Aunt Gets 18YO Niece Tummy Tuck Despite Parents’ Hate For Plastic Surgery, Gets Blacklisted By Fam

Being a teenager is already difficult enough without having your parents controlling or stopping you from doing all the things you want to do. That’s why many people wait till they’re eighteen to make big decisions or undergo body modifications, as they’re officially considered adults at that age.

That is also why a woman went behind her sister’s back to help her niece, struggling with her body image, to get a tummy tuck as soon as she turned eighteen. Unfortunately, the teen’s mom found out about it and went nuclear.

More info: Reddit

A person dealing with negative body image issues might struggle with their mental health and self-esteem

Young girl with red hair making a playful face indoors, capturing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama mood.

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her niece, who had struggled with emotional eating and obesity as a child, started faring better after going to therapy

Text discussing aunt paying for niece’s tummy tuck amid family drama and emotional trauma from past challenges.

Saggy belly and protruding abdomen issues leading to tummy tuck drama involving aunt and niece conflict.

Text excerpt discussing overhanging fat related to tummy tuck drama involving aunt paying niece.

Text excerpt about body image and family views related to aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama conversation.

Young woman with red hair and freckles, holding her head in distress, portraying aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama emotions.

Image credits: Tom Caillarec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even though the young girl had lost a lot of weight, she felt insecure about the loose skin left behind, but her parents didn’t want her to get plastic surgery

Text on a white background stating Jenny stays during summers near a beach, highlighting aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama context.

Text showing a niece expressing distress over her stomach and wishing for an aunt to pay for her tummy tuck drama.

Text showing a story about an aunt paying for her niece’s tummy tuck after counselor approval in a supportive family drama.

Text excerpt showing a niece’s transformation and confidence after aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama resolution.

Teen niece returns home with a tummy tuck scar, sparking drama with aunt and family over the surgery.

Young woman smiling with eyes closed outdoors, relaxed and confident in a peaceful setting, related to aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama.

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster decided to help her niece out by paying for a tummy tuck as soon as she turned eighteen, right after clearing it with a counselor

Text excerpt about aunt paying niece for a tummy tuck causing family drama and emotional conflict.

Text reading about family conflict and criticism related to self-esteem and body image tied to aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama.

Text about Jenny’s happiness and health after niece tummy tuck drama involving aunt paying for surgery.

Text excerpt discussing emotional impact of aunt paying niece’s tummy tuck surgery and related drama.

Text excerpt discussing plastic surgery and family drama involving aunt and niece tummy tuck situation.

Image credits: aita_niecetummytuck

Unfortunately, the teen’s mom found out about her surgery and blacklisted the poster for “warping her kid’s self-esteem”

The OP explained that her niece had gone through something traumatic in her childhood that had pushed her to become an emotional eater. She had therefore struggled for a long time with obesity until she went to counselling. Slowly, over time, she was able to lose the weight, but then had to deal with loose skin as a result, which affected her self-esteem.

Although losing such a lot of weight as a result of hard work is definitely an achievement to be celebrated, experts state that the loose skin might impact people’s body image. It might even serve as a reminder of a difficult time in their past and could make them feel self-conscious.

This is exactly what the teen had been facing, which is why she kept pleading with her parents to let her get a tummy tuck. They didn’t want her to go down the plastic surgery route and felt that she would be giving in to diet culture by undergoing such a procedure. What they didn’t understand was how much she hated her stomach and wanted to look “normal.”

Many parents are against cosmetic surgery because they feel that their children might not be emotionally mature enough to make such a decision. That’s exactly why board-certified plastic surgeons spend a lot of time interviewing teens first to decide whether they want the procedure for the right reasons or not.

Two women hugging outdoors, smiling and showing support in a warm moment related to aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama.

Image credits: Artem Beliaikin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s niece was nearing her eighteenth birthday and still wanted to get a tummy tuck, the OP decided to help her out by covering the cost of the surgery. She made sure to clear it with the teen’s counselor and then got it done without her sister or brother-in-law getting to know about it.

It’s best not to help kids keep secrets from their parents, but once they turn eighteen, it might be easier since they have more freedom to make their own decisions. Parenting experts state that adults should only maintain confidentiality with a child, depending on the severity of the information they share, like simple secrets about crushes or arguments at school.

The OP hadn’t told her sister about the teen’s surgery at all, but it eventually came to light when the other woman noticed that her daughter had a scar on her stomach. Obviously, it must have come as quite a shock to learn that her sister and daughter had kept such a big procedure a secret, which is why she blew up at them.

The poster did feel guilty about hiding the tummy tuck from her sibling, but she was also glad that her niece’s self-esteem had improved. People also felt that since the teen was old enough to make her own decisions, her mom couldn’t possibly do anything about it.

What do you think about the story, and whose side are you on in this situation? Let us know what you think.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that she had done the right thing by helping her niece out

Reddit comments discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama and the niece's challenging family background.

Reddit user discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama, supporting niece’s medical choice against mother’s opposition.

Comment from user moongirl12 explaining that extra skin from weight loss requires surgery, relating to aunt-pay-niece-tummy-tuck-drama.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama and a counselor’s agreement on the issue.

Comment on a forum discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama, highlighting lack of parental empathy about excess skin after weight loss.

Reddit user sharing support for niece’s tummy tuck journey in aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama discussion thread.

Reddit comment discussing aunt-pay niece tummy tuck drama and family conflicts over plastic surgery decisions.

Comment discussing support and approval in an aunt-pay-niece tummy tuck drama, emphasizing personal choice and recovery.

Comment on aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama supporting niece’s decision despite parents’ objections, highlighting positive impact.

Reddit comment explaining the aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama as reconstructive surgery rather than cosmetic.

Comment discussing aunt paying for niece's tummy tuck, highlighting family drama and health prioritization in the situation.

Reddit user defending aunt in niece tummy tuck drama, highlighting adult consent and family disagreement.

Comment on a forum post discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama, highlighting support after plastic surgery needed.

Reddit comment discussing aunt-pay-niece tummy tuck drama and the importance of handling family communication carefully.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama and supporting the decision made.

Comment praising an aunt who paid for her niece's tummy tuck and helped her recovery, highlighting the aunt-pay-niece tummy tuck drama.

Screenshot of an online comment supporting an aunt paying niece, highlighting tummy tuck drama in a social media discussion.

Comment praising an aunt for paying for her niece’s tummy tuck, highlighting positive impact in aunt-pay-niece-tummy-tuck-drama.

Reddit comment discussing aunt paying for niece’s tummy tuck and ensuing family drama with supportive tone.

Comment about parents not allowing shaving while using skin whitening treatments, related to aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama discussion.

Reddit comment discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama, addressing diet culture and personal boundaries in family conflicts.

Comment defending niece’s decision on tummy tuck, highlighting support during her mental health struggles in family drama.

Reddit comment discussing aunt pay niece tummy tuck drama and the impact of living arrangements on counseling needs.