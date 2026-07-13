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Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: “An Idea From TikTok”
A stressed woman holding her temples. She might have worn the wrong color to a wedding, an idea from TikTok.
Entitled People, Relationships

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: “An Idea From TikTok”

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
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Big events and surprises rarely mix well. When dozens of people need to coordinate to keep everything running smoothly, last-minute changes can quickly turn a pleasant day into a frustrating chore.

However, when Reddit user BlueberryImmediate25 and her husband attended a wedding, they discovered that the dress code had been changed just the night before. And they weren’t alone.

Most guests had no idea that blue had been suddenly added to the “do not wear” list, and as a result, they were excluded from the main photoshoot!

RELATED:

    When people attend a wedding, they just want to have a good time

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But last-minute dress code changes got in the way this time

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    Image credits: sonjachnyj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: BlueberryImmediate25

    People said the couple should have been more considerate of their guests

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
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    acd76dca avatar
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The moment they were told they broke a rule set the day before without being informed they should have gotten up and walked out of the wedding. And not discreetly.

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    acd76dca avatar
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The moment they were told they broke a rule set the day before without being informed they should have gotten up and walked out of the wedding. And not discreetly.

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    0points
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