Woman Tells Stepmom There’s “Zero Chance” She’ll Name Baby After Her Mother, Dad Isn’t Happy
Woman Tells Stepmom There’s “Zero Chance” She’ll Name Baby After Her Mother, Dad Isn’t Happy

Pregnancy comes with a lot of things: the joys, cravings, unsolicited parenting advice, and, apparently, family members trying to hijack your baby’s name.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had to deal with her father’s wife who suggested she and husband name their baby after her late mother. And when the request turned into repeated pressure, the OP had to put her foot down—perhaps a little harder than intended.

More info: Reddit

    Image credits: CreativeDesign295 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It was the first time the author had seen her father and stepmother ever since the stepmother lost her mom

    Image credits: Remarkable_Roll_7685

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It was then they found out she was pregnant, but that prompted the stepmother to ask if she could name her child after her deceased mother

    Image credits: Remarkable_Roll_7685

    Image credits: photohobo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She refused the request as she and her husband had decided on names and also didn’t like giving names as tributes

    Image credits: Remarkable_Roll_7685

    Her stepmother refused to speak to her after that, and her father insists she should not have turned down the request in the way she did

    The OP’s dad’s wife had lost her mother months prior, and she apparently wasn’t handling it well. So during a visit to celebrate the OP’s son’s birthday, her father and his wife got their first glimpse of her growing baby bump. The dinner table chatter was lighthearted until the topic of baby names came up. That’s when the wife seized the moment, asking the OP and her husband to consider naming their daughter after her recently deceased mother.

    The OP stated that it was completely out of the question. They had already chosen a name, and besides, neither of them liked naming children after deceased relatives. The response was polite but firm: No, thanks. The dinner moved on, but the air remained tense. For the next few days, the stepmother remained unusually quiet. Then, on the last night of the visit, she brought it up again, this time, in private.

    She pleaded once more, expressing how much it would mean to her and how it would keep her mother’s legacy alive. But this time, the OP wasn’t having it. She cut the conversation short, firmly stating that there was zero chance they would ever name their daughter after the woman. The conversation ended abruptly, and the stepmother withdrew, barely speaking for the rest of the trip.

    Now, the OP’s father is caught in the middle. While he agrees with the decision, he insisted the OP could have rejected the request with a little more sensitivity. He suggested they could have at least pretended to consider the name to avoid hurt feelings. But the OP stood by her decision. She didn’t believe giving false hope would have helped.

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Health Direct explain that grief is a natural emotional response to losing someone close, such as a family member or friend. It can also follow other major losses, like serious illness or divorce. Grief often brings intense sadness, shock, and even denial or anger.

    However, they go further to state that in some cases, grief becomes prolonged, leading to persistent longing for the past and a desire for the lost one to “live through” the living. This could explain why the OP’s stepmother was so insistent. She may have been experiencing complicated grief, making it harder for her to accept boundaries.

    Stanford Medicine refers to this phenomenon as symbolic immortality, in which a grieving person believes that there has to be a lasting impact a person leaves behind after death to keep their memory alive. This can be material, such as things they created or built, or intangible, like their name, values, friendships, or acts of kindness.

    However, Taylor Counselling Group acknowledge that dealing with difficult family members who overstep boundaries can affect mental health and overall peace of mind. Setting healthy boundaries is essential, and some key strategies include putting your needs first, valuing your time, taking a direct yet kind approach, identifying, eliminating or avoiding triggers.

    Netizens affirmed that the OP wasn’t wrong, pointing out that naming a child is solely up to her and her husband. Others emphasized that the stepmother should have respected the initial “no” instead of pushing the issue further. They also criticized the stepmother’s entitlement, questioning why she felt she had the right to name a child who isn’t even her biological grandchild.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s stepmother was overstepping, or was this just her way of coping with grief? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens believe she did nothing wrong and criticized her father for trying to keep the peace rather than holding his wife accountable

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No more like this, please. Parents get to name their children, end of, and they're not replacements for lost relatives, friends or pets.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP went with the nuclear option when dad's second wife wouldn't accept OP's first "No." *AND* 2nd wife didn't want kids + had surgery to make sure it wouldn't happen!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
