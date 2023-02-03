Guy Always Leaves A $5 Tip On His $20 Haircut, And His Barber Seems Very Disappointed

Getting a haircut can be a sacred or a stressful experience. If you don’t have a stylist or barber that you see regularly, every appointment can be anxiety-ridden. Communicating exactly how you’d like your locks to be cut and styled can feel like fumbling your way through a conversation in a foreign language, and every minute you sit in the spinning chair can feel torturous if you’re not sure what you’ll end up leaving the salon looking like. On the other hand, taking a trip to the salon or barber shop can be similar to a mini vacation, if you’re a loyal customer of a stylist you know and trust. You might chat with them the same way you would speak to an old friend, and you can relax knowing that you and your hair will be as gorgeous as ever upon heading home.

When it's time to pay for the appointment, however, not everyone has the same idea about how much it is appropriate to tip. One might assume that over 20% is always a safe bet, but apparently, even that much won't satisfy one barber. Below, you'll find a story that one man recently shared on the Choosing Beggars subreddit, detailing his barber's less than enthusiastic reaction to receiving her tip.

After his barber reacted less than enthusiastically to the tip she received, this client is wondering if he’s obligated to give even more

When it comes to tipping culture, many people have differing opinions. Some hairstylists don’t accept tips at all because they work for themselves and charge the amount that they see fit, while others who work for bigger salons rely on tips to earn a substantial paycheck. It’s always appropriate to simply ask your barber or stylist what they prefer, or take the liberty of tipping them a certain amount if you’re satisfied with your service. But when a customer is already tipping 20% or more, it seems rather bold to have a disappointed reaction. The man in this particular story noted that his appointment only takes 20 minutes, so the cutting and styling cannot be extremely labor intensive. And he shared that he always tips at least 20%, which should be adequate.

Depending on who you ask, you might receive a slightly different answer, but according to High End Barber Shop in New Jersey, the general guideline for tipping a barber is to leave between 15-20%. This can vary depending on how satisfied the client is with their service, but that’s the general ballpark to aim for. Certain other factors can come into play though, such as the time of year or whether or not you had extra services performed that day.

“During the holidays, it is generally acceptable to tip the normal cost of a visit,” High End Barber Shop explains on their site. “For example, if you normally pay $30 for a haircut, then you should tip them $30 before the holiday. It’s a nice way to say ‘thank you’ for a year’s worth of great hair. If you have a close relationship with your barber or stylist, you might also include a small personal gift that reflects his or her interests as well as a monetary gift.”

When it comes to times where you might not leave a tip, it’s really only if you were extremely dissatisfied with the service and don’t plan to return, or when the stylist does not accept tips. Often, owners of salons don’t take tips, but if you’re unsure, it’s best to take a cue from the receptionist when you pay the bill. If they don’t ask whether or not you’d like to leave a little extra, you are likely not obligated to.

The issue in this particular story, however, is that by most people’s accounts, this client did leave a perfectly acceptable tip. He is not obligated to tip 25% in perpetuity, while the cost of his haircut continues to rise. It is unfortunate that many workers rely on tips to earn decent wages, but 20% is industry standard, especially for an appointment that only takes 20 minutes. It seems like it would be more useful for this barber to build a relationship with her clients to ensure that they keep coming back than to express visible disappointment in the amount that they tip. Perhaps if they don’t feel pressured to tip more every time, they’ll surprise her with much larger tips near the holidays or on special occasions.

How much do you tip your hairstylist or barber? And would you feel comfortable if they were less than enthusiastic about your tips?

