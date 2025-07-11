Woman Refuses To Replace Nephew’s Jacket Ruined By Dog’s Accident, Says He Ignored Her Warnings
When the sweetest puppy eyes are staring at you, how can you resist slipping them a little treat?
That’s probably what this teen thought when he decided to sneak his aunt’s dog some food to bond with him. The only problem? The entire family had been clearly told not to feed the dog because he has a sensitive stomach.
So, when the dog inevitably had an accident—right on the teen’s jacket—the aunt refused to replace it, saying it was his own fault. But now the teen is demanding £150 for a new one.
Does he deserve it? Read below and decide.
More info: Reddit
The entire family had been told not to feed the dog because of his sensitive stomach
The nephew didn’t listen, and his jacket ended up paying the price
The dog owner shared more details in the replies
Some readers felt the nephew was entirely at fault
Others thought both sides handled it poorly
While some argued the couple should have done more to stop people from feeding the dog
OP is totally NTA. If people cant' or don't want to obey simple rules like don't feed the dog, they can't complain.They just try to use her as a wallet.
I had to have a custom metal sign made for my dog's exercise pen outside with a list of all of the things that will K!LL HIM if they are fed to him (the sign says "DO NOT FEED THESE THINGS".) My mother is somehow completely oblivious that certain foods can k!ll dogs, despite owning dogs her entire life. She used to feed candy, pretzels, and teriyaki chicken to my cat. I do agree that OP is NTA, but I also do think she should have put Pickles somewhere where NO ONE would have access to him for the duration of the party (backyard, bedroom with the door actually locked, etc.) as long as the party wasn't too long. Yes, OP gave instructions that should have been followed, but some people will deliberately go against instructions (or just be oblivious.) That being said, she's still not responsible for replacing Dave's jacket. The spiritual essence of Pickles' poop should serve as a reminder to Dave to not disobey someone's instructions regarding their pets and what NOT to feed to them.
In my house if you feed my boy anything other than the food/treats we provide then you are the one staying up all night to deal with his upset stomach.
