For over three decades, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has been turning up the heat for a good cause. Since 1993, this proudly Australian initiative has donated over $3.5 million to charities supporting both people and animals in need.

This collection is extra heart-melting – featuring photos from various editions of the calendar, where Australia’s bravest heroes pose with adorable dogs to raise funds and awareness for animal welfare. Scroll down to see some of the cutest, most heartwarming shots captured over the years!

