“WBTA If I Charged My Friend For Her Daughter Ruining My Furniture?”
Stressed woman holding her head with children playing loudly in the background, illustrating furniture damage conflict.
Friends, Relationships

“WBTA If I Charged My Friend For Her Daughter Ruining My Furniture?”

As friends’ kids grow up, some form a village, supporting one another, and showing up in sweatpants with a bottle of wine whenever they need to vent about the tantrums they’ve endured that day.

Recently, Reddit user Kyii94 was asked to watch the daughter of a fellow mom from her closest circle, and she quickly agreed.

However, what was meant to be just a short visit unexpectedly turned into a sleepover, leading to financial damage to the host’s home.

    Image credits: choreograph / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: mstandret / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: kyii94

    As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments and provided a little bit more information

    Most people said she did nothing wrong and is entitled to compensation for the damages

    But others had different opinions

    25 minutes ago

    38 minutes ago

    arthbach
25 minutes ago
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    This person does not have a friend, she has a user. It is totally unacceptable to leave your child with someone, and not collect the child for 16 hours after the agreed time. There is no way she is going to get the money to repair/replace the table. She'd be better looking towards her insurance cover instead.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Mari
38 minutes ago
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    You should supervise kids when they play. Now your furniture is ruined but you are lucky they didn't drink the bubble solution.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
