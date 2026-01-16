Criminal Cousin Insists On Attending Fam Party Illegally, Throws Fit As Host Won’t Turn Off Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

Families, especially extended ones, tend to be made of various people, some of whom might not be seeing eye to eye. For some, it might be an uncle with questionable political stances, for others, it’s a criminal cousin.

Today’s OP is among the latter ones. And so, when she was throwing a family party to celebrate all of January’s birthdays, the criminal cousin also insisted on coming. Only she had one specific request, and the original poster was against it with her whole essence.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Extended families are made of variety of people and sometimes not all their their values align

Family celebrating a birthday with party hats, a cake, and a camera capturing moments with an aunt present.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In this story two cousins clashed when the one with criminal past started requesting weird stuff for family’s party

Aunt upset about camera use restrictions for family member on parole during a tense conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family gathering with aunt capturing moments on camera while discussing parole and family connections.

Text excerpt discussing uncertainty about the process involving aunt, camera, and family parole decisions.

Text about a mom requesting cameras to be off and no photos posted due to a paroled family member attending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman in a black leather jacket adjusting hair, posing confidently with a camera-ready look in an urban family setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be more specific, that weird thing was to have all cameras and other filming devices turned off on the party premises

Text discussing assurance given to an aunt about not turning off cameras or restricting photo posts relating to family parole.

Text excerpt discussing advice about staying home to avoid illegal activity, related to aunt, camera, and family parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family drama involving cousin and mom about posting photos, related to aunt camera family parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cousin sits outside at family party after aunt turned off all cameras that day, waiting for confirmation.

Text about family parole mentioning aunt seen on cameras during visits, with constant calls to other family members involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

A smiling aunt talking on her phone at home with a cup of coffee, surrounded by family memories and camera gear.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

You see, this cousin was violating her parole by attending said party, thus she didn’t want her proof of it to get out

Text message about aunt-camera-family-parole involving nasty texts and vague passive insults on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background discussing criminal activity and family parole expectations related to an aunt with a camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about aunt requesting to turn off doorbell and security cameras at family home for privacy concerns.

Text excerpt discussing family members posting personal photos on social media, mentioning aunt, camera, and family parole.

Image credits: TeeBrownie

But the party’s host refused to fulfil such a request, earning nasty comments from both the cousin and the aunt

The OP’s family decided to host a party to celebrate all the birthdays they have in the month of January. One of the cousins whose birthday is this month just recently got out of jail on parole, which means she isn’t allowed to cross state lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, her mom informed the post’s author that her daughter is still attending the event. That’s why everyone who will be there will have to turn off any of the cameras and other devices that could record proof of her being at the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author found this request nonsensical and refused to realize it. She also pointed out that it seems that this cousin is up to no good, and instead of attending the family event, she might be better off at home. They refused to make her stay at home and even went behind the party’s host’s back and told everyone about the “camera ban,” lying that the OP agreed to it.

The day of the event came, and so did the cousin. She sat outside, waiting for confirmation that everyone turned off their cameras, bugging everyone with this query by calling to check if it happened.

When the confirmation didn’t come, the cousin ended up leaving, but not without ruining the mood even further. She and her aunt texted the author nasty messages and posted vague passive insults on social media. Yet, the OP doesn’t really feel bad for standing up to them – the cousin seemed to be expecting everyone to accommodate her criminal activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three security cameras mounted on the corner of a modern glass building monitoring family safety and parole compliance.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

You see, technically, using social media isn’t a violation during parole. But it doesn’t mean that one should be reckless with it, as any simple action can be considered a misdemeanor. Even if the action doesn’t look like a misdemeanor. Like in this story, where a man’s post about how prison has changed him, accompanied by a photo of him flipping the bird, was considered one.

Yet, in the case of today’s story, it’s not about the fact that the woman wants to post on social media. It’s about the fact that she doesn’t want to appear there. While most commonly people like to cut down on social media due to mental health, life balance, or other reasons like this, in this story, it’s something more sinister.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the simple fact that by attending her family’s party, she’s violating the rules of her parole, since she had to cross state lines to get there. After all, staying within a designated geographic area is among the most common parole rules out there. The list also includes stuff like meeting regularly with a parole officer; avoiding contact with certain individuals, and, of course, refraining from criminal activity.

Knowing her cousin, the OP suspects that she might have had plans to violate the latter rule too. That’s why she didn’t want her at the party at all, no matter whether the cameras were on or off. Netizens said that she did the right thing by standing her ground – the insistence for cameras to get turned off was indeed suspicious. Do you agree with such a stance?

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens praised the woman for standing her ground and not giving in to criminal cousin’s weird requests

Commenter discusses family parole mentioning aunt's influence and role in family dynamics related to cousin's behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about family on parole and challenges with parole officer and personal responsibility.

Comment explaining a woman with parole making sure there is no proof of violation involving family and a camera.

User comment about keeping security cameras on when a family member on parole visits to protect valuables and medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about family advice on privacy and actions, highlighting aunt camera family parole concerns.

Comment discussing aunt encouraging illegal behavior related to family and parole issues crossing state lines.

Comment about police camera records on a phone screen related to aunt camera family parole discussion.

Text message on screen discussing calling parole officer about illegal activities, with aunt and family context implied.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text about keeping camera on and cousin involved in illegal activity, related to aunt camera family parole discussion.

Text post discussing aunt hosting a family party to show off recent parolee and seeking parole approval.

Comment explaining monitoring limitations in a family parole case involving an aunt and camera surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a comment about responding to insults with a photo taken in a driveway; aunt, camera, family, parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about not breaking the law, displayed on a white background, related to aunt camera family parole.

Text comment about aunt refusing family involvement in cousin's illegal activity, referencing family parole and camera.