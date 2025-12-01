So when someone online asked , “What are some things a foreigner or immigrant would find strange or not know about Australians or Australia?” Aussies jumped right in. From adding inflection to the end of sentences to the surprising number of Chinese restaurants in every town, the responses were as entertaining as they were eye-opening.

Visiting a new place can be exhilarating: there’s so much to explore, discover, and take in. But it also comes with its fair share of cultural surprises . After all, what feels completely normal in one corner of the world can seem unusual , funny, or even confusing in another.

#1 If you are invited to a party or bbq and asked to "bring a plate" it means bring some kind of food to share.

#2 We don’t really do tipping much, because we have labour laws that make sure people are paid properly by their employers (in theory at least).

#3 We don't do patriotism like America...that level of flag-wavery is deeply unsettling.

A lot of people hear “Australia” and instantly picture kangaroos hopping around like they own the place. And fair enough, they are adorable and basically the country’s unofficial mascot. But the truth is a bit less postcard-perfect. Australia actually has a pretty complicated relationship with its famous “roos.” Believe it or not, there are more than twice as many kangaroos as actual humans, which means they pop up everywhere. And while tourists see them as cute, bouncy wonders, many Aussies see them as…well, pests. Farmers, known as graziers, often complain that kangaroos munch through crops, trample fences, and compete with their livestock for precious food and water.

#4 A lot if people called "dinner" "tea" so if someone asks you over for tea they mean a full meal.

#5 "yeah nah" = no



"Nah yeah" = yes.

#6 We swear a lot. Like a lot a lot.

We casually drop the ‘c’ word into conversation without even thinking about it.

The Great Barrier Reef isn’t just a pretty spot on the map, it’s basically nature showing off. Stretching along Australia’s northeast coast, this place is like an underwater universe of its own. It’s home to the biggest collection of coral reefs on the entire planet, packed with hundreds of coral varieties that look like they were designed by a very enthusiastic artist. Then you’ve got the marine life: around 1,500 types of fish and thousands of molluscs cruising around like they run the place. And hidden among all that color and chaos are some seriously special residents, like the gentle dugong (aka the sea cow) and the iconic green turtle, both hanging on as threatened species.

#7 That Australia is one of the most multicultural countries in the world. I think because of poor media representation, Australia is depicted as a overly majority white place when that’s really only the reality in small towns. Even in small towns I always seem to find at least 1 chinese family running a Chinese takeout and same for Vietnamese hahah.

#8 We give everybody nicknames. Few people get called by their actual given name. If someone gives you a nickname, it probably means they like you.

#9 It is quite likely for there to be a Chinese restaurant almost everywhere.

Now, let’s talk about Australia’s capital, because surprise, it’s not Sydney or Melbourne. It’s actually Canberra, the quiet achiever of Aussie cities. While the world tends to picture Australia through Sydney’s Opera House or Melbourne’s coffee culture, Canberra is over here calmly holding all the important paperwork, running the country, and minding its own business. It’s a city packed with national treasures, government buildings, museums, and enough roundabouts to confuse even the most confident driver. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Australians seem to naturally add inflection to the end of sentences. We're not asking you a question, that's just how we talk.

#11 Asserting your religion is frowned upon. We don't care about your invented fairy tale. Keep that private.





Never ever tip its incredibly disrespected and insulting unless you actually appreciate the service, even so tip ONLY the person who served you not the business.





Our government is deeply hated.





Not learning the customs and language is a fast track to being distrusted.

#12 Sometimes they say "but" to end a sentence, and will be confused if you ask "but what?".

One of the quirkiest surprises Australia has up its sleeve? Its stunning pink lake. Take Lake Hillier in Western Australia, for example, this place looks like someone dumped a giant bucket of bubblegum into the landscape. The bright pink color isn’t just for show; it comes from a mix of salt-loving algae and bacteria that thrive in its waters, giving it that surreal, candy-colored vibe. It’s the kind of natural wonder that makes you do a double-take, especially when the surrounding shoreline and forests look totally normal. And yes, people can actually visit and snap photos, though swimming is a rare treat.

#13 We are a very informal nation. Almost everyone is addressed by their first name, even some teachers.

#14 We walk on the left. Stand to the left of escalators.

#15 It’s not that unusual to see someone walking around in public spaces such as a shopping centre or city streets barefoot.

Australia has always marched to the beat of its own drum, and that was clear back in 1902. That year, it became only the second country in the world, right after New Zealand, to give women the right to vote. Imagine the excitement and sense of empowerment for women at the time, finally having a say in shaping their country’s future. It wasn’t just a political milestone; it was a statement about progress and equality that resonated far beyond the ballot box. Aussie women could now make their voices heard, influencing laws, leaders, and the direction of their nation. This bold move set the tone for future reforms and cemented Australia’s reputation as a country willing to take steps forward.

#16 So, so many! I’ll just offer one:



We generally look down…. way down… on what we used to call “skiting”, but is probably more commonly known these days as “boasting”. That cheery self-aggrandising cataloging of one’s achievements and abilities, meant to underline how great one is, that American society seems to actually encourage under the banner of “self confidence”, is usually perceived here as “bragging”, and in general has the opposite effect from that intended by the brag-ee: we roll our eyes and our opinion of them goes down, not up.



