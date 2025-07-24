Americans Strongly Advised To Refrain From Drinking Alcohol In 18 States Due To Extreme Heat

ADVERTISEMENT

When you see the headline that Americans in eighteen states are strongly advised to abstain from drinking alcohol, don’t rush to think that we are returning to the days of Prohibition and bootleggers. No, a century later, everything has changed, and no one is actually going to stop us from drinking. The National Weather Service simply cares about our health.

In the era of global warming, when almost every summer becomes record-breaking in terms of maximum temperatures literally everywhere, it’s time to seriously rethink your habits – in particular, so that they don’t harm your health, increasing all sorts of heat-related risks.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for 18 states for this week, urging people to behave responsibly

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The NWC’s “orange level” warning regards 10 states, and 8 states received a “red level” warning

Yes, the recommendation to refrain from drinking alcohol directly concerns 18 states that this week were affected by a heat wave that covered almost the entire continent. Accordingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in collaboration with the National Weather Service (NWC), has issued recommendations for citizens on how to behave during extreme heat in order to avoid serious consequences for their health.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Starting Monday, the NWC is urging citizens to take steps to avoid harming their health as temperatures gradually become extreme in some states. Thus, the NWC issued a Heat Advisory (orange level) for South Dakota, Nebraska, Texas, Iowa, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina. At the same time, eight more states received a “red level” warning – the so-called Extreme Heat Warning.

Image credits: National Weather Service / X

These eight included Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Usually, extreme heat warnings are issued when “extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected or occurring,” which means that the warnings should not be ignored under any circumstances if you really value your health and the health of your loved ones and friends.

Image credits: National Weather Service / X

This week, a wave of extreme heat is rolling around the central and southern states, which poses a risk to people’s health

The heat index – that is, an indicator calculated on the basis of air temperature taking into account various factors affecting the human body – is regularly determined by the NWC for each state, so in the eight states named above, it has reached triple-digit values this week, and in some areas of Mississippi it may reach even 115 degrees. So this, you must agree, is absolutely extreme heat.

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Why is this actually happening? Ben Noll, the global weather writer and meteorologist for the Washington Post, recently wrote on X: “A heat dome will form over central states on Friday before expanding and intensifying. Heat domes are large and strong heat-trapping lids of high atmospheric pressure. This one will last around a week, with numerous temperature records expected to fall.”

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In other words, the heat dome is a situation where a large area of high atmospheric pressure forms a kind of ridge over a certain territory over a period of time. “This ‘dome’ acts like a lid, preventing heat from escaping and blocking cloud formation, which leads to persistently high temperatures and minimal relief from the heat,” National Geographic quotes AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Thus, the recommendation for people not to drink alcohol actually means not to increase the risk of getting heatstroke

In recent years, this term has gained considerable and, unfortunately, quite sad popularity. Sad, because extremely high temperatures cause significant health problems in people, especially among children, seniors and persons with chronic diseases.

Among the possible symptoms are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness and nausea. Moreover, the CDC states that each year, extreme heat causes more than 700 deaths across the country.

Of course, drinking alcohol in such weather conditions becomes only an additional risk factor – because drinking increases dehydration, and not only increases the load on the heart and blood vessels but also reduces the body’s ability to thermoregulate. That is, it only increases the likelihood of heatstroke. This is precisely why the CDC is issuing this urgent recommendation to people in the named 18 states.

However, many commenters on the Internet have taken these words with humor and sarcasm. For example, someone believed that recommending people in the American South not to drink would not have any serious consequences. Someone is simply going to stay home, turn on the air conditioner at full blast – and get drunk.

“Safe and sound,” one of the responders wittily added. However, humor is humor, but neglecting your own health is definitely not worth it. By the way, what’s the temperature in your area at the moment? Please share it in the comments below this post.

Many commenters online, however, took it all with humor, claiming that they’d drink to that

