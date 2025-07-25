ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer George didn’t have to travel far to capture breathtaking wildlife; she just looked out her back door. What started with a simple water dish for thirsty coyote pups turned into a hidden camera setup by a solar-powered fountain, and the results are something special.

From curious raccoons and cautious bobcats to playful birds and rare sightings like long-tailed weasels, Jennifer has been quietly documenting the secret lives of animals in her San Diego County backyard. Her setup is simple, but the footage reveals moments most people never get to see, like animals drinking, splashing, and interacting like no one’s watching. “Each morning I check to see who stopped by,” she says, and it’s clear that every visit brings something new.

#1

When You're Trying To Snack And Those Yappy Little Dogs Won't Stop Barking At You

Squirrel near water fountain in a yard captured by a camera showing regular visitors in the garden.

jenniferegeorge Report

    #2

    Got A New Camera Just In Time For Baby Bunny Season

    Small wild rabbit captured by camera near water fountain in a garden with various plants and greenery.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #3

    Bird TV

    Black vulture visiting a water fountain in a yard monitored by a camera capturing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #4

    Birb

    Bird enjoying water in a garden fountain captured by a camera showing regular visitors in the yard.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #5

    No Peanuts For You

    Blue bird drinking water from a fountain in a yard monitored by a camera capturing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #6

    Who Got A Third Ring Camera Used On Ebay? We Did!

    Birds gathered around a water fountain with a camera in a yard, capturing regular visitors in natural outdoor setting.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #7

    Then Again, Maybe I'm Not Thirsty

    Coyote drinking water from a fountain in a yard monitored by a camera capturing regular visitors outdoors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #8

    Hello!

    Bird captured by camera near water fountain in a yard, showcasing regular visitors in a natural outdoor setting.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #9

    Points Off For The Clumsy Dismount

    Skunk drinking water from a fountain captured by a camera in a woman's yard during nighttime.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #10

    The Extreme Closeup You Never Knew You Needed

    Raccoon drinking water from a fountain in a yard monitored by a security camera at night.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #11

    I Get A Ring Alert That Says, There's A Person At Your Fountain, And This Is What I See

    Raccoon standing in a water fountain captured at night by a yard camera monitoring regular visitors outdoors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #12

    Slurp

    Nightshot of a regular visitor cat drinking water from a fountain in a yard with a camera installed.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #13

    Finally, An Owl

    Owl captured at night drinking from water fountain in yard with camera monitoring regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #14

    A Little Nap In The Shade

    Young coyote resting near succulents in a yard with a water fountain and a camera capturing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #15

    Rabbit drinking water from a fountain in a yard monitored by a camera capturing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #16

    Napping

    Brown patterned snake crossing yard near plants, one of the regular visitors captured by camera at woman’s water fountain.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #17

    Hawk Bath

    Bird perched on a water fountain in a garden with a camera capturing regular yard visitors on a sunny day.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #18

    Long Tailed Weasel

    Small animal captured by camera near water fountain in yard with green plants and sunlight filtering through leaves.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #19

    It Was 75 Degrees Yesterday

    Raccoon captured by a yard security camera drinking from a water fountain at night as a regular visitor.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #20

    Some Drink, Some Take A Bath

    Bird drinking water from a fountain in a yard monitored by a camera capturing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #21

    Gotta Test The Water Before Slurping

    Nighttime image of a wild cat at a water fountain captured by a yard camera showing regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #22

    Curly Tail

    Bobcat walking in a yard with a water fountain and plants, captured by a camera monitoring regular visitors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #23

    Itsy Bitsy Spider

    Night view of a yard with a water fountain and camera capturing a tarantula among the regular visitors outdoors.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #24

    Pspspspsps

    Bobcat drinking water from a fountain captured by a camera in a yard, showing regular wildlife visitors at night.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #25

    California Thrasher

    Small bird captured near a water fountain in a yard with camera monitoring regular visitors among the plants.

    jenniferegeorge Report

    #26

    Tanager Bath

    Birds drinking water from a backyard fountain monitored by a camera, showing regular visitors in a natural yard setting.

    jenniferegeorge Report

