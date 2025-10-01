ADVERTISEMENT

Every year since 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has been melting hearts worldwide with its mix of strength, cuteness, and charity. It began as a fundraiser to support children’s hospitals and has grown into a global phenomenon, raising millions of dollars for wildlife rescue, medical research, and animal welfare. One of the most beloved themes over the years has been the pairing of shirtless firefighters with adorable animals—and nothing steals the spotlight quite like kittens.

In this feature, we’ve rounded up some of the sweetest, funniest, and most swoon-worthy shots of firefighters posing with tiny cats across different calendar editions. Scroll on to see the purr-fect match of bravery and fluff!

More info: Instagram | australianfirefighterscalendar.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Year 2019

Shirtless firefighter holding two orange kittens inside a white helmet, featured in Australian firefighters calendar.

australianfirefighterscalendar Report

Cats were first introduced to the Australian Firefighters Calendar in 2019, quickly becoming a fan-favorite addition. The idea came after a social media post of firefighters posing with kittens went viral, capturing hearts around the world. It was a perfect balance between the strength and charm of the firefighters and the irresistible appeal of kittens.
    #2

    Year 2021

    Smiling firefighter with tattooed arm holding a fluffy kitten in front of a green wooden fence with white flowers.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #3

    Year 2019

    Australian firefighter holding kitten up close, showcasing a heartwarming moment for the firefighters calendar shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    David Rogers, director of the project, explained, “They [local refuge charities] will bring dogs, puppies, kittens, and cats. We also use therapy horses who have helped autistic children and adults suffering from mental illness. And we use Australian Wildlife from the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary”. These animals, often rescues, become stars alongside the firefighters during the month-long photoshoots.
    #4

    Year 2020

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with red suspenders gently touching a white cat in a wooden garden setting.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #5

    Year 2021

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling with a kitten on his shoulder against a blue floral background for calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    The bond formed between the firefighters and the animals can extend beyond the calendar. Rogers shared, “We have had firefighters adopt puppies and kittens from the photoshoot”, showing that these interactions do more than make great photos, they help the animals too.

    #6

    Year 2025

    Shirtless firefighter from Australian Firefighters Calendar holding a black and white kitten against blue backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #7

    Year 2023

    Shirtless firefighter posing with a kitten on a shelf, surrounded by flowers for Australian firefighters calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    For many international firefighters, the experience is both memorable and inspiring. Steve Giannopoulos, a Greek-Canadian firefighter, shared, “I got to meet some great people working behind the scenes and some awesome firefighters”.

    Being part of the calendar is also a way to share important conservation messages. Giannopoulos added, “Most importantly, I had the opportunity to interact with the numerous charities and foundations that the calendar benefits and learn of the importance of conservation efforts in order to protect our wildlife and environment”. Kittens, along with other animals, serve as ambassadors for these causes, drawing attention to the work of rescue shelters and wildlife organizations.

    #8

    Year 2022

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with suspenders posing with an orange kitten on a wooden crate against a red background.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #9

    Year 2025

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with tattoos smiles holding a black kitten on his shoulder against red floral background

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    Jacob Hacker, a firefighter, paramedic, and actor from Ohio, reflected on his experience: “After 10 years of hard work and dedication, I reached out to the Australian Firefighters Calendar. To my surprise, they were impressed by my journey and wanted me to partake in their calendar”. For participants like Hacker, working with kittens and other rescue animals combines a dream opportunity with meaningful charitable work.
    #10

    Year 2022

    Shirtless firefighter with tattoos posing next to a kitten for the Australian Firefighters Calendar photo shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #11

    Year 2024

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with tattoos holding a gray kitten against a colorful abstract background for calendar shoot

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #12

    Year 2022

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a black and white kitten against a blue backdrop with yellow flowers.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #13

    Year 2020

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling beside three kittens on a wooden crate decorated with pink flowers and greenery.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #14

    Year 2025

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with tattoos holding a hairless kitten against a fiery orange background for calendar shoot

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #15

    Year 2024

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling with a kitten perched on a red suspenders strap against a cloudy backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #16

