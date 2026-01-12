Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Was The Harry Potter Series Banned?”: Try To Score 20/26 On This Famous Banned Books Quiz
Harry Potter book cover illustration with colorful trivia letters and banned books quiz text on blue background.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Was The Harry Potter Series Banned?”: Try To Score 20/26 On This Famous Banned Books Quiz

1

26

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Banning books, destroying invaluable pieces of text, and censoring sensitive themes in literature have been intensely controversial topics for as long as people have been writing. Whether you think that freedom of expression should be prioritized or not, everyone should know which pieces of literature are being suppressed and for what reasons.

In this quiz, your knowledge of the topic at hand will be tested, and even if you don’t feel so keen on it, you’ll definitely learn a valuable thing or two along the way. You might be surprised by how many celebrated books are being banned.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Young woman with long dark hair browsing books on shelves in a store focused on banned books and Harry Potter series.

    Young woman with long dark hair browsing books on shelves in a store focused on banned books and Harry Potter series.

    Photo credits: Mia Miandareh

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    1

    26

    1

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jessicalauren avatar
    Jessica Lauren
    Jessica Lauren
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I was scammed out of $154,000. I spoke with a Russian man to whom I had sent money in Bitcoin and almost lost it all. However, Mr. Dennis, who was just starting out, intervened in a timely manner and recovered $154,000 worth of Bitcoin for me. He really does a great job; I've recommended him to several friends and colleagues, who have become satisfied customers. He's been a huge help in my trading business. You can contact him. Hacking and Fund Recovery. He's the best and has a wide range of skills in recovering and exposing scammers. I'm glad I got my money back; there's no shame in being a victim of one of these sophisticated and predatory operations. By reporting this, you can recover some or all of your lost funds and prevent fraudulent attacks. To recover your ill-gotten Bitcoin funds, clear or erase your criminal record, and get Bitcoin mining underway, contact TRUSTWAVE CYBERDEFENSE at this email address: Trustwave.cyberdefense@ gmail com.

    User avatar
    POST
    jessicalauren avatar
    Jessica Lauren
    Jessica Lauren
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I was scammed out of $154,000. I spoke with a Russian man to whom I had sent money in Bitcoin and almost lost it all. However, Mr. Dennis, who was just starting out, intervened in a timely manner and recovered $154,000 worth of Bitcoin for me. He really does a great job; I've recommended him to several friends and colleagues, who have become satisfied customers. He's been a huge help in my trading business. You can contact him. Hacking and Fund Recovery. He's the best and has a wide range of skills in recovering and exposing scammers. I'm glad I got my money back; there's no shame in being a victim of one of these sophisticated and predatory operations. By reporting this, you can recover some or all of your lost funds and prevent fraudulent attacks. To recover your ill-gotten Bitcoin funds, clear or erase your criminal record, and get Bitcoin mining underway, contact TRUSTWAVE CYBERDEFENSE at this email address: Trustwave.cyberdefense@ gmail com.

    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT