tiles, marble floors, or woodwork to match the original craftsmanship isn’t always easy, and some elements can be too delicate or expensive to replicate perfectly. That said, preserving as much of the original detail as possible is part of the joy of owning such a home. Many owners actually enjoy the process, treating it like a creative project. With a little patience and some research, you can really bring out the beauty of the home while keeping its history intact.”
I Think I’m In Shock…
Ripped up an absolutely horrific yellow shag carpet, and some sort of gray commercial office space carpet, then a layer of disgusting foam padding and this was hidden under it all. It’s like finding buried treasure!!
It’s been decided this will become my reading and crafting room in about 2 years. We’ve carpeted over it again just to keep it protected in the meantime.
Things That Bring Me Happiness In My 1920's Bungalow
This Is My Powder Room (Water Closet) Remodel. I Thought It Was Going To Be An Easy Job But This 3' X 5' Area Took Me About 8 Weeks To Complete. 1900 Victorian-Era Home
“While we want people to keep as many original pieces as possible, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t update or repair things when needed,” Mr. Nair explained. A home should be safe, comfortable, and practical, even as it retains its history. Some updates can be subtle, like replacing worn-out materials while keeping the original look intact. Others may be more functional, like modern heating, plumbing, or wiring. The idea is to respect the character of the house while allowing it to be a home for modern living.
Stone House
First Time Homeowner- 1930s Tudor
First off, we moved into this beautiful estate sale 1930s Tudor house back in September of 2024 and are finally settling in months later. This is our first home after breaking free of renters hell. Thought I’d share the start of our journey with everyone! Our goal is to preserve this beautiful house for ages and restore what we can.
We spent days removing old wallpaper in 4 rooms that looked cursed and found layers upon layers of it. The gates of hell were opened that day.
We also professionally replaced all the knob and tube wiring during our first weeks of moving in and upgraded all the 2 prongs to grounded. The previous owners were tremendous and professionally removed the asbestos insulation in the basement weeks prior to closing in our agreement. Every week we find something that needs to be done and projects are growing.
Door Trim In Our 1882 Home
There are several doors with this same trim. (The big ol' piece of furniture on the left in the first picture is a 19th century organ my wife's parents impulsively bought in the 1960s).
Ultimately, owning or renting a century-old home is about celebrating the harmony of old and new. The architectural charm, the stories embedded in the walls, and the craftsmanship that has lasted decades make these houses truly unique. At the same time, careful maintenance and thoughtful updates ensure they remain functional and safe. It’s a labor of love, patience, and appreciation. Well, the houses in these posts sure look incredibly inspirational and beautiful. Which one of these caught your eye the most? Would you consider living in a century-old home?
What A Comeback On This Little Charmer.... (Built Around 1875-1877, Detroit Mi)
Our 1902 New Orleans Home Has Never Seen 10” Of Snow Before Today
Played The Floor Lottery. It Was A Win For Us!
Offer Just Accepted! First Time Owner. Wish Me Luck!
Built in 1903 on the eastern shore of Maryland. There's a lot of work to be done. Gonna try honor the history of the home as much as possible inside and outside.
Just Purchased 1880 House
I’m wildly excited that our offer has been accepted on this 1880 house. It passed the home inspection too, so we move in August! Doorknob eye candy included.
I’d call it a farmhouse Victorian, and I found a pretty similar model in a catalog (I don’t think it’s actually that exact model, but cool to see)
Fresh Blanket Of Snow
Our 1907 Craftsman Gives Good Morning Light 💚
Staircase In My 1895 Prairie Style. First Thing You See Walking In The Front Door And It's Been Love Since First Sight!
Bathroom In 1931 Spanish Revival House In San Marino
Mini Closets In Our Archway
The archway between our living & dining room has a mini closet on each side, with doors that match the front door & the other interior doors on the first floor. They are the perfect storage for board games and craft supplies!
Before/After, Detroit Mi
Our First Home, Original Portion From 1830s
We purchased our first home in August, the original portion of a home was constructed in the 1830s with the front extension put on in 1856, lots of character and we don't intend to change anything if we can help it.
The Entryway And Staircase Of My House
We Put Our Baby On The Market Today - Gonna Miss Her
My Grandparents Summer House That Has Been In The Family Since Late 18th Century!
What Is The Purpose Of This Tiled Alcove In The Bathroom?
I looked at a charming 1931 Spanish style home. It had a fantastic bathroom but I was confused by an extra tiled alcove in the bathroom and wondered if any of you know what it was for. As you can see from the photos, there’s already a shower so it’s not that.
svanen17 replied:
This is purely speculation on my part, but the fact that it has a power outlet at the back makes me wonder if it was designed as a place to sit with a hood-style hair dryer.
