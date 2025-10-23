ADVERTISEMENT

For over three decades, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has been turning up the heat for a good cause. Since 1993, this proudly Australian initiative has donated over $3.5 million to charities supporting both people and animals in need.

This collection is extra heart-melting – featuring photos from various editions of the calendar, where Australia’s bravest heroes pose with adorable dogs to raise funds and awareness for animal welfare. Scroll down to see some of the cutest, most heartwarming shots captured over the years!

More info: Instagram | australianfirefighterscalendar.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Year 2023

Shirtless firefighter sitting with an adorable golden retriever dog, showcasing heroic firefighters and dogs bond.

australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #2

    Year 2022

    Shirtless firefighter with tattoos sitting outdoors next to a large brown dog, showcasing heroic firefighters and adorable dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #3

    Year 2025

    Firefighter in suspenders smiling and sitting with a large black and brown dog against a red floral backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #4

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighters posing with a puppy and red roses for a calendar featuring heroic firefighters and adorable dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #5

    Year 2025

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable dog against a bright floral background for Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #6

    Year 2025

    Shirtless firefighter with red suspenders holding a small dog against a vibrant floral background for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #7

    Year 2024

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable dog posing against a colorful abstract painted background for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #8

    Year 2021

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable fluffy dog, smiling against a purple wooden background with flowers.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #9

    Year 2020

    Shirtless firefighter in uniform sitting on a blue chair with an adorable dog wearing a bow tie, surrounded by flowers.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #10

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter posing outdoors with a friendly husky dog, featured in the Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #11

    Year 2025

    Muscular firefighter holding an adorable bulldog puppy against a vibrant floral backdrop for Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #12

    Year 2024

    Firefighter with tattoos smiling in a bathtub surrounded by adorable puppies, firefighter helmet nearby for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #13

    Year 2020

    Shirtless man smiling as an adorable dog stands on a pumpkin, showcasing heroic firefighters and adorable dogs theme.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #14

    Year 2024

    Tattooed firefighter in suspenders holding a pug, posing in front of vibrant flowers for Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #15

    Year 2022

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable fluffy dog with pink floral background in an Australian calendar photo.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #16

    Year 2022

    Shirtless firefighter with tattoos smiling and holding an adorable dog in red suspenders against a lattice background

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #17

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter in protective pants smiling and playing with three adorable puppies in an outdoor setting

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #18

    Year 2023

    Shirtless heroic firefighter posing with two adorable dogs, a Bernese Mountain Dog and a German Shepherd, against a stone wall.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #19

    Year 2023

    Shirtless firefighter with red suspenders holding an adorable dog against a pink floral background for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #20

    Year 2025

    Muscular firefighter holding two adorable dogs, posing against a rustic blue wooden background for an Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #21

    Year 2024

    Firefighter in gear sitting with two adorable fluffy dogs for Australian calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #22

    Year 2020

    Shirtless heroic firefighter sitting outdoors with an adorable sleeping puppy on his lap surrounded by flowers and greenery.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #23

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter smiling with an adorable dog resting on his shoulder in an Australian calendar photo.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #24

    Year 2019

    Firefighter lying on grass holding an adorable dog, showcasing a moment from the Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #25

    Year 2019

    Shirtless heroic firefighter posing outdoors with adorable spotted dog draped over his shoulders for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #26

    Year 2019

    Shirtless heroic firefighter smiling with an adorable brown puppy on his shoulder in an outdoor setting.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #27

    Year 2023

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable bulldog puppy, smiling, featured in an Australian firefighter and dog calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #28

    Year 2023

    Shirtless firefighter gently holding an adorable dog with a pink floral background in an Australian calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #29

    Year 2023

    Shirtless heroic firefighter holding an adorable white dog in front of a red curtain for an Australian calendar photo.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #30

    Year 2024

    Muscular firefighter holding an adorable puppy against a colorful pink and purple feathered background for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #31

    Year 2022

    Shirtless heroic firefighter smiling and holding an adorable white dog against a wooden backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #32

    Year 2022

    Shirtless heroic firefighter posing with an adorable dog surrounded by red roses for Australian calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #33

    Year 2022

    Muscular firefighter wearing suspenders poses with a happy golden retriever dog for Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #34

    Year 2022

    Muscular firefighter holding an adorable Rottweiler puppy against a white rose floral backdrop for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #35

    Year 2021

    Shirtless firefighter with intricate tattoos smiling beside an adorable dog, featured in Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #36

    Year 2021

    Shirtless muscular firefighter smiling with an adorable fluffy dog draped over his shoulders against a rusty blue backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #37

    Year 2021

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable dog for the Australian firefighters calendar, showcasing heroic firefighters and dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #38

    Year 2020

    Shirtless heroic firefighter with tattoos standing next to an adorable dog in front of a rustic wooden door.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #39

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter with dirt marks smiling and holding an adorable brown puppy against a black background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #40

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter in gear sitting on hay with an adorable white dog, showcasing heroic firefighters and dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #41

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with tattoos sitting outdoors, smiling and holding an adorable white Labrador dog.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #42

    Year 2019

    Muscular firefighter holding two adorable puppies, showcasing heroic firefighters and adorable dogs from the Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #43

    Year 2025

    Firefighter holding an adorable puppy, posing shirtless with suspenders against a colorful wooden background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #44

    Year 2024

    Muscular firefighter holding an adorable golden retriever puppy against a colorful yellow and purple textured background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #45

    Year 2024

    Shirtless firefighter holding an adorable dog, smiling against a backdrop with red lipstick kiss prints.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #46

    Year 2021

    Smiling firefighter holding an adorable dog with blue eyes in front of a white rose flower wall for Australian calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #47

    Year 2021

    Shirtless firefighter holding a fluffy white dog with a blue floral background from Australian calendar photos.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #48

    Year 2020

    Smiling firefighter in pants and suspenders holding an adorable dog, surrounded by greenery and rustic metal background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #49

    Year 2020

    Shirtless firefighter beside a dog, sharing a tender moment with blue flowers in front against a blue wall background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #50

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling with a small black and white dog perched on his shoulder.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #51

    Year 2019

    Smiling shirtless firefighter holding an adorable dog, sitting by a rusted wall with a white helmet nearby.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #52

    Year 2019

    Shirtless heroic firefighter smiling with an adorable bulldog puppy on his shoulder, surrounded by red roses.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #53

    Year 2019

    Shirtless heroic firefighter posing outdoors with an adorable fluffy dog with tongue out against a snowy branch background

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #54

    Year 2020

    Shirtless firefighter posing with adorable bulldog for Australian calendar featuring heroic firefighters and dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #55

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter smiling and interacting with an adorable dog resting on a weathered surface, showcasing heroic firefighters and dogs.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #56

    Year 2019

    Firefighter sitting shirtless behind a large dog, both outdoors with water droplets falling around them.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #57

    Year 2019

    Muscular firefighter gently holding and smiling at an adorable white dog with a red collar on hay bales.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #58

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter sitting outdoors holding an adorable dog with helmet on lap in Australian calendar photo.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #59

    Year 2019

    Muscular firefighter sitting outdoors with adorable black dog wearing a red collar in Australian calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

