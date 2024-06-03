Aunt Fools Nephew And Takes His Inheritance But Loses Everything And Ends Up Living In A Caravan

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of the word ‘family’ a whirlwind of emotions greets us. Because it’s with family that we share the happiest moments, smallest wins, toughest instances, and tons of other things. But, as we all know, the sweet family life always comes with a bitter note attached to it. And this bitter note can turn really vile when inheritance comes into play.

This Redditor got a really bad taste of it when his aunt lied and stole his and his siblings’ inheritance, leaving them with nothing. But karma has a funny way of getting back at people. What the aunt had thought was an “inheritance” turned out to be a sinking house that she had to sell off and go live in a caravan!

More info: Reddit

Nephew was angry when he found out that his aunt lied and stole his inheritance, but karma waved its magic wand and she lost not just her possessions but also her family

Image credits: Scott Webb (not the actual photo)

Aunt had been spoiled since childhood and always got support from grandma, but when the grandma made a will, everything was divided equally to both daughters and their kids

Share icon

Image credits: u/dragonredx

Image credits: Rhodi Lopez (not the actual photo)

When grandma passed, the aunt lied to her nephew and stole all the inheritance, but, thanks to karma, it turned out the house she inherited had major structural issues

Share icon

Image credits: u/dragonredx

Image credits: Matthias Zomer (not the actual photo)

Aunt sold the house at a cheap amount and moved in with her daughter, only to fight with her and get kicked out in a strange city with nothing to her name, eventually living in a caravan

Image credits: u/dragonredx

The story unfolds when Redditor dragonredx talks about his family. He mentions how his aunt and her kids were always favored by his grandmother, no matter what they did. But despite the favoritism, the grandmother made a will that stated that their house would be sold off and the money would be divided equally amongst the two daughters and their kids, which sounded fair enough.

A few years later, the poster’s mother died. So, the grandmother said that she had changed her will so that the poster and his siblings would get the inheritance. But what happened after his grandmother passed away shocked the man. It turns out that his aunt had lied about the will reading and legally stolen all the inheritance, including his grandfather’s war medals!

He tried to get legal help but sadly couldn’t get anything back and gave up hope. But that’s when karma revealed its powers and went after the aunt. The house she had inherited was sinking and the aunt had to sell it off really cheap. Then, she was forced out of a council house (a form of subsidized housing) she shared with her son (who wasn’t allowed to stay in one as he had trashed a few before), so she had to go and live with her daughter.

Image credits: sk (not the actual photo)

It appears that her behavior was toxic even toward her daughter and this, in turn, got her kicked out of that house, too. Now, she was left stranded in a strange city with literally nothing in her hands. And she had to resort to living in a caravan in the most troubled part of the city, while also suffering from arthritis! Even though her situation sounds bad, fellow Redditors agreed that she deserved it for her repetitive toxic behavior toward her family.

According to MedicineNet, “Spoiled children sometimes fail to learn responsible behavior. When they become adults, they may lack emotional maturity and struggle to manage essential responsibilities like work, finances, and family.” It seems like this is exactly what happened with the aunt.

The poster updated that he couldn’t even get his grandfather’s war medals, which were a part of the inheritance, as his aunt’s son had already sold them off

Image credits: u/dragonredx

Image credits: christopher lemercier (not the actual photo)

He eventually found out that his aunt was living in a council house with her son who had previously gotten into trouble for stealing and selling substances

Image credits: u/dragonredx

After almost a year, the man gave Redditors an update on the story. The last we heard of the aunt, she was living in a caravan. But surprisingly, she found a boyfriend and moved to a seaside town. Well, (now that we know her) unsurprisingly, it didn’t last long. To top it off, she even went through two heart attacks and recovered.

Eventually, the local council gave her a house, but karma was not yet done with her. The good-for-nothing (according to poster) son moved in with her! And there’s more to the son’s story about why he showed up at his mom’s doorstep.

What happened was that he got work as a laborer and they gave him a van for commuting. Apparently, the van got “stolen”. But the cops found out that he sold it and was just acting. Luckily, the owner didn’t press charges and he escaped narrowly. Then, he went to stay at his younger brother’s house as the brother was in the armed forces and mostly deployed somewhere.

He agreed to pay half of the mortgage, but guess what? He started selling substances! Even went a step ahead and started inappropriately texting and selling substances to a 13-year-old girl. Well, the girl’s father found out and chased him out of that house. And, with nowhere to go, he ran back to his mom.

Image credits: Kristaps Ungurs (not the actual photo)

Even after everything, the poster mentions that he still hopes his aunt gets better. He even expresses that he wishes to build a relationship with her as she’s the last living link to his family. But he also emphasizes, “I could never trust her. She chose money over us. And I don’t think I can forgive that.”

Stock, Carlson & Asso. LLC, a law firm, states that 70% of families fight over inheritance, which is actually quite a high number. And according to P. Mark Accettura, author and attorney, “When it comes to inheritance, families can sometimes find themselves behaving terribly. Even when conflict isn’t overt, nearly every family seems to have some tension percolating beneath the surface when facing inheritance issues.” It’s no wonder that the inheritance conflict took place with a family that was already steeped in favoritism.

In the end, the poster was just happy that he was in a better place. After everything he went through, he definitely deserves peace. Even the Redditor folks were glad that he was doing well and karma took care of his troubles. But we want to hear from you. What did you think of this story? If stuck in a similar situation, what would you do? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments!

Reddit folks expressed how sorry they felt for the nephew and applauded karma for teaching his aunt a good lesson