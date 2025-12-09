Aunt Gets 18YO Niece Tummy Tuck Despite Parents’ Hate For Plastic Surgery, Gets Blacklisted By Fam
Being a teenager is already difficult enough without having your parents controlling or stopping you from doing all the things you want to do. That’s why many people wait till they’re eighteen to make big decisions or undergo body modifications, as they’re officially considered adults at that age.
That is also why a woman went behind her sister’s back to help her niece, struggling with her body image, to get a tummy tuck as soon as she turned eighteen. Unfortunately, the teen’s mom found out about it and went nuclear.
More info: Reddit
A person dealing with negative body image issues might struggle with their mental health and self-esteem
Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that her niece, who had struggled with emotional eating and obesity as a child, started faring better after going to therapy
Image credits: Tom Caillarec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Even though the young girl had lost a lot of weight, she felt insecure about the loose skin left behind, but her parents didn’t want her to get plastic surgery
Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster decided to help her niece out by paying for a tummy tuck as soon as she turned eighteen, right after clearing it with a counselor
Image credits: aita_niecetummytuck
Unfortunately, the teen’s mom found out about her surgery and blacklisted the poster for “warping her kid’s self-esteem”
The OP explained that her niece had gone through something traumatic in her childhood that had pushed her to become an emotional eater. She had therefore struggled for a long time with obesity until she went to counselling. Slowly, over time, she was able to lose the weight, but then had to deal with loose skin as a result, which affected her self-esteem.
Although losing such a lot of weight as a result of hard work is definitely an achievement to be celebrated, experts state that the loose skin might impact people’s body image. It might even serve as a reminder of a difficult time in their past and could make them feel self-conscious.
This is exactly what the teen had been facing, which is why she kept pleading with her parents to let her get a tummy tuck. They didn’t want her to go down the plastic surgery route and felt that she would be giving in to diet culture by undergoing such a procedure. What they didn’t understand was how much she hated her stomach and wanted to look “normal.”
Many parents are against cosmetic surgery because they feel that their children might not be emotionally mature enough to make such a decision. That’s exactly why board-certified plastic surgeons spend a lot of time interviewing teens first to decide whether they want the procedure for the right reasons or not.
Image credits: Artem Beliaikin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When the poster’s niece was nearing her eighteenth birthday and still wanted to get a tummy tuck, the OP decided to help her out by covering the cost of the surgery. She made sure to clear it with the teen’s counselor and then got it done without her sister or brother-in-law getting to know about it.
It’s best not to help kids keep secrets from their parents, but once they turn eighteen, it might be easier since they have more freedom to make their own decisions. Parenting experts state that adults should only maintain confidentiality with a child, depending on the severity of the information they share, like simple secrets about crushes or arguments at school.
The OP hadn’t told her sister about the teen’s surgery at all, but it eventually came to light when the other woman noticed that her daughter had a scar on her stomach. Obviously, it must have come as quite a shock to learn that her sister and daughter had kept such a big procedure a secret, which is why she blew up at them.
The poster did feel guilty about hiding the tummy tuck from her sibling, but she was also glad that her niece’s self-esteem had improved. People also felt that since the teen was old enough to make her own decisions, her mom couldn’t possibly do anything about it.
What do you think about the story, and whose side are you on in this situation? Let us know what you think.
Folks sided with the poster and felt that she had done the right thing by helping her niece out
I’m not a huge proponent of cosmetic surgery, but there are exceptions to everything and this is one of them. Jenny did lose the weight, and it came off everywhere except her abdomen, and just wasn’t going to come off any further, no matter how much she exercised the muscle below it. A tummy tuck was the exact right solution, and Jenny’s newfound happiness and boost in self-confidence are evidence of that. Her parents are toxic, and now that she’s legally an adult, they can’t stand the fact that they can’t control her anymore, and keep her down and under their thumb. Their favorite whipping boy (or whipping girl) is no longer a receptacle for their toxicity, thanks to her wonderful aunt, and it’s just bugging TF out of them. Too bad, too sad, s***s to be you, mom and dad. You can go f**k yourselves while your daughter goes on to live her own happy life, no thanks to you.
Stay close to the niece, she sounds like good craic. Take the win with her parents keeping their distance. Sounds like the mom at least needs to work through some body issues of her own.
I’m not a huge proponent of cosmetic surgery, but there are exceptions to everything and this is one of them. Jenny did lose the weight, and it came off everywhere except her abdomen, and just wasn’t going to come off any further, no matter how much she exercised the muscle below it. A tummy tuck was the exact right solution, and Jenny’s newfound happiness and boost in self-confidence are evidence of that. Her parents are toxic, and now that she’s legally an adult, they can’t stand the fact that they can’t control her anymore, and keep her down and under their thumb. Their favorite whipping boy (or whipping girl) is no longer a receptacle for their toxicity, thanks to her wonderful aunt, and it’s just bugging TF out of them. Too bad, too sad, s***s to be you, mom and dad. You can go f**k yourselves while your daughter goes on to live her own happy life, no thanks to you.
Stay close to the niece, she sounds like good craic. Take the win with her parents keeping their distance. Sounds like the mom at least needs to work through some body issues of her own.
22
3