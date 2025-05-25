How About You Parent Your Child”: Mom Demands Apology From Sister For Disciplining Toddler

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people argue that we don’t deserve dogs. And maybe it’s true. But I’m sure glad we get to share the earth with our furry four-legged companions. If you’re lucky, you get to live with one. If you were even luckier, you might have grown up around one or two. Kids and dogs can become the best of friends for life, provided parents create the right environment and nurture love and respect between them.

One woman was not impressed when she witnessed her nephew hitting the family pet on the head with a coaster. The elderly golden retriever was snoozing on the couch, minding his own business, when it happened. Since the toddler’s parents turned a blind eye, the woman decided to take matters into her own hands. But some netizens believe she should have dealt with it differently.

Golden retrievers are known as one of the most gentle dog breeds and make great family pets

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

When one person’s nephew hit their sleeping retriever on the head, she didn’t take it lying down

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Mmemm

Many wanted more details, and at one point, the aunt called someone out for false accusations

Scientists have found that dogs are magic. Just kidding. But here’s what they do say about getting your child a furry friend…

Image credits: Robert Eklund (not the actual photo)

Show me a kid who hasn’t asked for a puppy at least once in their life, and I’ll take that unwanted puppy! I know my own son has begged for a little furball at least five times—this year alone. But because we already have a dog, and I’m not yet ready to raise another baby, adopting a pup will have to wait… That said, I’ll probably cave sooner than I think.

There are major benefits that come with children growing up around animals. And they’re scientifically proven. For example, recent pediatric health studies foundthat kids who live with pets (especially dogs) during their first year of life actually have stronger immune systems than those who do not.

The researchers say that exposure to doggos could have “positively boosted the maturation of their immune system during infancy.” And when these children did get sick, they needed shorter courses of antibiotics than those who lived in “petless” homes.

Another study revealed that dogs can help prevent allergies in children. If the child’s parent suffers from respiratory allergies or asthma, the child is much less likely to develop similar issues if they have a dog in the house. But the experts say early exposure is key—meaning you should get that pup before your kid turns one.

Scientists also say that dogs are magic. Just kidding. But only sort of.

A Medical News Today study found that children in households with a dog had lower stress levels. While another revealed that exposure to dogs early in life could help to stave off childhood eczema. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “having a pet dog in the home was associated with a decreased probability of childhood anxiety.”

One teacher who took part in a study about classroom pets said, “Having pets is an INVALUABLE aid for helping the children gain pride, caring, and empathy for the needs of themselves and others.”

Of course, caring for a pet teaches children life lessons, too. “Accomplishing small tasks (such as filling up their water dish) will help them feel like they are competent and will also give them a sense of accomplishment,” notes the Drake Center for Veterinary Care. And, it teaches them unconditional love.

Practice the “pat, pet, pause” method to keep your kids and pets safe

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

It’s one thing to wax lyrical about the benefits of having a dog around your child. But we can’t ignore the dangers. Like the risk of the child being bitten. Or the dog getting hurt. That’s why experts say it’s important for kids to learn to respect dogs both within and outside of the home.

The single best thing parents can do to improve the safety of dog-child interactions is to read your dog’s body language. That’s according to the Animal Humane Society (AHS).

“Practice this skill with your child by teaching them common dog cues in advance, and verbalizing what you’re seeing during supervised interactions,” reads the site. “You may be surprised to learn that a wagging tail does not equate to happiness, or that a dog staying very still could be indicating extreme discomfort.”

They also advise that you teach kids to ask for permission before engaging—and that includes asking the dog. “We call this pat, pet, pause whereby a child (or adult) pats their leg to invite a dog over for affection, softly pets the dog, then pauses to allow the dog to decide whether they’d like to receive more pets or move on,” explains AHS.

It’s important to always respect a dog’s boundaries. “Children should never invade a dog’s personal space, sit, lay or climb on a dog, or steal their toys or treats,” warns AHS. “Respect is key, and we want to avoid your dog developing any negative associations with your child (or worse, acting aggressively).”

Integrating supervised playtime between kids and pets can help promote a positive relationship while building trust.

“Does your canine love to play fetch? Show your kid how to roll or throw a ball or toy for your dog,” suggests AHS. “Is your pup food motivated? Help your child toss treats or offer your dog a few licks of peanut butter from a spoon.”



The Society’s experts say the more your dog associates these positive experiences with your child, the more likely their relationship will bloom.

But AHS warns that you should never leave your child unattended with the family dog. “When you’re not able to actively observe their interactions, keep kids and dogs separated with the use of baby gates or room dividers, especially when your kids are young and still learning how to share the same space as their furry friend,” notes the site.

People had mixed reactions, with some warning the situation could have been worse

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

