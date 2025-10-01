The Australian Firefighters Calendar: 52 Times Firefighters Melted Hearts With KittensInterview
Every year since 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has been melting hearts worldwide with its mix of strength, cuteness, and charity. It began as a fundraiser to support children’s hospitals and has grown into a global phenomenon, raising millions of dollars for wildlife rescue, medical research, and animal welfare. One of the most beloved themes over the years has been the pairing of shirtless firefighters with adorable animals—and nothing steals the spotlight quite like kittens.
In this feature, we’ve rounded up some of the sweetest, funniest, and most swoon-worthy shots of firefighters posing with tiny cats across different calendar editions. Scroll on to see the purr-fect match of bravery and fluff!
Year 2019
Cats were first introduced to the Australian Firefighters Calendar in 2019, quickly becoming a fan-favorite addition. The idea came after a social media post of firefighters posing with kittens went viral, capturing hearts around the world. It was a perfect balance between the strength and charm of the firefighters and the irresistible appeal of kittens.
Year 2021
Year 2019
David Rogers, director of the project, explained, “They [local refuge charities] will bring dogs, puppies, kittens, and cats. We also use therapy horses who have helped autistic children and adults suffering from mental illness. And we use Australian Wildlife from the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary”. These animals, often rescues, become stars alongside the firefighters during the month-long photoshoots.
Year 2020
Year 2021
The bond formed between the firefighters and the animals can extend beyond the calendar. Rogers shared, “We have had firefighters adopt puppies and kittens from the photoshoot”, showing that these interactions do more than make great photos, they help the animals too.
Year 2025
Year 2023
For many international firefighters, the experience is both memorable and inspiring. Steve Giannopoulos, a Greek-Canadian firefighter, shared, “I got to meet some great people working behind the scenes and some awesome firefighters”.
Being part of the calendar is also a way to share important conservation messages. Giannopoulos added, “Most importantly, I had the opportunity to interact with the numerous charities and foundations that the calendar benefits and learn of the importance of conservation efforts in order to protect our wildlife and environment”. Kittens, along with other animals, serve as ambassadors for these causes, drawing attention to the work of rescue shelters and wildlife organizations.
Year 2022
Year 2025
Jacob Hacker, a firefighter, paramedic, and actor from Ohio, reflected on his experience: “After 10 years of hard work and dedication, I reached out to the Australian Firefighters Calendar. To my surprise, they were impressed by my journey and wanted me to partake in their calendar”. For participants like Hacker, working with kittens and other rescue animals combines a dream opportunity with meaningful charitable work.
Year 2022
Year 2024
Year 2022
Year 2020
Year 2025
Year 2024
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2024
Year 2019
Year 2024
Year 2022
Year 2022
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2020
Year 2020
Year 2021
Year 2021
Year 2022
Year 2025
Year 2025
Year 2025
Year 2024
Year 2024
Year 2023
Year 2023
Year 2023
Year 2021
Year 2019
Year 2019
Year 2020
Year 2021
Year 2025
Year 2024
Year 2023
Year 2023
Year 2022
🎶 Australians all let us rejoice - For we are young and free - We've golden soil and wealth for toil - Our home is girt by sea - Our land abounds in nature's gifts - Of beauty, rich and rare 🎶 Never have truer words been sung. Gentlemen, I doff my imaginary hat to all of you.
As a man, I feel so objectified...we're not just pieces of meat you know!