Nervous-Penguin replied:
My grandmother had an alcove “built in” in her old bathroom where a hair dryer chair lived
Just Closed On A Darling 1908 Foursquare ❤️
Our 1902 Staircase. Thank You To The 4 Families Who Lived Here Before Us That Never Painted This Thing. (Maxine Says Hi From The Last Photo)
"Landlord Special" Hardware
My Brother Just Bought A 300 Year Old Home In CT
My Wife And I Just Closed On Our First Home. I Will Never Get Tired Of How Much I Love These Stairs
Mother Passed Away And Now Selling Her Huge Haberdashery Counter
The Last Of The Cabinet Doors Are Finished. The Interior Of My Two Century Home Is Officially Complete!
Central Hearth In The 1710 House On Which We Just Had Our Offer Accepted!
1820/30s Indiana Farmhouse
Walled Up Doorway Before And After
I Feel Like This Spot Was Made For This Piece Of Furniture
Found A Massive Linoleum Floor Cloth
Found Some Surprise Tiles Under The Peel And Stick The Previous Owner Put Down!
Eight Months In Our Century Home 🏡
Bathroom Renovation - 1921 Midwestern Pink Tile Lottery
Restored A Proper Pantry & Wc To My 1890 Victorian, Louisville, KY
Painted Our 1910 Craftsman Dining Room!
After 2.5 Years Of Working On The Interior, Our Exterior Finally Got The Love It Deserves
Our house was built in 1909 and had been stripped of almost all character. We made it our mission to bring it back. We replaced all of the plumbing and electrical, replaced an oil furnace with a heat pump, stripped carpets, refinished fir floors, remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, added a bathroom upstairs, moved some walls, and did most of it ourselves. I know this is controversial, but we did replace the wood windows with vinyl windows. I'm normally a huge advocate for saving historic windows, but our windows were extremely deteriorated and weren't particularly special to begin with. I spent the spring rebuilding the front porch and then we chose to hire out exterior painting. We got a great deal and it was SO worth it. It feels so good to smile when we pull up to the house
Greetings From Denmark. This Is Our 1744 Home
Please Witness My Stairwell/Hallway Trim Stripping/Drywall/Carpentry Project Because No One Else Will Understand My Pain Like You Do
My Beautiful House Is For Sale, And I've Got A Lot Of Feelings About It
My Husband Just Refinished The Floors In Our 1890s Home. Show Him Some Love 🥹
Putting Some Charm Back In Our Flipped 1912 Craftsman’s Guest House Bathroom!
We’re Selling Our 1900 Portland Victorian But Could Not Be More Proud Of Her 🥹
Snowed In At My Parent’s 1840s Farm House
Working from home during the blizzard. This place makes my 1890s row house feel new! My dad did all the renovations himself.
Saying A Fond Farewell To My Grandma's 1795 Colonial
Original Plaster Medallion Renovation Of 1890 Row House
Just Bought My First House. Built In 1920, Hamilton, Canada
Leaning Into Scary Basement
I Just Bought This 125 Year Old Queen Ann Victorian A Few Weeks Ago
Before And After Of Our Greek Revival Farmhouse
Craftsman Wearing The Traditional October Plumage
I Just Realized The Wood Floors Run Alllll The Way Across The Room
Finished A Little Aesthetic Upgrade Of My Pretty Little Dining Room
I Will Always Take A Moment To Appreciate These Doors And Their Amazing Hardware
Look What Was Hiding Under All This Paint
Our House Has The Biggest Pocket Door I Have Ever Seen
It’s Not Perfect, But It’s Not A Carpeted Bathroom Anymore Either
Wood Ceiling In My 1870s House
Just Bought Myself A Ton Of Work
Just purchased this run-down and abandoned small farm in Norway. Built circa 1927-1930, based on when the property got sectioned off from a larger farm. Nobody has loved here since the 1980's, there was a 1987 calendar on the wall.
After the original owners died without direct heirs, there were a series of changes in ownership until the previous owners literally abandoned the place and left the country without paying down the mortgage. So I got it on a foreclosure sale for relatively cheap, but boy does it need work before I can actually live in it.
On the bright side, the cellar is nice and dry without any moldy smell. And the structural timber is mostly in very good shape, it's all easy to inspect from the inside since they never panelled over it. Construction is in the traditional Norwegian manner from that period, solid timber walls are hiding under that rotten weather siding. It's like a log cabin, except the stacked, interlocking jointed timbers are milled planks 3 inches thick rather than round logs. And all of that structural wood is visible inside, most of it isn't even painted and still looks quite nice.
There's something structurally wrong up in the attic, causing the roofline to sag a bit in the middle, but it's been wrong like that since the house was built and hasn't collapsed yet so I don't think it's an immediate concern. They simply never finished out the upstairs into livable space, since they were childless and didn't need the extra room. Therefore they failed to tied the sides together properly across what was meant to be door frames, thus leaving the rafters as A-frames with the bottom rung missing. Two walls running across the house were supposed to form that bottom rung of the A to take up tension, but were never completed. I first thought someone had torn down bits in a misguided renovation attempt, but there's no nail holes or any trace of those walls ever having been fully built.
Before And After: Victorian Restoration
Spent the spring and part of summer restoring the house. Tore off the enclosed porch, built new replica historic steps, restored porch skirts, and worked with The Old House guy to select period correct paint scheme.