Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: “An Idea From TikTok”

ADVERTISEMENT

Big events and surprises rarely mix well. When dozens of people need to coordinate to keep everything running smoothly, last-minute changes can quickly turn a pleasant day into a frustrating chore.

However, when Reddit user BlueberryImmediate25 and her husband attended a wedding, they discovered that the dress code had been changed just the night before. And they weren’t alone.

Most guests had no idea that blue had been suddenly added to the “do not wear” list, and as a result, they were excluded from the main photoshoot!

RELATED:

When people attend a wedding, they just want to have a good time

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But last-minute dress code changes got in the way this time

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sonjachnyj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BlueberryImmediate25

People said the couple should have been more considerate of their guests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT