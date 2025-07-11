Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Replace Nephew’s Jacket Ruined By Dog’s Accident, Says He Ignored Her Warnings
Woman sitting on floor with dog nearby, highlighting a dog accident related to nephewu2019s jacket and ignored warnings
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Replace Nephew’s Jacket Ruined By Dog’s Accident, Says He Ignored Her Warnings

When the sweetest puppy eyes are staring at you, how can you resist slipping them a little treat?

That’s probably what this teen thought when he decided to sneak his aunt’s dog some food to bond with him. The only problem? The entire family had been clearly told not to feed the dog because he has a sensitive stomach.

So, when the dog inevitably had an accident—right on the teen’s jacket—the aunt refused to replace it, saying it was his own fault. But now the teen is demanding £150 for a new one.

Does he deserve it? Read below and decide.

More info: Reddit

    The entire family had been told not to feed the dog because of his sensitive stomach

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    The nephew didn’t listen, and his jacket ended up paying the price

    Image credits: Dogfluence.com (not the actual image)

    Image credits: gabrielemaltinti (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Slavcho Malezan (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Pretzelmamma

    The dog owner shared more details in the replies

    Some readers felt the nephew was entirely at fault

    Others thought both sides handled it poorly

    While some argued the couple should have done more to stop people from feeding the dog

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is totally NTA. If people cant' or don't want to obey simple rules like don't feed the dog, they can't complain.They just try to use her as a wallet.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to have a custom metal sign made for my dog's exercise pen outside with a list of all of the things that will K!LL HIM if they are fed to him (the sign says "DO NOT FEED THESE THINGS".) My mother is somehow completely oblivious that certain foods can k!ll dogs, despite owning dogs her entire life. She used to feed candy, pretzels, and teriyaki chicken to my cat. I do agree that OP is NTA, but I also do think she should have put Pickles somewhere where NO ONE would have access to him for the duration of the party (backyard, bedroom with the door actually locked, etc.) as long as the party wasn't too long. Yes, OP gave instructions that should have been followed, but some people will deliberately go against instructions (or just be oblivious.) That being said, she's still not responsible for replacing Dave's jacket. The spiritual essence of Pickles' poop should serve as a reminder to Dave to not disobey someone's instructions regarding their pets and what NOT to feed to them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my house if you feed my boy anything other than the food/treats we provide then you are the one staying up all night to deal with his upset stomach.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
