Jennifer George didn’t have to travel far to capture breathtaking wildlife; she just looked out her back door. What started with a simple water dish for thirsty coyote pups turned into a hidden camera setup by a solar-powered fountain, and the results are something special.

From curious raccoons and cautious bobcats to playful birds and rare sightings like long-tailed weasels, Jennifer has been quietly documenting the secret lives of animals in her San Diego County backyard. Her setup is simple, but the footage reveals moments most people never get to see, like animals drinking, splashing, and interacting like no one’s watching. “Each morning I check to see who stopped by,” she says, and it’s clear that every visit brings something new.