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter gently kissing a kitten perched on a tree stump for Australian firefighters calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #17

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with two kittens on his shoulder wearing firefighting gear in a rustic setting.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #18

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a gray kitten on his hand, featured in Australian firefighters calendar with kittens.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #19

    Year 2024

    Shirtless Australian firefighter wearing suspenders holding a fluffy kitten against a pink floral background for calendar shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #20

    Year 2019

    Two shirtless Australian firefighters in pants with suspenders posing with a kitten for a firefighter calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #21

    Year 2024

    Shirtless Australian firefighter wearing red suspenders holding a kitten against a pink floral backdrop.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #22

    Year 2022

    Muscular Australian firefighter posing shirtless next to a fluffy cat by a decorated Christmas tree for firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #23

    Year 2022

    Shirtless Australian firefighter posing with a calico kitten and red roses in a basket against a gray brick wall.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #24

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with tattoos holding a small kitten, featured in a firefighters calendar photo shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #25

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter tenderly holding a fluffy kitten, showcasing warmth and care in an Australian firefighters calendar moment.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #26

    Year 2019

    Australian firefighter with tattoos sitting outdoors with two orange kittens on his shoulder for the firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #27

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter looking at a basket of kittens in a garden setting for a firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #28

    Year 2019

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling and holding a small kitten in front of an old truck for a calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #29

    Year 2020

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with kitten on shoulder posing against purple wall for firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #30

    Year 2020

    Muscular Australian firefighter posing shirtless with a kitten on his shoulder against a bright pink wall for a calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #31

    Year 2020

    Shirtless tattooed Australian firefighter holding a spotted kitten in a calendar photoshoot setting.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #32

    Year 2021

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling and holding a fluffy gray kitten in front of pink flowers and a red wooden fence.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #33

    Year 2021

    Shirtless firefighter with a tattoo holds a tabby cat in front of a rose-decorated tree for Australian firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #34

    Year 2022

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with suspenders posing with a fluffy kitten and red roses for calendar photoshoot

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #35

    Year 2025

    Smiling tattooed firefighter holding a black and white kitten, posing for the Australian firefighters calendar photo shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #36

    Year 2025

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding an orange and white kitten against a purple-pink background for calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #37

    Year 2025

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a black and white kitten, featured in a firefighters calendar with kittens.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #38

    Year 2024

    Shirtless firefighter holding a kitten on his arm posing against a colorful wooden background for Australian firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #39

    Year 2024

    Shirtless firefighter wearing suspenders holding a white kitten with sunflowers in the background for Australian firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #40

    Year 2023

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling and holding a gray kitten against a vibrant floral background for a calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #41

    Year 2023

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a kitten, posing against a red curtain for the firefighters calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #42

    Year 2023

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with suspenders posing next to a white kitten for a firefighters calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #43

    Year 2021

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with a kitten on his shoulder posing for a firefighters calendar photo shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #44

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter smiling while holding two black kittens with multiple kittens and plants on shelves behind him.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #45

    Year 2019

    Shirtless firefighter with suspenders smiling next to a fluffy tabby cat, featuring Australian firefighters calendar theme.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #46

    Year 2020

    Shirtless Australian firefighter smiling next to a group of kittens on a rustic wooden shelf for a calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #47

    Year 2021

    Shirtless Australian firefighter with a white kitten on his shoulder, posing against a green wall with red roses.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #48

    Year 2025

    Shirtless firefighter from the Australian Firefighters Calendar holding a white rose with a black and white kitten on his shoulder.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #49

    Year 2024

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a kitten, smiling against a colorful wooden plank background for calendar shoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #50

    Year 2023

    Shirtless Australian firefighter holding a kitten against a pink floral background for a firefighter calendar photoshoot.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #51

    Year 2023

    Tattooed Australian firefighter holding a kitten, smiling against a bright pink floral background for a calendar.

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

    #52

    Year 2022

    Shirtless Australian firefighter wearing suspenders with a kitten on his shoulder against a decorative red background

    australianfirefighterscalendar Report

