Stepmom Bans Teen From Family Dinners For Singing, Says “Eat Anywhere We Can’t Hear You”
Teen singing passionately into a microphone, illustrating conflict over family dinners involving a stepmom and teen singing issue.
Family, Relationships

Stepmom Bans Teen From Family Dinners For Singing, Says “Eat Anywhere We Can’t Hear You”

Every parent wants to encourage their children to follow their dreams. Whether they aspire to be an astronaut, doctor or ballet dancer, Mom and Dad will always be standing on the sidelines cheering them on. 

Stepparents, however, aren’t necessarily obligated to show the same amount of support. After sitting through countless meals listening to her teenage stepdaughter sing her lungs out, one woman finally hit her breaking point. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the stepmom shared on Reddit, as well as a conversion with parenting expert Sue Atkins.  

    Many children grow up dreaming of becoming a successful singer

    Image credits: Alyssa Yung / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this woman wants her stepdaughter to face reality, as she’s tired of being subjected to terrible singing during mealtimes

    Image credits: A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Gigi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: aitaloudsinging

    “A stepparent can absolutely have a role in setting boundaries—ideally in alignment with their partner”

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    To learn more about this situation, we got in touch with Sue Atkins. Sue is an internationally recognized parenting expert, broadcaster, speaker and author of several Amazon best-selling books. She has also recently created a School Readiness Program to help parents and educators of young children.

    Sue was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss when it’s appropriate for stepparents to discipline their stepchildren. 

    “It depends on the relationship, the family dynamic, and how long the stepparent has been part of the child’s life,” the expert shared. “In the early stages, it’s generally better for the biological parent to take the lead on discipline to maintain stability and avoid resentment.”

    “However, over time, once trust and mutual respect have been established, a stepparent can absolutely have a role in setting boundaries—ideally in alignment with their partner and communicated as part of a united parenting approach,” Sue says. “The key is consistency, clarity, and love.”

    So was sending the teenager away from the table an appropriate consequence for singing loudly during meals? “This response might feel more like a rejection than a consequence, especially for a teenager who may already be struggling with belonging,” the parenting expert noted.

    “If the singing was disruptive and persistent, setting a clear boundary—like asking her to stop and explaining why—is reasonable,” Sue says. 

    “If she continues, a more fitting consequence might be a calm conversation afterwards to understand what’s behind the behavior, or involving her in setting agreed-upon mealtime expectations. Consequences should ideally guide, not shame,” she continued.

    “When a teen is seeking attention in ways that seem inappropriate, it’s often a clue that they’re not feeling seen, heard, or valued”

    Image credits: Kristina Begdairova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    We also asked the expert how parents can get to the root of attention-seeking behaviors like constant singing at the table.

    “All behavior is communication,” Sue noted. “When a teen is seeking attention in ways that seem inappropriate, it’s often a clue that they’re not feeling seen, heard, or valued in some other part of their life.”

    “The best approach is curiosity, not criticism. Parents can start by spending one-on-one time with the teen, asking open-ended questions, and listening without judgment,” she told Bored Panda. “Creating emotionally safe spaces helps teenagers open up and allows parents to address unmet needs rather than just the surface behaviors.”

    Finally, Sue added that blending families takes time, empathy and a lot of open communication. 

    “Every member of the family, including the teenager, is navigating complex emotions,” she explained. “The goal isn’t perfect harmony right away but building trust and mutual respect step by step. When challenging behaviors arise, it’s an opportunity to lean in, not pull away. Connection first—then correction.”

    “If you’re navigating life as a stepparent or parenting teens in the digital age, explore my practical resources, scripts, and guides here,” Sue shared. “Whether it’s handling big emotions, setting boundaries, or simply having better conversations, I’ve got your back.”

    Some readers thought that the author had been way too harsh and encouraged her to sympathize with the teen

    Meanwhile, others thought that everyone involved could have handled the situation more maturely

    And some readers sided with the stepmother, noting that her actions were justified

    Family
    parenting advice
    parenting tips
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH. At 16 Ava is old enough to know what appropriate behaviour is. She's behaving badly and doing it on purpose in an effort to get the same praise her sister does. She's clearly feeling neglected and doesn't know how to express it. OP is right to ask her to stop, but the insults and comparisons to her sister aren't necessary. She clearly favours Scarlett and Ava knows it. This family needs therapy.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If OP has spoken to Ava and said "Please don't sing at the table" + Ava did it anyway, I would have done the same. I do agree with the comments that Ava could use some therapy to find out what she really likes + is good at. Sounds like she started singing cuz Scarlett did + got positive attention, so...

