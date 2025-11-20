Just purchased this run-down and abandoned small farm in Norway. Built circa 1927-1930, based on when the property got sectioned off from a larger farm. Nobody has loved here since the 1980's, there was a 1987 calendar on the wall.

After the original owners died without direct heirs, there were a series of changes in ownership until the previous owners literally abandoned the place and left the country without paying down the mortgage. So I got it on a foreclosure sale for relatively cheap, but boy does it need work before I can actually live in it.

On the bright side, the cellar is nice and dry without any moldy smell. And the structural timber is mostly in very good shape, it's all easy to inspect from the inside since they never panelled over it. Construction is in the traditional Norwegian manner from that period, solid timber walls are hiding under that rotten weather siding. It's like a log cabin, except the stacked, interlocking jointed timbers are milled planks 3 inches thick rather than round logs. And all of that structural wood is visible inside, most of it isn't even painted and still looks quite nice.

There's something structurally wrong up in the attic, causing the roofline to sag a bit in the middle, but it's been wrong like that since the house was built and hasn't collapsed yet so I don't think it's an immediate concern. They simply never finished out the upstairs into livable space, since they were childless and didn't need the extra room. Therefore they failed to tied the sides together properly across what was meant to be door frames, thus leaving the rafters as A-frames with the bottom rung missing. Two walls running across the house were supposed to form that bottom rung of the A to take up tension, but were never completed. I first thought someone had torn down bits in a misguided renovation attempt, but there's no nail holes or any trace of those walls ever having been fully built.