Some related phrases admonishing this behaviour you might encounter:



Don’t big-note yourself



Don’t put the dog on



Don’t blow your own trumpet



Don’t be up yourself.

#17 The biggest one is that we're overall a very urban population.

#18 The fact we’re hardly a religious nation yet we get Good Friday and Easter Monday as public holidays. My in laws are catholic Americans and think this is so absurd due to the USA being far more religious and they don’t get either as a holiday.

Australia has over 60 wine regions! Beyond its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and iconic landmarks, the country also boasts world-class vineyards. From the rolling hills of the Barossa Valley to the sun-soaked vineyards of Margaret River, wine lovers can sip their way through some of the finest reds, whites, and sparkling wines on the planet. Each region has its own unique flavors and stories, making every glass a little adventure. So while Aussies enjoy their beaches and wildlife, the wine scene quietly steals the spotlight too. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Making small talk with the person at the register of a supermarket or shop is common and considered polite. Just keep it light and finish when they’re finished scanning or bagging.

#20 To elaborate on the ‘no tipping’ comments



Sometimes business will have a small ‘tips’ jar at their register, it’s mostly used for any small change when paying with cash if you actually appreciate the place/service :).

#21 It’s not cool to talk down to hospitality workers, cleaners etc



I was at a lift once and an American woman got in and started having a go at the attendant operating it. Basically why was he doing such a low status job. I told her “he was lucky enough to meet interesting people like yourself “ I think even she was able to detect the HEAVY sarcasm and shut up.

#22 An entree is a starter, not a main course.



Aussies are fairly self deprecating.



Being asked hows it going isnt really asking how its going, its just a way of saying hi.



Too easy is a response to say we will do it, its not necessarily easy.



You will likely be given a nickname.



Regions have different names for the same foods and can get very snippy about it - ie parma/parmi, potato cake, potato scallop



Ordering beer is slightly different state to state.

The vast majority of Australians live near the coast, and it’s easy to see why. With thousands of sparkling beaches stretching along the shoreline, Australia has earned its reputation as a beach lover’s paradise. From the iconic Bondi and Surfers Paradise to hidden coves tucked away from the crowds, there’s a sandy escape for everyone. Surfing, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, coastal life is woven into the Aussie lifestyle. No wonder most Aussies choose to call these vibrant, seaside spots home.

#23 There is more to Australia than NSW, Victoria and Queensland. So much more.

#24 Despite the belief that it's cosmopolitan, Melbourne is actually like a big country town.

#25 Aussie: "Easy as, mate!"

Me, an immigrant: *Easy as mate?!?!*



Aussie: "Sweet as!"

Me: *Sweet as what???*.

#26 There are gas barbecues in the many parks scattered through the cities, suburbs and country towns. The usage and the gas is free.

Well, Australia sure seems like a land full of surprises and quirky charm. These posts really highlight the fascinating and sometimes unexpected sides of Aussie culture. Which one of these facts or traditions surprised you the most?

#27 My partner who came to Aus 4 years ago says. "They charge you for sauces at food places, so stingy."

#28 Our voice will go up at the end of a sentence like it’s a question but it isn’t.

#29 A friend of mine is from Iran and pretty much the way we talk was hard for him. He studied American English before coming (he is a refugee) and said once he got here it was like we spoke a completely different English haha.

#30 When the national anthem is played, everyone is expected to sing along.

#31 Something about the public attitudes to Anzac Day changed in the late 90s. I went to the dawn service and the parade since 1991 as I played in a matching band. For the first half of the 90s it was pretty empty and really sombre and really moving. Then after the dawn service you'd head to the cricketers arms and they'd have a few drinks and then have the parade which was pretty quiet affair that most people didn't even know was on. Then after about 1999 it started to change. Suddenly large numbers of young guys started coming and then getting drunk and loud and obnoxious. Our band was warned about leaving our instruments unattended as they'd get stolen. Once my drum got kicked in. As a teenager people started to try and pick a fight with us all the time or make fun of our uniform or try and lift our kilts. I can't stand Anzac Day anymore. It's been taken over by these macho fucktards.

#32 We always sit in the front of the taxi/uber.

#33 My friend invited me to a party on top of my head. I thought it was just an eating party, but it is different. It's a beer-drinking party. so right now anyone invites me, I always bring my Eski and beers.

#34 "The Australian Dream" -- the desire to own a house is almost universal. But the way Australians are obsessed with property is truly something else (at least to a recent migrant like me). Expect it to be a part of almost every lunch conversation, everyone's life goal is to have a 30-year mortgage for a "free standing 4-bedder with a big backyard". Anyone renting or living in an apartment is, basically, considered not "living".

#35 Don’t be confused by the saying “yeah nah”. If you asking an Australian something and they respond with this it is simply a polite way of saying no, even though they are stating an affirmative first.





Do you want to get something to drink after work?



Yeah, nah. I’ve got football training, cheers though mate, maybe Friday? Yeah.

#36 Nice to your face but when the curtain falls , so very racist and small minded.

#37 That we are over regulated and burdened and have a culture of unhelpful attitudes at nearly every level of government. Contrast that with the stereotype of our laid back attitude to life.