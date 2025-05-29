“WBTA If I Charged My Friend For Her Daughter Ruining My Furniture?”
As friends’ kids grow up, some form a village, supporting one another, and showing up in sweatpants with a bottle of wine whenever they need to vent about the tantrums they’ve endured that day.
Recently, Reddit user Kyii94 was asked to watch the daughter of a fellow mom from her closest circle, and she quickly agreed.
However, what was meant to be just a short visit unexpectedly turned into a sleepover, leading to financial damage to the host’s home.
Image credits: choreograph / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mstandret / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: kyii94
As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments and provided a little bit more information
Most people said she did nothing wrong and is entitled to compensation for the damages
But others had different opinions
This person does not have a friend, she has a user. It is totally unacceptable to leave your child with someone, and not collect the child for 16 hours after the agreed time. There is no way she is going to get the money to repair/replace the table. She'd be better looking towards her insurance cover instead.
This person does not have a friend, she has a user. It is totally unacceptable to leave your child with someone, and not collect the child for 16 hours after the agreed time. There is no way she is going to get the money to repair/replace the table. She'd be better looking towards her insurance cover instead.
32
2